Inside the making of Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala 2023 look with Anaita Shroff Adajania | Exclusive

Alia Bhatt’s debut at the MET Gala 2023 is something we won’t be getting over anytime soon. With an ensemble featuring 100,100 pearls, how could we? In an exclusive chat with us, ace stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave us an insight into creating the actress’ look for fashion’s biggest night.

The first Monday of May was far from ordinary, thanks to the much-awaited fashion exhibit on our calendars known as the MET Gala 2023. It wasn’t just the thought or theme of the MET Gala that kept our Monday blues at bay, but also the person who graced the MET steps for the first time this year: one of B-town’s finest, Alia Bhatt. The actress looked ethereal in an Atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown. From drawing inspiration from Chanel’s archives and paying a heartfelt tribute to Karl Lagerfeld to keeping her Indian roots intact, it’s safe to say that Alia Bhatt understood the assignment well. That said, since it takes an army to build a village, Alia’s stunning debut at the MET Gala was a combination of Prabal Gurung’s design ethos and Anaita Shroff Adajania’s creative intellect.

In conversation Anaita Shroff Adajania on Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala look:

Anaita Shroff Adajania and Prabal Gurung are two of the fashion world’s most respected names and hence, Alia Bhatt was in safe hands. Curating and putting together such an immaculate look sure takes a whole lot of effort and when asked about the same Adajania said: “From the start, I think Alia was very clear that she didn’t want to do something to make a statement just for the sake of it. And looking at Karl’s aesthetic, we zeroed in on the couture collection, especially the bridal one. In fact, this particular reference was something that Alia loved. We wanted to do something encrusted in pearls and we put all those elements together with Prabal – the three of us went through many ideas and finally got what we needed. Even in the end, I felt that I wanted to add something that made it a bit street-y because that’s something that Karl always brought. He was always about looking forward not looking back so I added the signature gloves. We worked on amazing custom-made jewellery with Alice Cicolini and Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The knuckle duster ring as well as the uncut diamonds on the other hand, we custom made shoes with Sko which were fully hand embroidered with pearls.”

This year’s MET Gala witnessed a plethora of monochrome looks and iconic ensembles, courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld’s archives. Alia Bhatt’s attire was also completely in line with the theme as her gown was inspired by Claudia Shiffer’s bridal look by Karl Lagerfeld for the Fall 1992 couture. “I think Alia’s look completely resonated with the theme. It was classic, she looked beautiful, she was glorious and I was very keen to add the drama for the trail so that was our addition to the original dress. In fact, while we were getting ready we kept saying that we need to put something at the back. I sat and worked with the Outhouse Jewellery pearls and created a little bow and that became something that people loved, but it literally happened as we were getting ready. Apart from that, I love the use of little spikes in the jewellery because it adds a little bit of an edge rather than keeping everything very pristine,” said Anaita Shroff Adajania in this exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India.

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt was keen on keeping her look authentic and donning something that was proudly made in India, so this was her and Adajania’s effort to bring Mumbai to the MET. Speaking of keeping it authentic, Anaita Shroff Adajania added: “The embroidery was done in India so it was pretty authentic. The jewellery was made in India, the shoes were made in India, and the glove was made in India so I think it was definitely a proud moment. The team is Indian and then we worked with Prabal so I think it was a huge pat on the back to everyone involved.”

All in all, Alia Bhatt sure was a vision to behold and she made a debut worth remembering. “She was glowing, she had a self-assuredness that was just so beautiful and her presence was just contagiously happy,” Adajania said, signing off.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy @anaitashroffadajania/IG