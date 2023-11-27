Look fabulous in these plus size tops for women

Gone are the days when it was tough to find plus size options. These days, many brands are creating fashionable size-inclusive clothing, including plus size tops for women, that can be teamed with all kinds of bottoms like skirts, shorts and trousers. They range from simple T-shirts to ornate blouses, embellished party tops, peplum tops and sweaters in both casual and formal styles.

With such a vast collection, picking the right styles can be daunting. Before filling your shopping cart, check these points that can aid you in picking a perfect plus size top.

A guide to dressing well

Know your fabric: Choose shiny and smooth fabrics like satin for party wear. Cotton, linen and woollen fabrics work well as office attire or for casual get-togethers.

Get the size right: Measure your bust, waist, hips and shoulders before zeroing in on size and refer to the brand’s size chart to get the outfit in the right fit.

Wear the appropriate undergarments: Choosing the right bra that suits the type of top is important. The right inner garment in the perfect fit can accentuate your curves and provide good support.

Define your waist: Drawing attention to your waist can help define your curves. So, look for elements like frills, ruffles and peplums. Frills can also help cover belly fat. For the neckline, opt for turtleneck, V-neck and surplice necktops.

Choose the right bottoms: Simple tops can be paired with skinny jeans or straight-fit pants. Pair tight leggings with kaftans. High-waist jeans are also a good choice.

Style your tops: T-shirts can be teamed with shorts or jeans. You can also knot the T-shirts at the front or at the sides instead of completely tucking in your shirt. For shirts, tuck one part into your pants and leave the other side hanging outside for a casual and effortless look. Take a cue from actors Neha Dhupia, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty who are often spotted flaunting such a style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Experiment with jackets and shrugs: Layer your tops with sheer shrugs or monochrome long jackets. This will ensure that you look tall and have a streamlined silhouette.

Accessorise correctly: If your costume is muted or dark in colour, then a contrasting hue for your bag or earrings can be a good addition. Wide belts can also elevate a dress or tunic.

Best plus size tops you need to have in your wardrobe