Behind the scenes with the set designer for JJ Valaya’s show at FDCI ICW 2022

Prerana Agarwal Saxena of Theme Weavers Designs on how they created the spectacular set for JJ Valaya’s show at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in under a fortnight.

Thirty years is definitely a reason for celebration and JJ Valaya’s show at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 left no stone unturned to do so. Presenting a retrospective of JJ Valaya’s greatest hits, his show Alma, explored his signature themes of royal, nomad, and art deco. Travel has always been Valaya’s biggest inspiration and for this collection, he turned to the splendours of Spain. Namely, the costumes of the Matadors (Matador de Toros), the motifs on the Manton shawl (Manton de Manila), and the patterns found on the hand fans (Pericon). Alma, meaning soul in Spanish, is an exploration of the various iconic cultural aspects of the country incorporated via the intricacies of Indian craft and embroidery techniques.

The royalty of the set perfectly complimented JJ Valaya’s signature collection itself

Even as the clothes remain the star of any couture show, it’s equally important to create an ambiance that matches the mood. In comes in Theme Weavers Designs, a luxury wedding planning company run by Prerana Agarwal Saxena that designed the set for JJ Valaya’s show. In tune with the collection, the set designed by Theme Weave Designs was inspired by the architecture of Spain and Italy. “The perfect mix of patterns of Vecchio Palazzo, Italy, and Alhambra Spain exuded a very muted and ruined aesthetic. The calm and subtle tone of the sets made the vibrant couture stand out,” shares Saxena. The set was crafted from idea to completion in just a span of 15 days, a challenging feat that they managed to achieve. “The set had enormous details to work with, starting from the wall prints of Vecchio Palazzo to the ruined arches of Alhambra in order to achieve the feel of an older courtyard. As the couture was an amalgamation of Spanish and Italian architecture, the details were very specific and intricate.” The most unique part of the set was the central fountain around which the show evolved.

As the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 rallies on, we asked Saxena what according to her are elements that are input for set design for couture shows. “Indian fashion shows are always known for their grandeur and glory. The couture is designed with a dramatic essence, and we eventually want our sets to be remembered. Thus, we impose a lot of grandeur and surrealism in implementing these designs. At the same, this sense of majesty and magnificence has become common, and we should break these stereotypical notions of a plush set. We should realise that a venue with good aesthetics can easily be transformed into a beautiful stage set and should promote unique ideas of making a grand set out of a good venue.”

Fashion show sets are a small part of her, it’s the wedding plan and decor that takes up Saxena’s time. Talking about wedding decor trends for 2022 she shares, “Playing with patterns has become a wedding decor trend of 2022. We are introducing more patterns in our projects like herringbone or chevron, and clients are eagerly embracing them. However, we do not overboard with overmixing large, bold prints or overusing prints on all fabrics, walls, and rugs. Instead, simple patterns of wallpapers mixed with stone, wood, or brick floor look great without being chaotic.” And while we’re in agreement, we can’t wait for artistic and unique ideas inspired by world architecture to make their mark felt on wedding design.

All images courtesy: JJ Valaya