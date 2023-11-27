Look fabulous in these plus size tops for women

Gone are the days when it was tough to find plus size options. These days, many brands are creating fashionable size-inclusive clothing, including plus size tops for women, that can be teamed with all kinds of bottoms like skirts, shorts and trousers. They range from simple T-shirts to ornate blouses, embellished party tops, peplum tops and sweaters in both casual and formal styles.
With such a vast collection, picking the right styles can be daunting. Before filling your shopping cart, check these points that can aid you in picking a perfect plus size top.
A guide to dressing well
Know your fabric: Choose shiny and smooth fabrics like satin for party wear. Cotton, linen and woollen fabrics work well as office attire or for casual get-togethers.
Get the size right: Measure your bust, waist, hips and shoulders before zeroing in on size and refer to the brand’s size chart to get the outfit in the right fit.
Wear the appropriate undergarments: Choosing the right bra that suits the type of top is important. The right inner garment in the perfect fit can accentuate your curves and provide good support.
Define your waist: Drawing attention to your waist can help define your curves. So, look for elements like frills, ruffles and peplums. Frills can also help cover belly fat. For the neckline, opt for turtleneck, V-neck and surplice necktops.
Choose the right bottoms: Simple tops can be paired with skinny jeans or straight-fit pants. Pair tight leggings with kaftans. High-waist jeans are also a good choice.
Style your tops: T-shirts can be teamed with shorts or jeans. You can also knot the T-shirts at the front or at the sides instead of completely tucking in your shirt. For shirts, tuck one part into your pants and leave the other side hanging outside for a casual and effortless look. Take a cue from actors Neha Dhupia, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty who are often spotted flaunting such a style.
Experiment with jackets and shrugs: Layer your tops with sheer shrugs or monochrome long jackets. This will ensure that you look tall and have a streamlined silhouette.
Accessorise correctly: If your costume is muted or dark in colour, then a contrasting hue for your bag or earrings can be a good addition. Wide belts can also elevate a dress or tunic.
Best plus size tops you need to have in your wardrobe
Jump To / Table of Contents
- H&M Pure Cotton Broderie Anglaise Blouse
- 20Dresses Plus Size Cream-Coloured Embellished V-Neck tie-ups Cinched Waist Top
- KAORI BY SHREYA AGARWAL Off Shoulder Ruffled & Pleated Bardot Crop Top
- Forever New Plus Size Floral Printed Mandarin Collar Shirt Style Top
- First Resort by Ramola Bachchan Slit Sleeve Longline Top
- The Pink Moon Women's Regular Fit Plus Size Watercolour Satin Shirt
- Women's Plus Size Warm Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top
- Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Tie and Dye Straight Top for Women
- Marks & Spencer Abstract Printed V-Neck Top
- The Kaftan Company Floral Embroidered Flared Sleeves Linen Kaftan Top
Featuring the fine broderie anglaise technique, this cotton top from H&M is a great daily wear option. It features a trendy V-neck design with a spaghetti drawstring around the neckline. The three-fourth length sleeves are in a raglan style, with a narrow elastic detail around the cuffs. The scalloped frill trim on the neckline adds extra charm.
Looking to dazzle at a party in a statement top and jeans? Then look no further. This embellished polyester top from 20Dresses comes with stylish tie-up detailing and balloon sleeves. The cinched waist helps define the waistline and allows you to easily pair it with any tight-fitted bottom.
Turn heads in this gorgeous purple Bardot top from Kaori by Shreya Agarwal. Ruffled detailing on the front and pleats on the back make this top unique. You can pair this with a chic, fitted short skirt or jeans.
This floral shirt in polyester is a great daily wear option. With cuffed sleeves and a mandarin collar, this top can easily be paired with your favourite jeans.
This flowy styled woven taupe top in cashmere is a unique option to try. The round neck and the long-slit sleeves sync well with the style of the top.
The unique play of subtle colours on a shiny satin fabric adds a distinct charm to this regular-fit shirt. With flowy, short sleeves and a spread collar, this top is best paired with white jeans or fitted black pants.
A solid black top with long sleeves and a turtleneck pattern is a classy piece that will become a must-have in your wardrobe. An ultrasoft fold over neckline is a subtle yet stylish design element of this top. You can wear it either underneath a blazer for a smart, tailored look or pair it with chequered skirts, solid miniskirts, flared pants or skinny jeans.
If you are a lover of ethnic patterns, then you will love this tie-and-dye top in cotton. Bell sleeves and a potli button detailing on the yoke add charm to this top.
This abstract print top in black and white comes in a woven polyester fabric. It features a V neckline and short cap sleeves. This is a good pick that you can add to your casual collection.
An embellished kaftan in pure woven linen, this off-white top can be an ideal pick to create an Indo-Western look. It features heavy fine embroidery on the yoke and hem. The fine detailing on the flared three-fourth sleeves is another element that adds to its charm.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which colour goes well with blue jeans?
Almost all colours go well with blue jeans. You can try white, beige and also solid colours like red, green and mustard yellow.
– What type of tops should I wear with shorts?
You can try hoodies, T-shirts, oversized shirts and ruffled tops with shorts.
– How to dress well in a crop top?
Crop tops are best paired with high-waist jeans in slim or loose fit. You can also try skirts or trousers that sit above your belly button.
– Which tops are most suitable for trousers?
T-shirts with graphic prints, turtleneck blouses, button-down shirts and sweaters work well with trousers.
– How should I style a loose top?
Loose tops should be styled with tight-fitted leggings or slim-fit jeans or pants.