Ankita Lokhande style file: Raising the fashion bar with her priciest picks on Bigg Boss

Stepping into the limelight once again, this time with the iconic reality show, Bigg Boss season 17, Ankita Lokhande has brought not only her charisma and talent but also an impeccable sense of style that has got fashion enthusiasts hooked. She was in the news at the beginning of this season for packing in more than 200 outfits for her stay in the Bigg Boss house. As the cameras roll and the drama unfolds, here’s a look at Ankita Lokhande’s most expensive outfits on the show.

Known for her striking screen presence and ability to effortlessly embody diverse characters, Ankita Lokhande has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. From her breakthrough role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta to her Bollywood debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Lokhande’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular. However, it is her latest stint as a Bigg Boss contestant that has not only reignited discussions about her career but also brought her fashion choices into the spotlight. From glamorous gowns to chic casual wear and expensive lehengas, Ankita has seamlessly blended sophistication with comfort. In this article, we will take a look at her sartorial journey, with the most expensive outfits worn by Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande’s most expensive outfits in Bigg Boss

Ultramarine lehenga

This beautiful Banarasi silk lehenga is from the brand Warp ‘n Weft by Sagrika Rai. The brand has been showcasing the finest artisanal handwoven textile heritage from Banaras since 1997. Styled by Hemlataa Pariwal, a fashion stylist and costume designer, this lehenga costs a whopping INR 1,36,500.

Pink Anarkali

This delicate Anarkali suit is by the brand Ease by Khushboo Purohit and Vidhi Purohit, which is known for their modern take on traditional Indian outfits. Made of pure crepe and viscose organza, this light pink Anarkali features a Katori-style yoke that is embroidered with gorgeous mirror work, resham, and cut-daana buttis. It comes with a price tag of INR 36,400.

Blue slit skirt set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande’s outfits just keep getting better. This blue-printed corset with a matching blue-printed skirt with a slit by designer Harshita Singhvi is proof! While the corset is made of high-quality crepe, it is paired with a chiffon skirt, with the side slit adding a statement! Originally priced at INR 26,880, this outfit is currently on sale.

Green co-ord set

This beautiful kurta co-ord set is called Pankhuri by the quiet luxury fashion brand Sitaara. Made from premium quality Modal silk, this co-ord set in green and fuschia pink costs a whopping INR 17,000. This outfit of Ankita Lokhande looks ethereal on her.

Multicoloured lehenga

If you have been following Bigg Boss 17, you must remember this Ankita Lokhande outfit from the Diwali Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This elegant lehenga is from the brand Irrau by Samir Mantri. The multi-coloured lehenga comes in a georgette base and is adorned with sequins, gold zari, and bead embellishments. Paired with a hand-embroidered blouse and a pink net stole, this perfect festive wear costs INR 1,19,500.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram