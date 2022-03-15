The Barbie ponytail is having a fashion moment, and so can you! Here’s how

The Barbie ponytail is having a fashion moment! It was about time that the iconic style got a modern version to make it work for us in 2022, but thankfully, the style has been quietly gaining traction, and we’re now seeing it everywhere. So here are some of our favourite ways to pull off the Barbie ponytail.

The Barbie Ponytail is the new hair trend we’ve all been waiting for

From Ariana Grande to Rihanna, many celebrities are donning this trendy hairstyle. The Barbie ponytail is a high ponytail with curled strands frequently worn with a swoop of side bangs flowing over the forehead. The signature flick at the end adds more fun and cutesiness to the style, but the sleekly styled high pony keeps it feeling sophisticated and pulled together. The best part about this style is that the classy but whimsical updo can be dressed up or down and works for all hair types.

This hairstyle is quite simple to achieve. Section off any front framing tendrils you wish to keep out of your ponytail, then gather the rest of your hair and shape it into a high ponytail using two or three clear elastics and a brush to smooth your hair back. Then, using straighteners or a curling wand, flick curl the ends of your ponytail. Just make sure it’s in the same direction.

Here’s all the Barbie ponytail inspiration you’ll need.

Go Retro with a touch of ribbon

This Barbie ponytail style was inspired by the ultimate nostalgic beauty icon herself, Ariana Grande. Take a cue from the queen herself and add a ribbon to your look to make it more fun and retro.

Short and Sleek

Rihanna has been experimenting with completely reinventing maternity wear, coming up with trend-setting, tradition-defying, perfectly Bad Gal ways to show and adorn her growing baby bump. With her short and sweet Barbie Ponytail, she has nailed her maternity style yet again.

The snatched look

If you want a flawless and hassle-free hairstyle for a night out, try this snatched version of the Barbie Ponytail.

Pulled up look with a hair accent

Adding a hair accent piece to your Barbie Ponytail will elevate your entire look.

Ash toned ponytail

An ash-toned Barbie Ponytail? A big YES! Take some styling inspiration from the fashion diva herself. Say bye-bye to botox because this sleek hairstyle pulls up your face and gives you a chic and natural botox appearance.

