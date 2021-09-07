How art and architecture played a vital role in Manolo Blahnik’s Autumn 2021 collection

It’s a feat to create something beautiful, and another to make it timeless. Manolo Blahnik has been doing both for 50 years now.

For that, the Spanish shoe designer owes as much to his innate creativity as his classic inspirations. Instead of trends, many of Blahnik’s beloved designs begin as nods to the worlds of fashion, art, architecture and nature — wherever that spark of wonder is to be found. From there, it isn’t long before Blahnik’s imagination takes flight and takes form in the perfect pair of shoes.

From the looks of his eponymous luxury brand’s Autumn 2021 collection, it’s clear that the world’s greatest shoemaker has not lost his touch. After paying homage to iconic fashion designers last season, Manolo Blahnik has now turned his curious lens to the artists, photographers and architects who defined the 20th century. Amongst them are Italian architect Gio Ponti, British sculptor Barbara Hepworth and iconic fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez.

Yet, as any Sex and the City fan can attest, none of those names are necessary for discussing the merit of the shoes that Manolo Blahnik has dreamed up this season; their elegance and craftsmanship do all the talking. Below, we highlight the standouts from the new collection, which you can now find in stores.

Pezola

Manolo Blahnik’s references never stray too far from the fashion world, and the Pezola pumps are proof. Crafted from smooth calf leather, the shoes are fastened with a roller bucket belt detail taken from artwork by Antonio Lopez. The fashion illustrator famously filled the pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine with his electrifying works from the ’60s to the ’80s.

Suplial

Never one to shy away from using colour, Manolo Blahnik created these Suplial nappa leather sandals in a bold, blazing red. The ruffles seen across the straps of the shoes are a nod to the designer’s Spanish heritage, specifically the region’s extravagant costumes across history.

Peda

The Peda sliders are inspired by the organic shapes found in the abstract sculptures by Barbara Hepworth. The legendary British artist’s use of oval forms and neutral hues are reflected in the shoes, which are just as elegantly crafted as any Manolo Blahnik heel.

Galaximu

Luisa Casati was an Italian heiress who was famous for her decadent lifestyle and extravagant costume parties throughout the 20th century. This season, Manolo Blahnik looked to one of her most unforgettable ensembles consisting of crystal chandelier drapes and tiny electric light bulbs, resulting in the sparkling, crystal star buckle you’ll find on this Galaximu mule.

Lurum

Another woman who sparked Blahnik’s creativity is Talitha Getty, who embodied the bohemian chic style of the ’60s and played muse to Yves Saint Laurent. This new take on the crystal-embellished Lurum mules captures both the striking patterns and dreamy hues of Getty’s ensembles.

Roas

The natural world is a constant source of inspiration for Manolo Blahnik. Here, he pays homage to the most beautiful bloom of all, the rose. The flower has been reimagined in 3D embroidery that sits across the front strap, adding a pop of colour to the black satin sandals.

Nereida

Fans of Milanese architecture can satisfy their wanderlust with these Nereida open-toe mules. The graphic lines of influential Italian architect’s creations around the city can be seen across the strapping and studded detailing of the shoes, which are perfect for a night out.

Hangisi

After having its fair share of screen time on Sex and the City, the Hangisi needs no introduction. Yet this pair would make most fans of the hit TV series do a double-take: the iconic pumps have been reworked in elegant white lace and feature a soft yet sturdy silk counter on the heel. The shoes, which look every bit as royal as their references, will no doubt become the new go-to for brides who want a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired wedding.

All images: Courtesy Manolo Blahnik

