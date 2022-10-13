Take your pick from the best leather sneakers for men for that slick look

When you think of premium quality shoes, leather sneakers for men come across as one of the most reliable choices. Different varieties of leather are used to craft these shoes and the prices vary based on the quality of the material.
Leather not only lends a classic look to shoes but also provides optimum comfort. These days, many brands are going green by procuring ethically sourced leather or opting for recycled materials to make these kicks. Additionally, leather shoes are comparatively more durable than other shoes and hence worth the investment.
However, it’s not enough to just know about the material while you’re purchasing leather sneakers for men. Take a look at the three major criteria that can help you buy the right pair.
How to choose leather sneakers for men?
When you’re buying leather sneakers, you need to ask yourself these three basic questions:
- Will the sneakers be worn casually or formally?
- Do you prefer a lace-up shoe or one which you can slide into?
- Do you prefer black or brown leather shoes?
The first thing to consider is the purpose. The market abounds in shoes that are specially designed for athletes but some are created for casual wear, too. These shoes are also prepared with a sturdy upper for bad weather conditions. Trekking or running shoes usually have a heavy layer and an extra cushioned footbed.
The athletic shoes have features pertaining to a particular sport and are designed to offer traction and flexibility. On the other hand, casual sneakers do not necessarily come with features but provide comfort and exude style. So, you need to choose your pair depending on your needs.
The other thing to look at is the style. Some people like lace fastenings as they appear somewhat formal and traditional while others prefer a slide-in design as it saves time. You can pick your pair based on your comfort level. For instance, the Tommy Hilfiger White Leather Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 4,899 on Myntra) is comfortable yet stylish.
Thirdly, the colour of leather matters. Classic black is timeless, but so is a camel brown pair of sneakers. You can choose a shade that goes well with all attires and various outfits. Once you have sorted these points, you’re good to go.
Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!
Here are some of the best leather sneakers for men for your collection
Check out these stylish casual shoes from Reebok with a comfortable rubber sole. The upper is improvised with a deconstructed look to set it apart from the original version. The shoes exude a modern style, making them an ideal match with casual wear or semi-formals.
Tommy Hilfiger has taken your regular white sneakers and added a little pop of blue and red to gracefully transform their look. Slide in your feet and let them rest in the cushioned shoes. The intricate lace-up details lend a unique touch to the whole design, while the textured outsole takes the chicness of the shoes a notch higher.
Designed in an iconic style, the Gucci Rhyton-Logo collection incorporates a thick sole to provide optimum support to your feet. The highlight of these sneakers is the vintage Gucci logo which is inspired from its 1980s prints. The lace-up fastening and round toe on the front exudes a fresh, charming look, making it a favourite among fashionistas.
Say hello to this sneaker with a futuristic look designed by the famed designer and artist from Tokyo, Guccimaze. He has added metallic accents and a ‘STAY TECHNO’ graphic that absorbs UV rays. Encased in a sleek TPU cage, this pair of shoes features Adiprene+ cushioning that offers extra support and lets you push boundaries.
Here’s a heavy-duty but comfortable pair of sneakers from Woodland, ideal for trekking and hiking. Camel brown in colour, these sneakers have a buff nubuck upper and intricate stitching details which run along its length. The sturdy leather and rubber foam insole keep your feet warm and protected during bad weather.
Make a bold statement with these classic balck sneakers for men from Calvin Klein. A sleek lace-up fastening accentuated by a multimedia upper makes these shoes a great match with formal attires as well as western casuals. The footbed is cushioned to support your feet adequately while you’re on the move.
Off-White has crafted these trendy trainers so you can style up even when you’re going for a regular morning walk. Made from calf leather, these shoes come with a flat rubber sole that hugs your feet comfortably while providing flexibility and traction.
