Mariah Carey’s butterfly top is back — here’s where to get yours

Ladies and gentlemen, her. If you still need convincing that Y2K is officially back, just keep an eye out for butterfly tops around the internet: 2020’s It girls such as Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are nothing short of obsessed with the delicate winged motif.
Caution: for hot girls only. “Hot girl” is so much more than its literal interpretation; it’s a lifestyle, it’s a state of being. Hot girls want to have fun. Hot girls smile, and the whole world stops and stares for a while. Hot girls bring back butterfly tops after 20 years and go viral for it. This summer, channel your inner hot girl and try on a butterfly top — set your self-consciousness aside, the butterfly top is for everyone.
From dazzling crystals to embroidered denim to colourful crochet, let Cult Gaia, Blumarine and Cro-Che show you how it’s done. Viva Y2K!
5 butterfly tops that will give you butterflies:
We’re no stranger to Cult Gaia’s crystal-encrusted novelty bags, but get this: the Parvana top bedazzled with green beads, shimmering no matter which angle you turn. On the rare occasion that sequins are a tad bit too extra (said no one), slip into this sculptural piece for an artsy, elegant look.
What’s more Y2K than this purple butterfly top? With an adjustable halter neck, this top and your favourite low-rise jeans (bonus points for a ripped waistband) are a match made in heaven.
The extravagance! The poise! The halterneck style with tie closure, strappy back design and open knit crochet fabric elevates your hot girl summer wardrobe with this butterfly top.
Crystal-cut accents throughout, self-tie closure at back, this winged butterfly top goes perfectly with a pair of light wash flare jeans. Who’s ready for the early 2000’s red carpet?
This one’s for the girl with a grunge affinity — spotlighting gradient crystal embellishments against an angelic white backdrop, this Fanny cardigan by MANURÍ is an effortlessly cute everyday staple. Be low-key, but never blend into the background.