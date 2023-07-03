facebook
From sunscreens to sunglasses: Must-have beach accessories for a breezy escape
From sunscreens to sunglasses: Must-have beach accessories for a breezy escape
Style
03 Jul 2023 08:00 AM

From sunscreens to sunglasses: Must-have beach accessories for a breezy escape

Nikita Mazindar Baruah

Summer calls for long days of basking in the sun and frolicking by the waves. Whether you are planning to head to your local beach or fly out for a tropical getaway, don’t forget to carry along the right beach accessories for a memorable time under the sun.

Before you leave for the beach, it is important to organise and pack well for your outing. Create a checklist of essential items and pack everything in a waterproof bag or pouch to protect your valuables from the water and sand. Don’t forget to carry your water bottle to stay hydrated and a portable power bank so that your phone is always charged and ready to capture all the moments. 

Explore the best beach accessories for your seaside adventure

Beach hair accessories

As you indulge in the waves, sun and sand on your beach outing, you would also want to look chic and feel comfortable. This is where the most trendy hair accessories come into play. From classic straw hats to colourful scarves — these hair accessories are perfect to elevate your beachside style and protect you from sun damage.

Beach hair accessories for women

Beach hair accessories for men

Beach bags

An absolute necessity for your trip to any tropical paradise, beach bags provide both style and functionality. These are perfect for holding all your essentials and keeping them organised and accessible. When selecting a beach bag, opt for ones that are water-resistant and will keep your valuables safe and dry.

You can also carry spacious totes with multiple compartments that allow you to segregate wet and dry items while still providing ample space for other belongings.  

Beach bags for women

Beach bags for men

Sunglasses

Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose and breeze in your hair — the best beach days are incomplete without a cool pair of shades. An essential accessory for beachgoers, sunglasses play a crucial role in protecting your eyes from the harsh sun rays.

Not just that, they also reduce glare and provide you with clear vision even under bright sunlight. Lastly, sunglasses help you make a style statement and complete your beach look.

Sunglasses for women

Sunglasses for men

Sunscreens

Beach or no beach, skipping sunscreen can be your biggest skincare mistake. With high amounts of sun exposure and little to no shade, it is imperative that you wear a good quality sunscreen with a high Sun Protection Factor (SPF). Don’t forget to re-apply a generous amount of the sunblock every two to three hours even if you’re lazing under a beach umbrella.

Here are some of the best ones for men and women.

Sunscreen for women

Sunscreen for men

Beach towels

Hitting the seaside means a lot of fun in the water. Thus, having a beach towel handy is not optional but essential. Look for ones that are soft and quick to absorb. Beach towels made of microfibre are a perfect choice since they are gentle on the skin, soak water quickly and do not retain sand.

Here are some of the top picks. 

Beach towels

Waterproof swim pouch

Got a swimsuit that has been lying in your wardrobe for the longest time? A beach vacation is the perfect opportunity to bring it out and put it to good use. But once the beach day is over and it’s time to carry your wet clothes back, you must make sure they don’t drench any of your other valuables. In such scenarios, a waterproof swim pouch can be your best friend! 

Not just that, since these pouches are waterproof, they are also excellent for storing your jewellery, phone, and other important items.

Waterproof swim pouch

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero image: Courtesy Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy June Famur Jr./Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What SPF sunscreen should I use at the beach?

Answer: Since the beach is a place where you can get a lot of sun exposure, it is important to wear sunscreen with SPF 50 or above.

Question: What type of sunglasses are best for the beach?

Answer: Sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays are best for wearing at the beach. Opt for ones with sturdy frames that can withstand rustic beach environments with high sun exposure.

Question: What type of hat should I wear at the beach?

Answer: You should wear wide-brimmed hats on your beach outings as they provide ample shade to your hair, face, neck and shoulders.

Question: What type of towel should I bring to the beach?

Answer: You should bring quick-absorbing towels made of microfibre material to the beach.

Question: Can I bring electronics to the beach?

Answer: Yes, you can bring electronics such as your smartphones and speakers to the beach. However, they must be stored properly to avoid damage from the water and sand.

An Anthropology graduate, Nikita started her journey in writing and editing while she was still a student. She has worked with various agencies and brands, creating content in lifestyle, entertainment, travel and wellness space. Nikita aspires to travel the world and explore food, culture and more while penning it all down to share with the world.

