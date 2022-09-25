Update your shoe cabinet with the best Nike sneakers for men

Nike is one of the most trusted footwear brands in the world owing to its product quality and timeless designs. Nike crafts its footwear using a deluxe blend of rubber, fabric, leather and foam. Most Nike sneakers for men are designed using larger-volume airbags that ensure proper cushioning to your soles, while your body is on the move.

When it comes to athletic shoes, nothing can beat the quality and comfort of Nike shoes. After all, even the legendary basketballer, Micheal Jordan, swore by this brand.

How to choose Nike sneakers for men?

If you have the right pair of shoes, running or jogging can feel like flying. While all types of Nike sneakers for men are of top-notch quality, you need to pick a pair that meets your taste and requirements. The specialty of athletic or running shoes is that they provide shock absorption, bounce, support and protection. They are also available in numerous styles. If a pair of sneakers fulfills all these aspects, they are good to go.

Coming to the requirement, if you need the shoes for a regular run in the morning, trainers are good enough for you. However, they might not do the job well if you spend a lot of time on the badminton or tennis court, or a track course. Here, you’d need a pair that offers strong grip as well as optimum flexibility. One of the best options is the Nike Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT (Buy it for Rs 6,795 on Nike) which provides optimum durability as well as flexibility.

Other factors to consider while shopping for Nike shoes include size and budget. Do not forget to check for the materials used, especially if you’re into environment-friendly and sustainable products. Even though the prices might be slightly on the higher end, Nike shoes can last for years and the comfort is worth the investment.

Here are some of the best Nike sneakers for men

(Main image: Courtesy Mnz/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Ray Piedra/Pexels)