Take your pick from the best leather sneakers for men for that slick look

When you think of premium quality shoes, leather sneakers for men come across as one of the most reliable choices. Different varieties of leather are used to craft these shoes and the prices vary based on the quality of the material.

Leather not only lends a classic look to shoes but also provides optimum comfort. These days, many brands are going green by procuring ethically sourced leather or opting for recycled materials to make these kicks. Additionally, leather shoes are comparatively more durable than other shoes and hence worth the investment.

However, it’s not enough to just know about the material while you’re purchasing leather sneakers for men. Take a look at the three major criteria that can help you buy the right pair.

How to choose leather sneakers for men?

When you’re buying leather sneakers, you need to ask yourself these three basic questions:

Will the sneakers be worn casually or formally?

Do you prefer a lace-up shoe or one which you can slide into?

Do you prefer black or brown leather shoes?

The first thing to consider is the purpose. The market abounds in shoes that are specially designed for athletes but some are created for casual wear, too. These shoes are also prepared with a sturdy upper for bad weather conditions. Trekking or running shoes usually have a heavy layer and an extra cushioned footbed.

The athletic shoes have features pertaining to a particular sport and are designed to offer traction and flexibility. On the other hand, casual sneakers do not necessarily come with features but provide comfort and exude style. So, you need to choose your pair depending on your needs.

The other thing to look at is the style. Some people like lace fastenings as they appear somewhat formal and traditional while others prefer a slide-in design as it saves time. You can pick your pair based on your comfort level.

Thirdly, the colour of leather matters. Classic black is timeless, but so is a camel brown pair of sneakers. You can choose a shade that goes well with all attires and various outfits. Once you have sorted these points, you’re good to go.

Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!

Here are some of the best leather sneakers for men for your collection

