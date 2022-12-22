ASICS SportStyle pays a homage to ASICS’ NBA pedigree with EX89™

ASICS SportStyle announced the release of the EX89™ sneaker, a revival of a product originally released in 1989 as a basketball shoe, popularly known as GEL-EXTREME, on 1st December 2022.

Incorporating the cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled comfort and sophisticated street style while maintaining the shoe’s iconic design, the EX89™ is engineered for individual self-expression and confidence.

ASICS SportStyle pays homage to Pregame Drip with the EX89™:

Basketball and fashion have always been connected. Before entering their respective arenas, athletes and fashion are a collective expression of confidence. The EX89™ by ASICS SportStyle enables you to look and feel good inside out and take on the day with a headspace that resonates with a Sound Mind, Sound Body, tying in with the tagline of the heritage brand.

The EX89™ combines the retro court aesthetics of the 1989 GEL-EXTREME basketball sneaker with contemporary low-profile details, reinvented for the street. With cutting edge FF BLAST™ innovation, bold colour blocking, and layered leather mirrors, the EX89™ is intended to push the limits, regardless of what field you play in.

The EX89™ is established in ball legacy. The GEL-EXTREME was a pioneering product for colored basketball shoes at the time, when white shoes were the norm. Tateishi Yoshinori designed a new version of EX89™ just like the classics.

With a full-length BLAST insole and an additional BLAST heel wedge for enhanced step-in comfort, ASICS has increased the use of FF BLAST™ throughout its product line. It also has a cup sole that evolved from the late 1980s and was made to meet the basketball court’s functional requirements and the outsole was made for traction.