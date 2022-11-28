An extensive guide to help you handpick the best bags for your wardrobe

One of the most coveted and staple accessories that’s an unmissable essential in anybody’s wardrobe is a bag. An assortment of different bags, for that matter. You might dress your finest best and accentuate your look in the most voguish way with jewels, hats and sunnies, but it would always look incomplete without a complementing bag.

The bag industry is a vast universe in itself with a myriad of styles for everybody. Spanning avant-garde silhouettes, eccentric patterns and wide-ranging hues across the colour palette, it offers an extensive and unending array of options for people to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated pick for your workplace, a practical everyday piece, a bejewelled beauty for occasions and parties or a comfortable essential for your travel scenes, there’s something for everyone to suit their taste.

How to choose the best bags?

Owing to the availability of innumerable styles and designs, we understand how choosing a fair few for your own repertoire of the choicest pieces can get a bit nerve racking. Hence, we’ve curated a quick guidebook to aid you in picking out the best pieces for yourself along with short edits and lookbooks for different types of bags.

Here are a few aspects to consider when shopping for bags.

Purpose and use

Since, there’s a style for every occasion and every outfit, it is essential that you consider what you need a bag for? For instance, if you’re looking for an office bag, a satchel, a laptop briefcase or sleeve, a backpack or even a tote (for women) would be ideal. If you’re looking for a rather compact design to carry your essentials like phone and money, a sling or a messenger bag would make for a suitable choice. Similarly, if you’re someone who carries a lot of things when stepping out, a large tote should be your go-to.

Must-have basics

When building your own collection of bags, it is important to include some of the basic designs in evergreen hues such as black, brown, tan, navy, white and neutral tones. While such hues will complement most of your outfits, pieces like totes, slings and satchels are eternal and can be styled easily with different looks.

Size

Considering the size of the bag is also of utmost importance especially, when buying one for work or an occasion. If you usually carry your laptop to work, opting for a piece that can fit your laptop is ideal. When scouting for a bag for parties, events and occasions like a wedding, small ornate clutches, potlis and slings are much suitable.

Comfort

As much as the look and the style of a bag is essential, its comfort is also equally necessary to adhere to. There’s no point in investing in a trendy piece when carrying it becomes a fuss due to its heavy weight or its uncomfortable straps or that it does not have a handle (or a sling) offering the ease of going hands-free.

Compartments and sections

While some designs feature different compartments and additional pockets, a lot of pieces do not offer that and come with a single pocket. Always choose a style that best suits your needs and preferences.

Quality and care

As much as a good quality bag offers durability, it demands equal care and maintenance for instance, in the case of genuine leather pieces. Hence, when shopping for a bag, pay attention to the quality of its material and metal hardware and also consider its after care.

Your guide to choosing the best bags for men and women

(Main Image Courtesy: Sanddollar/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: George Pak/Pexels)

Accentuate your fashion game with the trendiest and most stylish bags for women or girls including clutches and totes.

If you’re just starting to build your collection of bags for men, begin with the basics — be it in terms of hues or styles.

Making you look like a true-blue fashionista, shoulder bags for girls are more than just an essential accessory.

Perfect for travels, social gatherings and leisurely hangouts, side bags for women are the most popular and coveted types.

College bags for men are about much more than just keeping textbooks, notebooks and other materials as it also helps accentuate the style game.

Who says laptop bags need to be boring? Here are some of the most stylish ones for men that are also sturdy and durable.

Adding a luxuriously sophisticated allure to the complete look, leather bags for men are a must-have fashion accessory.

From briefcases and satchels to totes and laptop sleeves, office bags for women is a wide genre that encompasses distinctive styles and designs.

When choosing the best travel bags for men, it’s important to consider both style and function. Here are some of our top picks.

There are some pretty cool gym duffles available in the market, ranging from affordable to designer pieces.

If you weren’t planning on refreshing your beach bag stash, think again. Add these trendy designs to your summer wardrobe.

If you don’t want your laptop and other belongings flapping around in your bookstore tote, then invest in these office bags for men.

Walk into your office with style. Check out some the best totes that are absolute must haves for all office goers.

Leave your baggage at the door, because the mini bag trend is still alive in 2022 and it’s time to get your hands on the best ones.

When Carrie in SATC proclaimed, “It’s a baguette!” That event was the impetus for the it’s popularity.

Add a pinch of ethnic glamour to your traditional outfits with some of these rising yet popular Indian handbag labels.

The uber-stylish Lady Dior handbag named after Princess Diana is to be up for sale soon. Here’s how you can own it.

Stylish, elegant and functional, Louis Vuitton bags set the wearer apart from the crowd. Here are some popular LV pieces that are a must-have.

Gucci Bamboo to Gucci Ophidia, check out 10 of the most iconic Gucci handbags you can add to your collection and stand out from the crowd.

Practical and fashionable, Balenciaga bags are all about being trendy yet elegant. Here are some of the most coveted ones to invest in.

Hermès is one of the most sought-after luxury brands and its handbags are an investment worth your money. Here are best Hermès pieces to buy.