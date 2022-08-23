13 best and most thoughtful gift card ideas for the upcoming festival season

Receiving gifts is one of the five love languages surrounding human relationships, which essentially makes gifting an important way of showing love, affection, appreciation and regard for the other person. Hence arises the significance of choosing meaningful and thoughtful gifts that people would remember and appreciate you for always.

Oftentimes, we end up getting confused and wracking our brains over what to gift and what presents would be useful. Moreso, sometimes, when in our search for last-minute gifts, we end up giving something that they have no use for. And such situations are exactly where a gift card comes to the rescue.

What are gift cards?

Gift cards or gift vouchers are essentially a way of giving someone the freedom and flexibility to buy what they want. Unlike conventional presents, a gift card can either be a prepaid physical card (like a debit or credit card) or an online voucher that has a specific amount in it. The recipient can make use of it to purchase something for themselves as per their taste and preferences.

What also makes the idea of giving someone a gift card stand out is that you can give it to your loved ones on any occasion. Be it a birthday, an anniversary, a festivity or even a wedding, a gift voucher is a fail-safe choice that anyone would happily prefer over meaningless, boring gifts.

How to use gift cards?

A gift card can be redeemed both at an offline store and an online website, depending upon the type it is and brand policies. For instance, while an H&M gift card can only be redeemed at a store, a Myntra one can only be used on their website and a Tanishq voucher can be redeemed both online and at their stores.

To use a gift card at a physical store, simply pay for your purchase with it at the time of billing. To redeem it online, you need to add its amount to your existing account on the brand’s website using the card number and the PIN and pay with the balance during checkout.

What are the most popular types of gift cards?

The most popular gift cards are issued by stores or websites. They cater to diverse categories like fashion, home and living, beauty and wellness. For instance, some of the most preferred ones include the Amazon Gift Card and the Myntra Gift Card as they lend their recipients endless options to shop from.

What are the pros and cons of using gift cards?

Before you scroll on to check out the various gift card options to choose from for future gifting purposes, let’s go through their advantages and disadvantages to understand them better.

Pros

Gift cards are super easy and convenient to both purchase and redeem.

They give the recipient the liberty and flexibility to shop at their convenience and buy things as per their choice.

They are way more advantageous than cash for a guilt-free shopping experience. When given as a present, they give the recipient more reasons to splurge on things they may have saved on their wishlist.

Since they are usually valid for a year, people can shop and make purchases with them whenever they need and deem fit.

They are an appropriate gift for festive gifting (especially for occasions like Diwali and Christmas) since scouting a lot of presents can be overwhelming and time-consuming.

Cons

Gift cards are easy to lose. This can get taxing, especially if you haven’t registered it or noted the card number. While physical cards can get lost or stolen, digital ones are no exception owing to situations like failed email delivery and incorrect emails being provided.

Every gift voucher has an expiration date that lasts mostly for twelve months. While that is a lot of time to make the most of your vouchers, people often end up forgetting to redeem them on time. You also don’t get notified in any manner when the card is about to expire, reminding you to use it.

Merchant and brand or website-specific cards can only be redeemed at their stores (online or offline) which can be limiting for the recipient who might feel forced to shop only there.

They are non-refundable and the amount non-transferable.

After making purchases with a gift card, some amount of money might remain and end up getting wasted if you forget to use it. This is more likely to happen with the physical ones since the balance of digital cards can be used and clubbed with other prepaid modes of payment during checkout.

Here are some gift cards that are apt for gifting on different occasions

