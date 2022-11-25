When style meets comfort! Take your pick from the best college bags for men

A college bag is a necessity for every student. It is much more than keeping textbooks, notebooks and other materials as it also helps accentuate the style game. And, finding the perfect college bag is not always easy. With so many different types and styles of college bags for men in the market, it can be tough to know where and how to start.
How to choose the best college bags for men?
You may want to consider a few factors while choosing college bags for men. The type of bag, size and style are some of the essential factors to consider. You may also want to consider what can you use the bag for. If you’re carrying a lot of books, you may want a different bag when compared to carrying your laptop.
Here are a few tips to help you choose the right college bag for men.
Check for multiple compartments
You may need to carry several things to college including your laptop, tablet, notebooks, books, water bottle and lunch box. A good college bag must have multiple compartments to keep all of your items safely and organised.
Durability of the bag
Since you may be carrying a lot of items in your college bag every day, it is important for it to be made of strong and durable material. The zippers and straps must be sturdy enough to carry the weight of your bag. The Superdry Vintage Forest Printed Backpack (Buy it for Rs 4999 on AJIO) is an excellent option when it comes to durability and sturdiness.
Comfortable straps
Comfort is another of the essential features of a good college bag for men. Check for adjustable straps with padding that do not strain your shoulders.
Attractive style
How can you miss out on style when in college? Look for a college bag that is not just functional but also trendy and stylish.
Make a style statement with these college bags for men
This olive backpack by Nike Heritage has an internal sleeve that can store a laptop of 15 inch. It also features densely woven polyester that provides heavyweight support to it. A haul loop at the top acts as an alternative carrying option. The bag also offers adjustable shoulder straps that ensure comfort at all times.
Add an element of style with this backpack from Puma. Made of polyurethane (PU) the bag is highly durable and lasts a for long time and usually does not crack or wear down easily. It has one main compartment with an exterior zip pocket for easy access to your essentials.
This unique forest-printed backpack from Superdry is made from polyester which is highly resistant to chemicals and high heat degradation. It features one main compartment and one outer zipper pocket. It also offers two back straps and a grab handle to carry it around easily in style.
Carry your everyday college essentials without compromising on style with this backpack from Aldo. Featuring multiple compartments, it is the right pick for college goers having to carry several items. The shoulder straps are adjustable and comfortable which doesn’t strain your shoulder and neck area.
Made out of genuine leather, this everyday backpack by Tiger is an excellent choice for college going men. Featuring large compartments, sturdy zip enclosures and two external pockets, the bag stores all your essentials safely in place. The straps are adjustable and sturdy.
A backpack with minimalist design, this piece from Armani Exchange feathers one large compartment with enough storage space for your notebooks, books, tablet and others. It has a decent-sized exterior pocket too so that you can access your essentials quickly. It also comes with a handle on the top and comfortable shoulder straps.
If backpacks aren’t your game, check out this stylish printed messenger bag by Wildcraft, excellent for college going men. The large main compartment has space to keep all your college essentials while the external zipper can easily hold smaller items. Made out of polyester, this men’s bag is highly durable and sturdy. The straps are adjustable to your desired fit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: It is best to refrain from washing college bags as the process may damage them. Wiping college bags with a damp cloth is the best way to clean them.
Answer: You can decorate your college bag by adding stylish badges and clip-ons of your favourite cartoon character or any other charm.