Gautam Gupta on completing 25 years of Asha Gautam 

Renowned label Asha Gautam completes 25 years of weaving culture into couture and digging deeper into this journey we have Gautam Gupta, co-founder of the brand giving us an insight into their design ethos.

Couture is more than just silhouettes in India, it is the vision, the archives and the legacy that matters more, and the label ‘Asha Gautam’ is one to check all those boxes. Based around his mother’s design philosophy, Gautam Gupta, one half of the brand tends to explore the richness of Indian art and craft through his collections. From the history of India, the vintage essence of old Delhi to the bustling culture of Chandini Chowk, each and every aspect of India is perfectly woven in the silhouettes of Asha Gautam as well as GG by Asha Gautam, their pret label. More than the need to stay relevant, the brand makes sure to keep its roots alive in those modern weaves. With that said as the brand celebrated 25 years of its existence recently, we decided to catch up with Gautam Gupta on the evolution of fashion, sustainability and more.

In conversation with one-half of Asha Gautam aka Gautam Gupta

How far do you think Indian fashion has come, and how do you think homegrown labels like yours contribute to highlighting India’s status at a global level?

Indian fashion, while relatively young, boasts incredible diversity across various genres. It has evolved significantly from its early days when it primarily comprised ethnic and wedding wear boutiques. The recognition of Indian designers began to emerge in the 1990s, primarily within the bridal wear segment. However, in the past couple of decades, Indian fashion has expanded its horizons with the introduction of genres like Western fashion, luxury prêt, couture, and resort wear, which have transcended geographical boundaries and gained global recognition. At Asha Gautam, our brand is dedicated to the preservation, revival, and transformation of Indian textiles and embroideries.

Our primary focus lies in nurturing and promoting traditional crafts such as knot embroidery, nib painting, hand-painted kalamkari, and various handloom techniques like Paithani, Rangkats, and Jamdanis, among others. These age-old crafts hold a special place in the hearts of people worldwide, but the market is inundated with cheaper imitations. Our mission is to remain authentic while infusing our design expertise to breathe new life into these crafts, making them relevant to contemporary audiences. On the other hand, our brand GG by Asha Gautam takes a different approach, creating dresses, pantsuits, and gowns that utilise the skills of Indian artisans but are designed with a more global audience in mind.

Since you’ve completed 25 years in the industry, tell us how you think fashion has evolved over the years.

Fashion has evolved beyond mere clothing and accessories it has become a profound ideology and a design philosophy. Every brand and designer now embodies a unique vision that extends into various segments and markets. While this transformation is a relatively recent phenomenon in India, the global fashion industry has been experiencing it for some time. Notably, large corporations are increasingly investing in fashion brands and designers in India, and the government is actively supporting the industry by organising events like “My Handloom My Pride” in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). These developments signify the expansion of the fashion industry both domestically and on the international stage, marking positive and promising strides. Indian fashion is now making a global impact, with artisans and craftsmanship gaining well-deserved recognition and respect worldwide. While India has always been known for producing some of the finest luxury fashion, it is now receiving the attention it deserves. The industry is shifting from merely serving as a manufacturing hub to actively creating brands and narratives. What’s even more exciting is the industry’s commitment to sustainability and responsible practices will likely set a benchmark for the global fashion community to follow.

Your brand practices sustainability at a wide scale so tell us a little something about the same. How do you guys convert waste into innovative designs?

As an individual, I hold a deep appreciation for handmade products, and as a brand, we are deeply involved with various handmade crafts. This commitment is rooted in both personal values and professional advantages. Personally, I have a strong affinity for nature and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of artisans while preserving our rich heritage of ancient crafts. Professionally, being based in India, our engagement with handmade crafts has become our greatest asset. At Asha Gautam, our focus is on creating timeless pieces that prioritise longevity. We predominantly use handloom fabrics, which are biodegradable and environmentally friendly. Most of our artisans work in their hometowns or are accommodated near our factory, which helps us keep our carbon footprint to a minimum.

Over the past 25 years, we have demonstrated our commitment to sustainability by recycling and upcycling over 1,000 sarees. This practice has not only reduced waste but also allowed many brides to transform their mother’s or grandmother’s sarees into stunning lehengas or anarkalis, for which we have become specialists. Moreover, we have ventured into using innovative materials such as agro waste yarns sourced from banana and bamboo stems, Aloe vera, rose and lotus fibres and more. These materials not only support local farmers but also reduce the need for resource-intensive fabrics like cotton (which consumes significant water) and silk. Furthermore, we have extended our sustainability efforts by repurposing waste materials into various products, including potlis, belts, back facings, and decorative elements. Our ongoing commitment to sustainability and recycling is a testament to our dedication to making a positive impact on the environment and the lives of artisans. We are eager to continue exploring opportunities to create more sustainable lifestyle and decorative items, furthering our mission of responsible and ethical fashion.

What would you say is the USP for Asha Gautam designs after 25 years?

Our distinctive edge lies in our innovative textiles and our extensive expertise in rare embroideries, which are at the core of our brand’s unique selling proposition (USP). We’ve been pioneers in textile reengineering and have a track record of developing exceptional fabrics that have left a lasting impact. For instance, one of our noteworthy achievements was the creation of tissue georgette in 2013. This fabric gained tremendous popularity among our clients, particularly for Banarasi lehengas, and it continues to be a bestseller to this day. The introduction of tissue georgette marked a significant breakthrough in the industry. Similarly, our reinterpretation of Paithani sarees drew attention, where we departed from the typical patterns of peacock and parrot borders to incorporate silver and gold zari, narrating a captivating natural landscape story.

This innovation even caught the eye of Ms. Shloka Ambani, further cementing our reputation for pushing the boundaries of traditional designs. We have repeated such success stories with Patolas and Bandhanis as well. To further enhance our offerings, we’ve established specialised centres where artisans receive training to upskill and adapt these exquisite embroidery techniques to various silhouettes. In summary, our commitment to textile innovation and mastery of rare embroideries defines our brand’s identity. We continually strive to break new ground in the world of fashion, offering clients not only exceptional craftsmanship but also a rich tapestry of creativity and tradition.

What part does Asha Gautam play in enhancing the craft of Indian artisans?

At the heart of our mission lies a profound commitment to empower our artisans. We believe in providing them with not just work, but meaningful and rewarding employment. It’s essential to us that they receive compensation that exceeds what those in machine embroidery or power loom jobs typically earn. Our approach is multi-faceted, and rooted in both compassion and innovation. One of our key strategies revolves around design intervention. We foster a culture of open communication and idea exchange, encouraging artisans to share their insights. Empowering our artisans also means embracing technology to enhance their skills. For example, we’ve introduced a cutting-edge automatic card-punching machine, streamlining a labour-intensive process that was once done manually.

Intricate embroideries like knot embroidery and petit points are not only cherished traditions but also endangered skills. We understand the importance of preserving these techniques. Thus, we offer training programs to young embroiderers, ensuring that these exquisite art forms are passed down to future generations. Our journey has been filled with pride and fulfilment as we’ve introduced groundbreaking textiles like georgette tissue, munga georgette, tussar georgette, linen silk, and woven them into an array of traditional and contemporary patterns.

In the Yeola cluster of Maharashtra, our dedicated efforts in paithani weaving have made a profound impact, transforming the lives of artisans and revitalising a cherished tradition. Lastly, our relentless focus on preserving and nurturing knot embroidery has brought together 50 more artisans, ensuring that this beautiful art form thrives for generations to come. Our journey is a testament to our enduring commitment to empowering artisans, celebrating craftsmanship, and fostering a sustainable and creative future in the world of fashion.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Asha Gautam