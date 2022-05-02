Always look proper while travelling with these garment steamers

Refresh your wrinkled wardrobe with upright and handheld garment steamers. They’re not only useful for swiftly straightening wrinkled garments, but they’re also *chef’s kiss* for refreshing musty clothes and de-wrinkling delicate fabrics that shouldn’t be handled with a harsh iron. Garment steamers are also great for travelling if you pick a portable one. There are many terrific options on the market, but these are the ones that are worth your bucks.

Best garment steamers to leave your outfits looking fresh in minutes

For quickly eliminating wrinkles and freshening fabrics, a garment steamer is a great addition (or alternative!) to traditional steam iron. It works well on soft or delicate clothes, such as flowing skirts and silky blouses, as well as pantsuits, sequined tops, and other difficult-to-press pieces. Garment steamers are ideal for travel since they are so portable, and they can also be used around the house to tidy up bed skirts, draperies and window treatments, pillow shams, and more.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a compact steamer or a big one that you can wheel from room to room, we’ve listed all the options below!