13 best and most thoughtful gift card ideas for the upcoming festival season

Receiving gifts is one of the five love languages surrounding human relationships, which essentially makes gifting an important way of showing love, affection, appreciation and regard for the other person. Hence arises the significance of choosing meaningful and thoughtful gifts that people would remember and appreciate you for always.
Oftentimes, we end up getting confused and wracking our brains over what to gift and what presents would be useful. Moreso, sometimes, when in our search for last-minute gifts, we end up giving something that they have no use for. And such situations are exactly where a gift card comes to the rescue.
What are gift cards?
Gift cards or gift vouchers are essentially a way of giving someone the freedom and flexibility to buy what they want. Unlike conventional presents, a gift card can either be a prepaid physical card (like a debit or credit card) or an online voucher that has a specific amount in it. The recipient can make use of it to purchase something for themselves as per their taste and preferences.
What also makes the idea of giving someone a gift card stand out is that you can give it to your loved ones on any occasion. Be it a birthday, an anniversary, a festivity or even a wedding, a gift voucher is a fail-safe choice that anyone would happily prefer over meaningless, boring gifts.
How to use gift cards?
A gift card can be redeemed both at an offline store and an online website, depending upon the type it is and brand policies. For instance, while an H&M gift card can only be redeemed at a store, a Myntra one can only be used on their website and a Tanishq voucher can be redeemed both online and at their stores.
To use a gift card at a physical store, simply pay for your purchase with it at the time of billing. To redeem it online, you need to add its amount to your existing account on the brand’s website using the card number and the PIN and pay with the balance during checkout.
What are the most popular types of gift cards?
The most popular gift cards are issued by stores or websites. They cater to diverse categories like fashion, home and living, beauty and wellness. For instance, some of the most preferred ones include the Amazon Gift Card and the Myntra Gift Card as they lend their recipients endless options to shop from.
What are the pros and cons of using gift cards?
Before you scroll on to check out the various gift card options to choose from for future gifting purposes, let’s go through their advantages and disadvantages to understand them better.
Pros
- Gift cards are super easy and convenient to both purchase and redeem.
- They give the recipient the liberty and flexibility to shop at their convenience and buy things as per their choice.
- They are way more advantageous than cash for a guilt-free shopping experience. When given as a present, they give the recipient more reasons to splurge on things they may have saved on their wishlist.
- Since they are usually valid for a year, people can shop and make purchases with them whenever they need and deem fit.
- They are an appropriate gift for festive gifting (especially for occasions like Diwali and Christmas) since scouting a lot of presents can be overwhelming and time-consuming.
Cons
- Gift cards are easy to lose. This can get taxing, especially if you haven’t registered it or noted the card number. While physical cards can get lost or stolen, digital ones are no exception owing to situations like failed email delivery and incorrect emails being provided.
- Every gift voucher has an expiration date that lasts mostly for twelve months. While that is a lot of time to make the most of your vouchers, people often end up forgetting to redeem them on time. You also don’t get notified in any manner when the card is about to expire, reminding you to use it.
- Merchant and brand or website-specific cards can only be redeemed at their stores (online or offline) which can be limiting for the recipient who might feel forced to shop only there.
- They are non-refundable and the amount non-transferable.
- After making purchases with a gift card, some amount of money might remain and end up getting wasted if you forget to use it. This is more likely to happen with the physical ones since the balance of digital cards can be used and clubbed with other prepaid modes of payment during checkout.
Here are some gift cards that are apt for gifting on different occasions
Amazon is one of the best online marketplaces that offer a variety of gift card options for people to splurge on. While they have their own digital and physical gift cards that can be used across their website, they also offer bulk options for corporate gifting.
Furthermore, they have specific brand gift cards for various fashion, jewellery, travel, food and entertainment labels that can be redeemed on those brands’ outlets, websites and apps.
Ferns N Petals is one of India’s biggest gifting platforms that offers premium gifting services and products to make an occasion all the more special. It has made gifting super easy and lets you deliver gifts on the same day from the comfort of your home.
Along with some of the best birthday gift options, you can also opt for delectable cakes and chocolates, gorgeous flowers, plants and personalised combos for anniversaries. If you’re unsure about what to give someone, simply give them a Ferns N Petals Gift Card which can be redeemed on their website. This gift card would let the recipient choose their gift from the website as per their needs.
IGP is yet another multi-category gifting company that has a large collection of distinct gifts, including festival merchandise, personalised products, cakes, plants, flowers and gourmet foods. They also have an extensive range of gift cards under varied categories (like home and living, fashion, entertainment and food) for different brands such as Nike, Westside, Taj Hotels, Uber, Myntra and Barbeque Nation. These e-gift cards can be redeemed at their outlets and online portals.
The Label Life is a premium lifestyle brand that aims at bringing the best of all things fashion and more at your disposal. From sartorial clothes and stylish footwear to voguish accessories and even home furnishings, their repertoire of exquisiteness is worth swooning over. Thus, one can safely assume that a gift card from such a store would make anyone happy.
It has a wide range of gift cards for different occasions for the women in your life like your partner, sibling, mother or friend. And no matter which day you decide to make special for them, an e-gift card by The Label Life would always make for a great option.
Cbazaar is a popular online ethnic wear store that has umpteen apparel choices to satiate all your Indian wear needs. From wedding and festive wear to jewellery and collections for men and even kids, their store has it all. Hence, a Cbazaar Gift Card for someone who loves ethnic wear is easily one of the best gifting choices. This e-voucher is easy to buy and equally simple to redeem.
Mango is an elevated fashion destination for everyone who loves stepping out in a high-end style, looking like a million dollars. So, a Mango Gift Card would obviously be the best present for that fashion icon in your life. The brand has everything your closet would need and for everyone, including teens and kids. Their gift card amount ranges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 12,000 and can easily be used at the time of checkout on their website.
A multi-category shopping portal that caters to all your lifestyle, beauty and wellness needs, Myntra is undoubtedly one of the best platforms to receive a gift card from. It leaves one spoilt for choices, owing to its immeasurable collection of apparel, accessories, jewellery, beauty products and home and living items. Giving someone such liberty to choose as a gift would make anyone happy and grateful for your thoughtfulness.
Tata CLiQ is yet another popular lifestyle e-commerce website that deals in fashion, beauty, accessories, jewellery, gadgets and home furnishings. With a lot of renowned brands listed under distinctive categories, the extensiveness of their offering is what makes a Tata CLiQ Gift Card a great present. It can be used both on their website and the app to buy any product.
Firstcry is India’s largest shopping platform for all things infants, kids and new and nursing moms. It has everything a mother and her baby would need — from apparel, beauty and toys to diapers, gears and other essentials.
Hence, a Firstcry Gift Card would be one of the best presents to get a new mom. Whether you’re looking to give a meaningful gift for a baby shower or post-pregnancy, this present won’t fail you. Their gift voucher value ranges from Rs 500 and goes up to Rs 15,000, which can be redeemed online at their website.
A perfect gift for someone who swears by vegan skincare and makeup routines, a gift card by the brand Plum would stand out.
Plum has a great range of beauty products that are safe and effective for the health of the skin for both men and women. And any skincare (or makeup) enthusiast would make the most of such a present. Their gift card options are priced at Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.
Using authentic Ayurvedic formulations in its products, Kama Ayurveda is a skincare brand that’s been touted for its range of goodness forever. Anyone would love to receive Kama Ayurveda products as presents for the goodness that they are.
However, if you’re unsure about what to give someone from this brand (especially if you aren’t aware of the skin type and concerns), a gift card would be the best idea. It won’t only give them the flexibility of choosing products as per their needs but also the ease of redeeming it both at their website and all their stores.
For someone who loves travelling, nothing is better than the gift of another experience to cherish forever. And this is where the MakeMyTrip Gift Card comes to play.
Redeemable at the website, the app and branches for hotels, flights and holidays, this gift card is available in both physical and digital formats. The gift cards are available for various occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and different festivals.
Ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, the Tanishq Gift Card is what you need to give to someone who loves jewels more than anything else. For that matter, this gift would be cherishable for anyone who likes jewellery — whether minimal or exquisite.
Just like any other gift card, this also has a validity of a year and can be redeemed at both their online and offline stores.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The easiest gift cards to give can be e-gift cards from common and popular e-commerce websites that offer a wide range of products across categories like fashion, home essentials, electronics and lifestyle. For instance, websites and apps like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Tata CLiQ have endless options for people to shop and make the most of their gift cards from.
Answer: A gift card is usually valid for twelve months (one year) from the date of issue.
Answer: Usually, all gift cards come with no additional fee. However, bank-issued gift cards like a Visa or a Mastercard gift card may be an exception.