High-on-style ethnic bags you need for your festive wardrobe this season

With the festive season enveloping us in its fervour, it’s time to upgrade our wardrobes with the best apparel. But to complete an ensemble, you must have the right shoes, bags, jewellery and other accessories to complement the look. Let’s use this time to add some stylish ethnic bags to your collection, to go along with your occasion wear.
Indian ethnic bags are an art in themselves. Fashioned in avant-garde silhouettes and featuring varied designs using different materials, hues and craft forms, they boast intricate embroidery, fine embellishments and pretty prints. Their artisanship is what sets them apart from everyday models, which makes it imperative for you to own gorgeous ones for all your Indian and Indo-Western looks.
So, we’ve put together this quick guide and a lookbook to help you pick the best ones this season.
Types of handbags you should carry that complement ethnic wear
Some of the most popular types of bags that will complement your ethnic wear include:
- Potlis
- Bucket bags
- Clutches
- Sling bags
- Totes, hobo bags and handbags (for everyday Indian wear)
Guide to choosing an ethnic bag
Ethnic bags are available in several designs and styles, which can make choosing just a handful for your closet a taxing decision. However, considering the following factors can help you narrow it down to a few options.
Purpose and personal preference
Consider why and on what occasion you need an ethnic bag. For instance, if you need one for a festive event at your workplace or swear by minimalism, you might want to purchase a model that’s rather sophisticated or has a subtle design. Similarly, if you’re looking for a piece for a fancy Diwali party, you might want to pick a more blingy potli or bucket bag.
Similarly, if over-the-top dressing is your personal style, a heavily jewelled clutch or mirror-work potli might be a better fit. If you believe in quiet luxury or want to splurge on a timeless design that can be paired with multiple outfits and colours, an understated piece in neutral tones or metallics will be ideal.
Type of design
Ethnic bags come in varied styles including potlis, bucket bags, sling bags, wallets and clutches. Figuring out which one you prefer and what will be a comfortable option will help you further shorten your options.
Additionally, these designs also come in distinctive shapes and sizes. If you carry only a few things such as cash, cards and touch-up essentials such as lipstick and compact, a small to medium-sized clutch should be your go-to. However, if you prefer to store more things such as a comb, hair elastics, a travel-sized perfume and your phone, consider splurging on spacious pieces such as potlis.
Quality and care
Look for bags that are crafted using premium materials and offer durability. Pay attention to the quality of metal and hardware used, the opulence of fabric, the finesse of the craft and its aftercare.
Here are some of the best ethnic bag options to choose from
Amp up your contemporary fashion quotient with the Tia Sequin Potli from Amyra that’s crafted from an embroidered net fabric. Further embellished with sequins, this baby pink model is the perfect blend of modern and ethnic design, making it easy to style with Indian wear as well as Indo-Western outfits.
While the bag has a soft poly satin lining, it also features a drawstring closure with silk tassel ends and a handle, both woven with rose gold thread for that extra oomph.
Image: Courtesy Amyra
Get ready to achieve true-blue fashionista status this festive season because this eclectic clutch promises just that. Crafted in a unique shape with gold-toned metal and ivory resin, it will accessorise all your party looks perfectly. Whether you’re wearing traditional outfits, Indo-Western pieces or evening dresses, this bag will surely take your look a notch above. Moreover, the pearl and sequin accents add a distinctive edge to the piece, while its detachable chain lets you carry it easily.
Image: Courtesy NR By Nidhi Rathi
This clutch bag by Peora is a trendy piece that gets its ethnic appeal from the bold jewel embellishments. Fashioned on a metal base, it’s festooned with feather detailing that lends it a contemporary look. While it features a soft inner fabric lining, this style has a metallic wrist loop and a chain sling that can be easily removed and attached. You can pair this with your sarees, evening dresses and neo-traditional maxis for a glamorous look.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Perk up your festive fits this season with this beige potli that’s fashioned in statement mirror work. Coupled with zardozi hand embroidery, this ethnic bag will complement outfits of almost all colours, which makes it a highly stylish and easy-to-pair piece. While its dori closure has beaded tassel ends, it comes with an attached all-pearl handle to let you swing it on your wrist. The back of the potli has minimal embroidery, toning down its dazzle for a balanced look.
Image: Courtesy KALKI Fashion
Ideal for all the minimalists out there, this foldover clutch by Fabindia in a black hue is a great option. It is marked with a metallic Moroccan pattern that lends the piece an eclectic look, while the front flap is hemmed by a complementing trim. Its spacious compartment can hold more than just essentials and even has a slip pocket. The metal chain lets you carry it like a sling so that you can go hands-free whenever you wish to.
Image: Courtesy Fabindia
Say yes to an abundance of pearls this festive season with this potli that toes the line between a traditional style and a contemporary design perfectly. Laden with different-sized pearls, this bag is made from premium quality dupion and features yellow and green florals outlining it gracefully.
Its flamboyant yet subtle craft catches the eye and adds to its versatility, making it ideal to be paired with sarees, anarkalis, co-ord sets, ethnic maxis and sharara sets. The plain fabric drawstring closure is festooned with pearl tassels, whereas the main compartment has an additional pocket to store cash and cards separately.
Image: Courtesy 5 Elements By Radhika Gupta
The Party Wave Clutch by TEEJH is the best companion for all your festive looks this year. Fashioned in gold-toned metal and raw silk, this trendy clutch flaunting a classic chevron design makes for a vivid pick. With its popping peach shade and complementing sequin work, it’ll take you from day occasions to night parties flawlessly. Its accent lock is the cherry on top, completing the look of the bag to perfection. You can carry it in your hands or swing it on your shoulders to go hands-free.
Image: Courtesy TEEJH
Resin clutch bags are the new trend and this round piece with artsy metal framing makes for an unmissable pick. Metal craft featuring bejewelled florals encases the resin design beautifully, while the inner is lined with plush black fabric. The clutch opens with a push lock system and can be carried using the detachable chain sling or as a handheld piece.
Image: Courtesy Odette
Showcasing aesthetic minimalism is this simplistic potli by Kora in a pretty peach colour. The design flaunts block-printed, spaced out polka dots in a silver hue, complemented by a gota tassel in the same shade. Its simplistic fabric drawstring also doubles up as a handle and can be easily swung on to the wrist or forearm. This ethnic bag is ideal for all your soft and subtle looks.
Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury
If understated elegance is more your taste, then this tasteful grey box clutch with sprawling embroidered florals should be your go-to. Further accentuated minimally with sequins adding just the right hint of bling, this chic piece is versatile to style. Its metal lock closure and matching detachable sling further elevate the look of this model, lending it a neo-traditional appeal.
Image: Courtesy Amyra
With its muted yet statement-making design, this potli makes for one of the best picks for a sophisticated look. It is made with premium quality poly silk in a pastel grey colour, ornamented with hefty, graded pearl work. It has a round base ensuring that it sits atop any surface easily, while the detachable handle (featuring the same work) lets you carry it comfortably. While this ethnic bag can be styled with complementing subtle tones and neutrals, it can also be paired with vibrant hues to create a balanced contrast.
Image: Courtesy Around Always
Ethnic pearl bags have been a major trend over the past few years and having one in your accessory collection is a must. If over-the-top, all-pearl pieces aren’t your style, then this muted number will make an ideal pick. Embellished with hanging, different-sized pearls in a scallop pattern, this potli is sure to grab all eyeballs.
Additionally, while the inside is lined with yellow fabric, it also features a metal handle and a gold thread-woven drawstring with pearl tassels to add a striking contrast to its cream hue.
Image: Courtesy NR By Nidhi Rathi
One of the most vivid ethnic bags on this list, this green floral piece by Vareli Bafna is a sure-shot head turner. Featuring printed florals and kamal phools enhanced with delicate zari work and sequinned embroidery, this model is made with plush raw silk and a satin inner lining. What makes it stand out are the handcrafted flower tassels cascading from the golden dori drawstring.
Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How to style an ethnic bag with my outfits?
The beauty of ethnic bags lies in their ability to be styled in versatile ways as they can be mixed and matched easily with all kinds of occasion wear. While you can also create a contrast (for instance, a white ensemble with a vibrant pink option), pairing metallic pieces with outfits is the easiest. You can team a rose gold, gold-toned or silver ethnic bag with any outfit (based on the colour of its embroidery or sequin work). Similarly, an all-pearl potli makes for another multipurpose design that can be paired with a lot of outfits, especially the ones featuring minimal embellishments or tonal embroidery.
Additionally, you can style your ethnic purses with Indo-Western and Western clothing. For instance, while you can carry a quirky boho bag or a metallic clutch with a maxi in a solid hue such as white, black, pink, red or purple, you can also pair an oversized envelope clutch with a white shirt-blue denim look.
– What are the tips to take care of ethnic bags?
Ethnic bags crafted with fabric (such as potlis) should always be dry cleaned, whereas metal pieces should only be cleaned with a clean and soft dry cloth post every use to remove dust and dirt. As many of these pieces are handcrafted and incorporate sequin work and embellishments, you should always keep them away from perfume and moisture and store them in their dust bags.
– Where do I buy the best ethnic handbags online?
You can buy the best variety of ethnic bags online on shopping platforms such as Myntra, Amazon, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury.
– What are the top five handbag designs to carry with ethnic wear?
The top five handbag designs to pair with ethnic wear include potlis, totes, clutches, sling bags and hobo bags.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Main Image: Courtesy Amyra; Featured Image: Courtesy TEEJH)