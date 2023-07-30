A gold standard couture debut for Rimzim Dadu and her showstopper Ananya Panday

There was a literal shower in the middle of designer Rimzim Dadu’s runway stage. But with good reason, of course, it was alluding to her inspiration for her debut collection, ‘Hydrochromic’ at FDCI India Couture Week 2023. We talk to the avant-garde designer about how her fluid fashion for the season as well as take a closer look at Ananya Panday’s gold showstopper outfit.

The inherent nature of water – its fluidity and adaptability make it a great source of inspiration. In its latest iteration, it captures the fancy of Rimzim Dadu as she pays an ode to water – form, power and versatility in her latest couture collection, ‘Hydrochromic’. Yet the idea isn’t restricted to simply design but also serves as a means to draw focus on climate change and water shortage. At the same time, she uses the ebb and flower of the waves as the moodboard for her unique designs – both organic and architectural in nature. Rimzim Dadu’s couture collection uses materials like mesh and lace to create ripples in the world of fashion. As Ananya Panday makes an appearance in a gold set, we talk to the designer about the importance of couture.

Rimzim Dadu debut at FDCI India Couture Week 2023:

This is your debut collection for India Couture Week, tell us about your journey into couture.

This is the first show at the FDCI India Couture Week but we have always been a couture brand as we firmly believe that couture is a lot more than just wedding wear. We decided to debut at the ICW because I feel the audiences in India have matured now to look beyond the traditional definitions of couture. They are more open to high-end couture pieces that work equally well at weddings or international red-carpet events or simply at a party.

Water is the inspiration for this collection. How have you translated this fluid concept?

I have always loved nature. From my childhood, I have spent a lot of time in our Nanital house, which is nestled in a valley and always brings me very close to nature. The sound of rain, which you get in abundance in Nanital, always draws me closer to Mother Earth. The ripples and waves and the many patterns water creates always get me thinking. So, you will see that fluidity in this connection. But at the same time, we are using water as a metaphor to draw attention to climate change. Too much of it or too less of rain can be devastating. We need to protect our nature, so we can continue to enjoy the rain – outside and inside (like in my show!). Our idea is to make people think.

What are the new materials or innovations that you have explored in this collection?

Experimentation is at the very heart of what we do – we love breaking materials apart and putting them together to see their hidden potential. In this season, we are using a lot of reengineered cords. We have taken inspiration from traditional weaves like the Patola and fused it with our experimental approach to design.

Do you see a change in the ideology of an Indian bride?

Of course! The Indian bride is no more shy and coy, and always in a red lehenga. Today’s women are confident and fully aware of who they are and their potential. The same goes for grooms as well. It’s a different India today. The success of our brand prices that. People want to own their personalities and not follow the herd. They want to stand apart and that’s where our brand comes in. Having said that, experimentation doesn’t mean making clothes that are not comfortable to wear. We make pieces with two things in mind – uniqueness and longevity.

Tell us about the Indian crafts and weaves that have played an important role in shaping this collection.

I have always been inspired by our rich history of textiles. I always dip into this amazing repository whenever I need inspiration. But I don’t just lift them, I interpret them in my own way, in my own textiles. I have experimented with the Patola, Jamdani and Ikat to name a few.

The stunning runway looks from Rimzim Dadu’s couture collection, ‘Hydrochromic’:

All Images: Courtesy Rimzim Dadu.