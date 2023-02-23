Anita Dongre takes yet another conscious step with a line of vegan accessories

Known for weaving her philosophies in threads, Indian designer Anita Dongre is here taking yet another conscious step for her label by launching her first-ever line of vegan accessories, kickstarting a whole new sustainable chapter.

Making conscious choices and choosing sustainability was a road not taken by many previously, unlike the current scenario where fashion and sustainability are almost as if two peas in a pod. Having said that, Indian designer Anita Dongre is one to support the sustainable moment for quite a long now, and it seems like she is all set to take that legacy ahead, courtesy of her latest collection of vegan accessories, comprising of belts and handbags. Known for having a reputation as a brand that cares, conscious consumption is one aspect cemented in the brand’s principles. After dominating our closet space with her exquisite ensembles for quite a while now, Anita Dongre and her vegan accessories are all set to sow the seed of conscious production in the accessory space as well.

Indian designer, Anita Dongre launches a line of vegan accessories

This sure wasn’t an overnight decision for the designer, she has been weaving together mindful designs that are not just closet-friendly, but nature friendly too. “Sustainability to me is a way of life, not merely a business ideal. My personal philosophy is to live a mindful life with kindness. This philosophy extends to respecting all life because of which we have never been able to use leather for our line of accessories. As a company, we are mindful of the pain and suffering animals undergo in the name of fashion, and made a decision 25 years ago to never be associated with that cruelty. We have been looking for a leather replacement for the longest time. Something that is both cruelty-free and kind to the planet. Women today have a need to express their authentic selves, and carrying a bag that reflects their core philosophies is a form of expression. The vegan accessories line has been a dream that has only come to fruition now with material sciences answering my decades-old question” says the designer.

Anything that breaks the cliche and opts for a distinctive style is itself a form of luxury, and Anita Dongre’s vegan accessories are synonymous with the same. Speaking of distinctive styles, the designer marks this new chapter by choosing a material that makes her a cut above the rest. When asked about the same, she claims “the search for a material that replaces leather while being kind to the planet has been on for years and continues to date. With MIRUM® we found a partner who creates this beautiful material that mimics the touch, feel and age of leather without cruelty. It does this without the use of plastic, a material that has been a constant in vegan leather but is so bad for the planet. Material science is a field of research and creation that requires patience. We’ve gone through various rounds of sampling for over 18 months to achieve this line of accessories. Even today we are in the midst of sampling various other materials and while it’s a tedious and slow process, we wouldn’t do it any other way. These are luxury accessories for a reason”

So, to sum it all up, she adds yet another star to her legacy and marks yet another successful episode of her intricate craft, with elegance and consciousness at its core.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Anitadongre/IG