Turn heads this festive season with the best Diwali dresses for women
04 Oct 2022

Turn heads this festive season with the best Diwali dresses for women

Nikita Baruah
Turn heads this festive season with the best Diwali dresses for women
Turn heads this festive season with the best Diwali dresses for women

Diwali is around the corner, and we bet you can’t wait to start shopping for dresses. Speaking of dresses, there are too many options to pick from, making your shopping lists longer and leaving you confused with a range of outfits. Hence, we are here to ease your struggle with our suggestions and some clever tricks to elevate your outfit without much effort. Read on to find out more.

How to choose Diwali dresses for women?

When you go Diwali shopping this weekend, keep a few things in mind while picking your outfits.

Style and comfort are key when choosing apparel. For instance, if you wore a saree or a lehenga last Diwali and want to try something traditional yet modern, then this is where the magic of fusion outfits comes into play. Something like a purple embroidered kaftan from Aarke By Ritu Kumar (Buy it for Rs 3,500 on Tata Cliq) can help you strike the right balance between ethnic and modern, without making you look overdressed.

On the other hand, if you would still like to rock a saree, you can choose this stitched Bandhani saree with a belt from TrueBrowns (Buy it for Rs 8,000 on TrueBrowns). You can further jazz up the look by ditching the regular matching blouse and teaming up the saree with an embellished crop top or even better, a halter-neck spaghetti. The options are endless!

Another crucial aspect of the whole Diwali dresses shopping affair is factoring in your budget. If you are one of those who swears by designer wear, there are some notable names to choose from. While Ritu Kumar’s floral kurta set (Buy it for Rs 14,200 on Ajio) can lend some freshness to your style, Masaba’s sparkling lehenga set (Buy it for Rs 20,000 on Tata Cliq Luxury) can make you look no less than a patakha!

However, you can look equally ravishing by choosing from the many pocket-friendly options available on the market if you’re tight on budget. Moreover, you can create a unique ensemble by experimenting with different pieces of clothing that are easy on your pocket.

Here are the most stunning Diwali dresses for women to buy festive season

Fabindia Cotton Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta Set

1 /10

Fabindia Cotton Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta Set

Look bright and cheerful this Diwali with this fuschia pink, embroidered kurta set from Fabindia. While the flare of the sharara will steal hearts, the tiny golden-printed kurta will look effortlessly fashionable. Let your hair loose and pair the attire with oxidised silver jhumkas to add a dash of desi flavour to amp up your style.

Price
Rs 8,999
Truebrowns Lime Green Bandhani Stitched Saree With Belt

2 /10

Truebrowns Lime Green Bandhani Stitched Saree With Belt

This Diwali, take your saree game to the next level with this lime green leheriya-printed saree from TrueBrowns. While the intricate lace detailing adds some glimmer to the saree, the lace belt perfectly accentuates your waistline. Style it with a deep-cut blouse or go bold by teaming it up with a crop top or corset.

Price
Rs 7,999
Libas Printed Organza Sharara Set

3 /10

Libas Printed Organza Sharara Set

We bet you can’t take your eyes off this organza sharara set from Libas. The floral-printed attire can make anyone a head-turner with its elegant flair. The silk blend material lends a luxe sheen to the outfit, further enhancing its beauty. Accessorise with antique silver jewellery, and you’re good to go for a Diwali party.

Price
Rs 4,999
TrueBrowns Silk Angrakha Kurta Pant Set

4 /10

TrueBrowns Silk Angrakha Kurta Pant Set

Keep it simple yet elegant with this dark maroon angrakha kurta set from TrueBrowns. The best thing about the outfit is that it comes with roomy pockets for you to carry your essentials. While the cuff detailing in the sleeves lend a sophisticated touch, the straight pants make it a chic fusion wear.

Price
Rs 4,499
Ritu Kumar Floral Print Straight Kurta Set

5 /10

Ritu Kumar Floral Print Straight Kurta Set

Look breezy in this floral extravaganza designed by Ritu Kumar. The pastel shades create a soothing effect, making you feel comfortable in your skin. The dupatta, crafted with Kota Doria, acts like the cherry on top. Style it with some minimal platinum jewellery or silver-polished jhumkas to complete the look.

Price
Rs 14,200
Satyapaul Saree With Embellished Borders

6 /10

Satyapaul Saree With Embellished Borders

If you’re looking for sarees to wear this Diwali, we have the best one for you. Check out this peach, georgette saree with embellished borders. This designer saree features sequin work that is inspired by seashells washed ashore by waves. It is the perfect amalgamation of simplicity and grace. A shimmery silver blouse would go well with this outfit.

Price
Rs 22,797
Aarke By Ritu Kumar Purple Embroidered Kaftan

7 /10

Aarke By Ritu Kumar Purple Embroidered Kaftan

You don’t always have to go ethnic to vibe with the festivities. Leave room for experimentation and don this ultra-chic purple kaftan from Couture Rani, Ritu Kumar. The intricate embroidery bordering the neckline adds a unique character to the ensemble. Accessorise with a simple drop earring, and you’re all set to rock the evening.

Price
Rs 3,500
Masaba Shooting Star Lehenga Set

8 /10

Masaba Shooting Star Lehenga Set

Raise your style quotient a notch higher with this shimmering black lehenga set from the Masaba collection. Known for the bling factor in her designs, Masaba has curated this beautiful piece with a refreshing, organza dupatta to go with the outfit. The gold foil used across the length of the blouse and skirt can make anyone shine in the crowd.

Price
Rs 20,000
INDYA x Ridhi Mehra Peplum Top with Palazzos

9 /10

INDYA x Ridhi Mehra Peplum Top with Palazzos

Set your style apart from the rest by throwing on this simple palazzo, complemented by a black and silver peplum top featuring ethnic motifs. The material is breezy enough to let you groove through the night without a care. Pair it with a silver-polished choker and a signature ring to enhance the ensemble.

Price
Rs 3,990
Sunoh Studio Sairat Kurta with Dhoti Salwar

10 /10

Sunoh Studio Sairat Kurta with Dhoti Salwar

Dhotis are back in trend and this time, you can pair it with a solid-coloured kurta. Crafted with chiffon, this piece is easy to carry and lies soft on the skin. Doll up with a statement neckpiece and maybe tie your hair in a low wavy ponytail.

Price
Rs 5,690
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the latest ethnic wear trends for women?

Answer: The most popular trends include organza sarees, the ever-graceful shararas, salwar suits, flowy lehengas and the elegant anarkali kurtas.

Question: Are lehengas still in trend?

Answer: For the record, lehengas never went out of style. However, it depends on how you wish to style the outfit. Be it with a full-sleeve blouse or a silk shirt, lehengas can glam up any look during the festive season.

Question: What are the Indo-western dressing trends for women on Diwali?

Answer: There are endless ways to curate a fusion outfit out of the regular pieces that you wear. For instance, chuck the blouse and go with a corset or a high-neck spaghetti to complement your saree. If you’re picking a lehenga, pair it up with a shirt with folded sleeves. Similarly, you can always choose a dhoti-kurta ensemble to create a look that exudes a traditional vibe with a hint of modern design.

Question: What are the cheapest yet stylish Diwali clothes for women?

Answer: A simple anarkali can do the trick for you on Diwali, instead of spending on an expensive saree or a lehenga. All you need to do is wear the right accessories and incorporate a chic hairdo to make you look like the diva you are.

Question: Is black good colour to wear on Diwali?

Answer: Black is a timeless shade for any outfit on any occasion. However, some prefer not to wear black on joyous occasions, while others do not mind it at all. As Diwali is mostly celebrated in the evenings, black can be a suitable colour choice as it would enhance your look in the late hours of the night.

Question: What designs should I avoid on Diwali?

Answer: Styling up your outfit depends on your comfort. There are no restrictions on what designs to wear and what to chuck. If you can carry it well, then you’re good to go with any design.

Nikita Baruah

Known for fun copies and puns, Nikita started her journey in the field of content during her under-grad. While the endless Anthropology assignments took a toll on her batchmates, she found solace in creating quirky analogies. Nikita aspires to travel the world and explore food, culture and more.

Recommended For You

