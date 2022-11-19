International Men’s Day 2022: 12 luxury gifts to pamper your man

This International Men’s Day, it’s time to take the luxury route and surprise the men in your life with a suitable present. In order to set you free from the dilemma we have an alluring listicle of the best gifts for men to choose from.

Women never have a hard time shopping, unless it’s not for themselves. Especially when it comes to choosing the right present for men in their lives, that’s when the wave of conundrum hits them hard, but not anymore! Having said that, with International Men’s Day around the corner it’s time to shower your boyfriends, husbands, brothers, and dads with presents this month. Before you ladies start stressing about searching for something out of the box, well then know that the best gifts for men are the ones that rightly spell out simple yet straightforward. Speaking of best gifts for men seems like we’ve got you all covered in that domain. From intensifying his watch collections even further, amping up his bar, taking care of his skin the right way to adding every aspect of luxury to your man’s lifestyle, this listicle will definitely lead you to what you’re looking for!

Best gifts for men: International Men’s Day 2022

Forest Essentials Gentleman’s gift box

Dear Men, this International Men’s day it’s time to treat your skin the right way with Forest Esseentails’ gentleman’s gift box. This set tends to offer a comfortable grooming experience for the gentlemen out there, making it just the perfect gift to treat your man.

Versace Hellenyium 42 mm watch

Speaking of best gifts for men watches sure deserve the first and foremost preference, and having said that the Versace Hellenyium 42 mm watch is waiting to take your man’s watch collection a notch above. So, think no more and get this Swiss-made watch for the men in your life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Well, how can one not mention the tech-savvy product every man would love, right? The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro qualifies as one of the best gifts for men this International Men’s Day. With the Ergonomic design, 24-bit Hi-Fi quality sound, ANC with 3 high SNR microphones, and 360 audio, all of this combined, this product swears by giving you the best sound experience ever.

Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz from Chateau Indage

Well, missing out on wines in this listicle would definitely be a crime, isn’t it? Aged in French oak, the Chateau Indage Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz is a Ruby red colored wine with a violet tint and persistent taste at the end. So, if you think your man’s an avid wine collector then this sure checks all the boxes for a perfect gift.

IKAI ASAI Whiskey Decanter and glass set

In continuation to the above, IKAI ASAI seems to have just the set to enhance your man’s barware! With its wide body and ribbed detailing, this borosilicate glass whisky decanter will match most aesthetics. It is ideal for formal entertaining occasions. Fill with your best whisky and pour into classic lowball glasses like the Élan Old Fashioned Glass.

Neal’s Yard Remedies Rehydrating Rose Regime

This International Men’s Day help your man fight away all the dirt and impurities that his skin experiences on a daily basis using this combo of a face wash, toner, moisturizer, and a big-sized box from Neal’s Yard Remedies. Suitable for normal and sensitive skin types, these products take care of your skin by keeping it deeply cleansed, moisturized, and fresh.

Nappa Dori Capsule backpack

Nappa Dori is no stranger to adding that existing charm to your workaholic personality, right? Having said that the Nappa Dori capsule backpack, handcrafted in soft Nappa leather, proves how sophisticated a backpack is while maintaining hands-free functionality. Be it for travel or to amp up your corporate wardrobe, this backpack checks both boxes!

Guess watches the New Royalty collection

We have yet another majestic and kingly watch for your man’s watch collection. The New Royalty collection from Guess offers you a wide range of stone studded bezels, barrel-shaped silhouettes in black and gold color combinations paired with silicone straps and skull-faced dial detailing. So, think no more and treat the men in your life with this classy yet chic-looking surprise.

Birkenstock Kyoto Shearling

This International Men’s Day, gift comfort and warmth to your environment-conscious man from Birkenstock in the form of their new Kyoto Shearling Suede Leather pair. From keeping them cozy to making them look classy, the Birkenstock Kyoto Shearling is just the right way to embrace the occasion while honouring the season too.

Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Hrithik Roshan Special Edition

Embrace the volcanic spirit of adventure with Rado and Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan for the launch of the Swiss watchmaker’s Hrithik Roshan special edition. This watch counts as a perfect gift for the men in your life, courtesy of Rado paying homage to the vintage Captain Cook look, it features a box-shaped sapphire crystal with a unique ‘bubble’ look, designed for men who want to stand out in style.

Onitsuka Tiger Acromount Knit

Celebrating International Men’s Day as well as welcoming Winters with open arms, the Onitsuka Tiger Acromiunt Knit shoes are here to fulfill both your purposes. From that fashioned knit upper to the slim silhouette of the tow, this shoe is designed to give nothing but a better fit!

Montblanc Great Characters Jimi Hendrix Limited Edition

If your man is a hoarder for all things classic and luxury then the Montblanc Great Characters Jimi Hendrix Special Editon is one of the best gifts for him. Dedicated to this music idol of an entire generation, this pen consists of design details telling the story of an exceptional artist who left an indelible mark on the world of music.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Versace