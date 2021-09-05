6 brands that showcase the chicest chiffon sari in India

Chiffon saris are in a league of their own as symbols of effortlessly refined luxury. The lightweight, flowy drapes capture your imagination, because of the quiet grandeur that comes naturally to them. Is it easy to source quality chiffon, though? Yes!

We picked out some chiffon sari labels that fit the bill

The antique borders of Sri Tanabana’s chiffon saris are handwoven in Gujarat. Motifs and patterns are reminiscent of the 1920s-1940s designs, an eclectic mix of traditional Indian and Art Deco aesthetics. Darshana Kumari, Gitanjali Shah, and Priyanjali Katoch established Sri Tanabana in 2001. “We are specialists in chiffons with antique borders, inspired by old-world heritage weaves. The journey began in the mid-1990s when I realised there was great scope for reviving an appreciation for the delicacy of chiffons, blended with the decadence of such rich borders,” says Gitanjali Shah.

The brainchild of Vinita Singh, Sunita Panwar, and Bindu Chandela, Rukhmani is a tribute to their grandmother, Rukmani Singh. The brand has introduced Chantilly saris that transport you to Parisian shopping trips of the erstwhile royals, who would bring back laces to put on chiffons, making them charming options for small functions, welcome lunches and elegant evening dining affairs. Jewel tones and pastel shading, Kashmiri embroidery, vasli handwork, and Lucknavi mukaish can also be found on Rukhmani’s creations.

Jaykirti Singh started working with chiffons in 2011, with the launch of her eponymous label. “Chiffons are delicate, so I like very fine and subtle embroidery on them, and I like experimenting with vibrant colours that represent my Rajasthani background. My favourites are festive shades of peach, orange, and yellow,” she says.

Local karigars work lovingly to bring alive the delicate textiles, with detailed, hand-embroidered thread-work, aari, sequins, gota-patti, and zardozi. Label Jaykirti’s studio and boutique is in Jaipur. Needless to say one of the most exquisite chiffon sari labels to watch out for.

Dipti Singh established Just Chiffons in 2003. Her daughter, Rohini Singh, joined her in 2010. Their designs are inspired by personal styling preferences of erstwhile royal India’s maharanis, yuvranis and rajkumaris. “Our pieces are classics, their style never seems to fade and they make great heirlooms,” shares Dipti.

Just Chiffons showcases handcraft techniques (cutwork, embroidery and thread work, aari, zari and appliqué net) blended seamlessly with ombré dyeing.

Established in 2012, Atelier Shikaarbagh specialises in French chiffons. “My design sensibility is an amalgamation of Indo-French styles, as popularised by Madame Corosche in 1940’s Mumbai,” says founder Maayankraj Singh, operating between New Delhi and Kota.

He focuses on accentuating the whimsical charm of chiffon, through schematic embroidery placements, and intuitively balanced embellishments. Maayankraj aspires to make a museum that will house antique European and Indian costumes, which had been with his family for generations. Certainly one of the most promising chiffon sari labels.

BBG Royals creates limited edition printed chiffon saris, featuring floral and animal prints with true royal splendor. The artworks are meticulously hand-painted and then reproduced on sarees, making each piece unique and heirloom-worthy. Animal print designs (tigers, lions, leopards, horses) have always been most popular.

Founders and designers Nidhi Sah and Digvijay Singh established BBG Royals in 2015. The couple operates out of Nainital and Ahmedabad. Their clientele includes the erstwhile royal Indian fraternity and connoisseurs of art and design.