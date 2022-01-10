Ahead of the Audrey Hepburn biopic, we look at the legend’s most stylish moments

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the 1961 adaption of Truman Capote’s classic, is undoubtedly Audrey Hepburn’s most iconic film. The actress’s subsequent popularity, which saw her relocate to Hollywood and dazzle millions, hid a private existence spent seeking stability and love. Her relationship with fashion was also about companionship, with Hubert de Givenchy playing the roles of a friend and world-renowned creative collaborator, as former Givenchy design director Clare Waight Keller describes in the film.

The power of Audrey Hepburn is her ubiquity. She’s ingrained in our sense of fashion history, with her ensembles on and off-screen being both timeless of the sartorial shifts and transformations of the second half of the 20th century. Ahead of the new Audrey Hepburn biopic starring Rooney Mara, we take a look back at Audrey Hepburn’s fashion legacy and the wardrobe staples that have remained fashion gold to this day.

All images: Courtesy Getty Images