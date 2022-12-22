facebook
ASICS SportStyle pays a homage to ASICS’ NBA pedigree with EX89™
Style
22 Dec 2022 03:50 PM

Analita Seth
Managing Editor

ASICS SportStyle announced the release of the EX89™ sneaker, a revival of a product originally released in 1989 as a basketball shoe, popularly known as GEL-EXTREME, on 1st December 2022.

Incorporating the cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled comfort and sophisticated street style while maintaining the shoe’s iconic design, the EX89™ is engineered for individual self-expression and confidence.

ASICS SportStyle pays homage to Pregame Drip with the EX89™:

Asics

Basketball and fashion have always been connected. Before entering their respective arenas, athletes and fashion are a collective expression of confidence. The EX89™ by ASICS SportStyle enables you to look and feel good inside out and take on the day with a headspace that resonates with a Sound Mind, Sound Body, tying in with the tagline of the heritage brand.

The EX89™ combines the retro court aesthetics of the 1989 GEL-EXTREME basketball sneaker with contemporary low-profile details, reinvented for the street. With cutting edge FF BLAST™ innovation, bold colour blocking, and layered leather mirrors, the EX89™ is intended to push the limits, regardless of what field you play in.

The EX89™ is established in ball legacy.  The GEL-EXTREME was a pioneering product for colored basketball shoes at the time, when white shoes were the norm. Tateishi Yoshinori designed a new version of EX89™ just like the classics.

With a full-length BLAST insole and an additional BLAST heel wedge for enhanced step-in comfort, ASICS has increased the use of FF BLAST™ throughout its product line. It also has a cup sole that evolved from the late 1980s and was made to meet the basketball court’s functional requirements and the outsole was made for traction.

Sneakers Designer sneakers Asics luxury sneakers
Analita Seth has previously worked as an entertainment journalist and content strategist for Filmfare Magazine and Digital.

