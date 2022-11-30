Anita Dongre’s new collaboration hopes for a better future for girls’ education

The ‘Promise of Hope’ bracelet designed by Anita Dongre for CITTA is an initiative to support the education of students at the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School in Jaisalmer.

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School in Jaisalmer is a remarkable architectural marvel in itself. Designed by Diana Kellogg of Diana Kellogg Architects, it is located in the middle of the dry, arid regions of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. An oval sandstone structure that stands out yet seamlessly blends into the desert landscape, the school was commissioned by CITTA to provide education to the girls from the marginalised community of local craftsmen and weavers. The school despite its geographical challenges has been a study in sustainability with its use of hand-carved Jaisalmer sandstone, ancient water harvesting techniques and environmentally conscious structure.

In support of this community of ingenious women and girls, CITTA collaborated with designer Anita Dongre to create the ‘Promise of Hope’ bracelet, the proceed from whose sale will go to support the school. Inspired by the endearing spirit of the students at Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School, the bracelet is a means to equip them for a better future. The design of the bracelet is borrowed from the qualities of kindness, endurance, and strength displayed by the Elephant, which forms the motif on the bracelet.

As children of weavers, embroiders and nomads from the Thar region of Rajasthan, the students of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School have shown great resilience and dedication in pursuing their dreams and building their own community. The school also provides traditional skills of artistry, weaving and embroidery for women. Its a 360-degree approach for the upliftment of the community, and therefore initiatives like this are important for their sustenance.

Designer Anita Dongre has constantly been working with the local communities and this is a tangible extension of her own efforts. Available at Anita Dongre’s store in New York and online, all proceeds are targeted to educate these young women. We talk to the designer about her constant efforts and the design of these pieces.

Anita Dongre launches bracelet to support education of girls at the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School in Jaisalmer:

What attracted you towards CITTA India’s venture?

I have always believed that women are a tool that can bring change in this nation. I truly resonate with their mission to educate girl child as it’s the first step to empowering them to create their own path. Rajasthan has always been special to me and this project is one of the ways to give back to the community.

What is the inspiration behind the design for the Promise of Hope bracelet?

The bracelet is inspired by the kindness, endurance, and gentle strength of the elephant and is designed with the intention that young women have access to their heartfelt dreams and the ability to choose their path.

All Images: Courtesy Anita Dongre.