TravelWithLSA: Indian couturier Amit Aggarwal on travel and his design journey

The couturier behind those metallic waves and atypical silhouettes aka Amit Aggarwal shares his travel diaries, his new store and gives us an insight into his personal style.

Amit Aggarwal is one designer who needs no introduction, courtesy of his mesmerising world of couture. The designer sure knows how to defy cliches and one just can’t have enough of his complex and not-so-ordinary designs. Known for taking a different approach when it comes to fashion, Amit Aggarwal envisions couture as a free-flowing entity without any traditional norms to follow. Since there always lies a vision behind those metallic waves of his designs, likewise his latest collection ‘Symbiosis’ examines the beauty of a pregnant woman and forms the eternal circle between nature, man and machine. Speaking of the latest drops, Aggarwal opens up his third store at DLF Emporio in New Delhi. Each and every corner of the store and the jagged textures of the charcoal sand walls rightly spell out Amit Aggarwal’s world.

Furthermore, to gain a deeper insight into his world, the designer invites us into his newly launched store and unveiled a few details about the store, his style and his travel diaries.

In conversation with fashion designer, Amit Aggarwal

Since this is your third flagship store, tell us about the store and your future plans.

When I started putting plans for the new store together, my vision was to craft a space that feels like a moment in time. One that absorbs you into the brand experience and is yet reflective of your own interpretations. The store is designed as a take on the deep sea, which on its surface feels familiar but within its deep layers there’s a whole world to explore that is entirely open to your imagination. With its juxtaposition of deep thought and serenity, the space is a blank canvas for you to walk into and make your own where the possibilities are truly endless.

With regard to the future, this next decade is about consolidating the vision of the brand’s onward journey and steadily increasing our footprint across the country. It’s about using the design language we have created and applying it not just to fashion but also to other mediums of art. The brand will always be about celebrating who you truly are while embracing evolution.

Since travel is the biggest inspiration for designers, what places have inspired your design ethos?

I think I’m pretty much an Asia buff so I’ve practically been to every nook and corner of Asia. I think Japan is also one place that really is an endless source of inspiration for me and I’ve done multiple trips to Japan.

Cities and places that you visit for their art and architecture

For architecture it has to be Kyoto, for art, I do love a bit of China, I think Beijing has some of the most fabulous arts and for culture, I think India.

What is Amit Aggarwal’s personal style aesthetic?

Very minimalistic black on black, tone on tone, easy. My arms should move, comfort over couture any day

Places one must visit to witness the real handicrafts and artisans of India

I think the North East of the country is probably one of the most unexplored areas where the crafts and the textiles are there in their true form and I would say that’s one place everyone should visit.

A few cities on your bucket list??

I think I have pretty much covered a lot of the cities in India, and internationally I do want to visit a lot of the eastern belt of Europe and that’s something that I wish to do.

You have completed 10 years in the industry, so tell us how you think couture in India has evolved over the years and what are a few things you think are still missing in the Indian fashion scene

For the longest time, couture in India had been primarily about bridal wear. while there were always exceptions, I believe over the years the customer mindset has evolved and they want to invest in hand-crafted, made-to-measure pieces for not just bridal events but also specific occasion wear. The idea that couture is not just about beautiful clothes but about making you feel beautiful and hence doesn’t need to be restricted to just weddings is most certainly something we are seeing at the brand. Sustainability in its truest sense which is wanting to re-wear an outfit multiple times is another positive change I have seen become rampant. People no longer want to buy a handcrafted piece that they wear once and lock away in a cupboard after, rather they want timeless wearable art that they will find on multiple occasions to wear it. This means designers are innovating with how to make couture lightweight, and fuss-free while still exquisite.

I love that customers know what they want and aren’t afraid to experiment with fresher silhouettes, materials and colours. When I started out, we had a niche clientele that understood the nuance of what we did, I believe we have since been able to foster a much larger community of people who understand and appreciate that couture means something that makes you feel special and does not have to be predictable. While this evolution has been encouraging, I feel as an industry we do have a long way to go when it comes to innovating and pushing the boundaries. To not just experiment on the runway but also push boundaries with actual pieces of wearable art that our customers would thoroughly appreciate and adorn.

Hero Image: Amitaggarwalofficial/IG Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy I.am.amit/IG.