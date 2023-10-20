High-on-style ethnic bags you need for your festive wardrobe this season

With the festive season enveloping us in its fervour, it’s time to upgrade our wardrobes with the best apparel. But to complete an ensemble, you must have the right shoes, bags, jewellery and other accessories to complement the look. Let’s use this time to add some stylish ethnic bags to your collection, to go along with your occasion wear.

Indian ethnic bags are an art in themselves. Fashioned in avant-garde silhouettes and featuring varied designs using different materials, hues and craft forms, they boast intricate embroidery, fine embellishments and pretty prints. Their artisanship is what sets them apart from everyday models, which makes it imperative for you to own gorgeous ones for all your Indian and Indo-Western looks.

So, we’ve put together this quick guide and a lookbook to help you pick the best ones this season.

Types of handbags you should carry that complement ethnic wear

Some of the most popular types of bags that will complement your ethnic wear include:

Potlis

Bucket bags

Clutches

Sling bags

Totes, hobo bags and handbags (for everyday Indian wear)

Guide to choosing an ethnic bag

Ethnic bags are available in several designs and styles, which can make choosing just a handful for your closet a taxing decision. However, considering the following factors can help you narrow it down to a few options.

Purpose and personal preference

Consider why and on what occasion you need an ethnic bag. For instance, if you need one for a festive event at your workplace or swear by minimalism, you might want to purchase a model that’s rather sophisticated or has a subtle design. Similarly, if you’re looking for a piece for a fancy Diwali party, you might want to pick a more blingy potli or bucket bag.

Similarly, if over-the-top dressing is your personal style, a heavily jewelled clutch or mirror-work potli might be a better fit. If you believe in quiet luxury or want to splurge on a timeless design that can be paired with multiple outfits and colours, an understated piece in neutral tones or metallics will be ideal.

Type of design

Ethnic bags come in varied styles including potlis, bucket bags, sling bags, wallets and clutches. Figuring out which one you prefer and what will be a comfortable option will help you further shorten your options.

Additionally, these designs also come in distinctive shapes and sizes. If you carry only a few things such as cash, cards and touch-up essentials such as lipstick and compact, a small to medium-sized clutch should be your go-to. However, if you prefer to store more things such as a comb, hair elastics, a travel-sized perfume and your phone, consider splurging on spacious pieces such as potlis.

Quality and care

Look for bags that are crafted using premium materials and offer durability. Pay attention to the quality of metal and hardware used, the opulence of fabric, the finesse of the craft and its aftercare.

Here are some of the best ethnic bag options to choose from