Turn heads this festive season with the best Diwali dresses for women

Diwali is around the corner, and we bet you can’t wait to start shopping for dresses. Speaking of dresses, there are too many options to pick from, making your shopping lists longer and leaving you confused with a range of outfits. Hence, we are here to ease your struggle with our suggestions and some clever tricks to elevate your outfit without much effort. Read on to find out more.

How to choose Diwali dresses for women?

When you go Diwali shopping this weekend, keep a few things in mind while picking your outfits.

Style and comfort are key when choosing apparel. For instance, if you wore a saree or a lehenga last Diwali and want to try something traditional yet modern, then this is where the magic of fusion outfits comes into play. Something like a purple embroidered kaftan from Aarke By Ritu Kumar (Buy it for Rs 3,500 on Tata Cliq) can help you strike the right balance between ethnic and modern, without making you look overdressed.

On the other hand, if you would still like to rock a saree, you can choose this stitched Bandhani saree with a belt from TrueBrowns (Buy it for Rs 8,000 on TrueBrowns). You can further jazz up the look by ditching the regular matching blouse and teaming up the saree with an embellished crop top or even better, a halter-neck spaghetti. The options are endless!

Another crucial aspect of the whole Diwali dresses shopping affair is factoring in your budget. If you are one of those who swears by designer wear, there are some notable names to choose from. While Ritu Kumar’s floral kurta set (Buy it for Rs 14,200 on Ajio) can lend some freshness to your style, Masaba’s sparkling lehenga set (Buy it for Rs 20,000 on Tata Cliq Luxury) can make you look no less than a patakha!

However, you can look equally ravishing by choosing from the many pocket-friendly options available on the market if you’re tight on budget. Moreover, you can create a unique ensemble by experimenting with different pieces of clothing that are easy on your pocket.

Here are the most stunning Diwali dresses for women to buy festive season

(Main image: Courtesy Bernie Almanzar/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy Ritu Kumar)