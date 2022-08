City to Cabas: Glam up your style with these chic Balenciaga bags

When it comes to investing in designer bags – Balenciaga creations are popular choices. In fact, they’re right up there on the list of luxury labels alongside Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Besides, some of them have garnered their own following amongst celebrities like Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian. We list out a few of our favourites.

Cristobal Balenciaga founded the Spanish luxury fashion house in 1919. As time passed, he switched bases to Paris, where he opened the fashion house at 10 Avenue George V. Soon enough, fashion enthusiasts and celebrities began raving about Balenciaga’s collections and structured styles. And there was no looking back.

Balenciaga creations aim to rewrite the definition of a classic bag. Modern silhouettes with a hint of vintage fashion render them evergreen – with added abilities to spruce up any outfit and set the wearer apart from the crowd. From a sophisticated crossbody number to a stylish evening design, Balenciaga has the right accessory for every occasion.

Additionally, with the incorporation of the visions of names like former creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and current creative director Demna Gvsalia – one can be sure that Balenciaga bags will make a fashion statement while being functional.

These popular Balenciaga bags are a fashion must-have

City

One of the most popular Balenciaga bags – the City from the Maison – has been glamming up street style since its inception in 2001 under Nicolas Ghesquière. Though he took over the reins as creative director in 2013, this bag offers a glimpse of what was in store for the brand under his leadership.

Would you believe it if we told you that the bag was actually dismissed by Balenciaga bosses at the time? Owing to its rather slouchy appearance and non-structural body, the heads had rejected the design. However, Ghesquière convinced them and launched just a few designs of the City bag. Soon, it became a grand success and continues to have a strong fan following.

The City bag, also known as Lariat or Motorcycle bag, is available in a myriad of colours and sizes. The neo-classic handbag comes with detachable shoulder strap and is made of grained calfskin. A few mini and micro bags in this line also have Nappa lambskin lining.

That aside, the classic City leather tote is also a genuinely attractive bag with enough room for all your everyday essentials. This shoulder bag comes with the iconic top handle, leather tassel zipper pull, interior zip pockets and leather framed mirror – making it even more alluring as a high street accessory.

To top it all, the Balenciaga logo is embossed at the front in leather, giving it a muted look.

Buy Balenciaga City bag here

Hourglass

In complete contrast to the City, the Hourglass is a cute bag designed by Demna Gvasalia that has a sharp trapezoid structure. One of the most stunning creations by the brand, it gives the craft of designing a fresh lease while offering a glimpse of Gvasalia’s aesthetic vision.

The bag may remind you of certain Chanel and Dior bags, but it has a personality of its own. Made of crocodile leather embossed calfskin leather and available in many bright colours, the Hourglass features a detachable shoulder strap, magnetic closure and a long flap with an aged gold B Balenciaga logo. The mini bag also has a back pocket, an inner zip pocket and a patch pocket. The Nappa lambskin lining adds layered drama to it.

Besides the croc leather variation, this top handle bag is also available in calfskin in classic colours like white, green and blue, amongst others. The black calfskin leather bag in this line is best fitted for those who like minimalist fashion, which is stylish and chic. Besides the mini bags, the Hourglass also comes in small and XS sizes.

This designer bag recently got a dazzling rhinestone variation. Made of suede calfskin in red, grey and pink, the rhinestone-studded Balenciaga bags are bejewelled accessories that will make heads turn wherever you go.

Buy Balenciaga Hourglass bag here

Ville

Balenciaga bags are all about practical accessories that are high on function and extremely stylish to make bold fashion statements. The Ville is a minimalist bag perfect for those who like to carry all essentials while on the go. Much like the famous Balenciaga bucket bag, this dome-shaped shoulder bag might look small and compact but is spacious.

The Balenciaga Ville bag has an adjustable shoulder strap that easily turns it into a crossbody bag, making room for different style mantras for different moods. While the bag is primarily crafted from high-quality leather, some silhouettes also come in croc-embossed calfskin.

Complete with an interior zip pocket and zip closure, this cute bag looks and feels elegant and classic – with a reinforced bottom panel and fitted brass feet for added durability. Ideal for the busy individual, a patch pocket at the back also helps you keep your phone handy. The Balenciaga logo is printed on the front.

Available in sizes XXS, Mini and Small, this shoulder bag comes in classic black, white, grey, pink and red colours.

Buy Balenciaga Ville bag here

Cabas

With ‘BALENCIAGA’ written in bold letters on the front – the Cabas is one of the most popular handbags of the luxury brand. And why wouldn’t it be? It is the perfect solution to days when you’d like to grab a bag and head out without worrying about whether it would suit an outfit or be practical for an all-day itinerary.

Go about your day sporting a trendy look with this high-performing top-handle bag. If you wish to keep things even more hassle-free, the detachable crossbody strap puts an end to all your worries.

What’s more? A detachable pouch to keep all your important stuff handy, an inner zipped pocket for phones and semi-shiny palladium hardware. Truly, this is one of the most sporty and modern luxury bags.

That aside, the canvas and calfskin design comes with an open top and side snaps, mimicking a classic tote bag. It is undoubtedly one of the few bags that will make you feel confident, casual and stylish.

The bag is available in sizes small, medium and XS and colours like black, beige and pink. The beige bag also has a variation, which comes with a contrasting lining of blue or black calfskin (in picture).

Buy Balenciaga Cabas bag here

Gossip

Another of the most popular Balenciaga bags, Gossip is a sharp and structured shoulder bag that defines the class and taste of the wearer. At a glance, it might look like a simple black shoulder bag, but it bears the contemporary style of the luxury fashion house while making the wearer look trendy.

Introduced in the Pre-Fall 2021 lookbook, this is an understated bag from the Spanish Maison. It features the double B Balenciaga logo on the long flap and can instantly make you the talk of the town.

Finished with a chain strap or a flat leather shoulder strap, the Gossip bag is in line with the high utility that Balenciaga handbags are known for. An inner zip pocket, an inner patch pocket, four inner card pockets and a back pocket — these microscopic bags are ideal for an evening with your girl pals or even brunch.

Crafted with crocodile-embossed calfskin or other high-quality leather, the Gossip shoulder bag brings in the ‘90s vibe and is ideal for those who like to keep it casual and fun.

Buy Balenciaga Gossip bag here

Le Cagole

Generating buzz right from its debut in the Pre-Fall 2021 collection, the Balenciaga Le Cagole is a modern and trendy take on the classic City bag. Have a long day ahead and want something effortlessly cool and dapper? The Le Cagole bags accommodate your basics and can easily transition to an evening accessory with panache.

Made from arena lambskin, fitted with aged silver hardware and featuring an adjustable shoulder strap with braided shoulder pads, the Le Cagole bags come with a zipped closure with knotted leather pull, a detachable zip pouch and a removable cute heart mirror. Soft cotton canvas lining makes the bag easy to maintain and carry.

Available in a series of bright and natural colours like black, white, pink, green, blue and silver and sizes XS, small, mini and bucket bag shape, you can pair it with high-street-fashion outfits and dresses like your favourite little black dress and be ready to leave a lasting impression.

Buy Balenciaga Le Cagole bag here

Shopping tote

Balenciaga’s Shopping XXS tote is perhaps the niftiest and most classic shopping bag out there. The square calfskin leather tote is minimal and chic and goes beyond just carrying essentials. While it may not be too roomy, the designer bag can fit in phones, wallets, keys, cards and some makeup items.

With ‘Balenciaga’ printed in bold capital letters at the front, it makes for a luxury fashion statement while ensuring you’re at your casual-chic best. Made in the brand’s north and south style, the XXS tote has contrasting black leather round handles and an adjustable and detachable crossbody strap. Complete with canvas lining, it lets you throw in all your essentials while keeping your hands free. However, the bag does not have a clasp or closure of any kind.

Spelling minimalist to the T, the XXS tote is a serviceable luxury bag that is simple, dashing and effective for regular use.

Buy Balenciaga Shopping XXS tote bag here

Shopping phone pouch

If you thought mini and micro bags are out of style, you might want to hold that thought. This is one of those Balenciaga handbags that takes minimalism quite literally and infuses it with the label’s high-end craftsmanship and sophistication.

A further smaller version of the Shopping XXS tote, the shopping phone pouch can also accommodate things like a card and maybe a lipstick as well.

This squared calfskin bag bears the brand’s name in bold font on the front. Pair it with casual wear and make a fashion statement while keeping things effortlessly stylish.

Besides the classic black and white silhouettes, a shiny crocodile embossed variation is also available to elevate your casual outfits. Thin Nappa lambskin round handles, adjustable crossbody strap and a simple magnetic closure ensure maximum comfort and a sassy look.

Buy Balenciaga Shopping phone pouch here

Hero image: Courtesy Balenciaga; Dua Lipa/ @dualipa/ Instagram; Feature image: Courtesy Dua Lipa/ @dualipa/ Instagram