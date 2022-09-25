Update your shoe cabinet with the best Nike sneakers for men

Nike is one of the most trusted footwear brands in the world owing to its product quality and timeless designs. Nike crafts its footwear using a deluxe blend of rubber, fabric, leather and foam. Most Nike sneakers for men are designed using larger-volume airbags that ensure proper cushioning to your soles, while your body is on the move.
When it comes to athletic shoes, nothing can beat the quality and comfort of Nike shoes. After all, even the legendary basketballer, Micheal Jordan, swore by this brand.
How to choose Nike sneakers for men?
If you have the right pair of shoes, running or jogging can feel like flying. While all types of Nike sneakers for men are of top-notch quality, you need to pick a pair that meets your taste and requirements. The specialty of athletic or running shoes is that they provide shock absorption, bounce, support and protection. They are also available in numerous styles. If a pair of sneakers fulfills all these aspects, they are good to go.
Coming to the requirement, if you need the shoes for a regular run in the morning, trainers are good enough for you. However, they might not do the job well if you spend a lot of time on the badminton or tennis court, or a track course. Here, you’d need a pair that offers strong grip as well as optimum flexibility. One of the best options is the Nike Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT (Buy it for Rs 6,795 on Nike) which provides optimum durability as well as flexibility.
Other factors to consider while shopping for Nike shoes include size and budget. Do not forget to check for the materials used, especially if you’re into environment-friendly and sustainable products. Even though the prices might be slightly on the higher end, Nike shoes can last for years and the comfort is worth the investment.
Here are some of the best Nike sneakers for men
Say hello to this stylish streetwear that completes 40 years of its glory this year. The first-ever basketball shoe to house Nike Air, the AF-1 exudes the same charm like its original. The shoe features a stitched leather overlay providing extra support along with a padded, low-cut collar ensuring optimum comfort.
Nothing can match the classic white sneaker look of the Jordan 5 Retro. The shoe debuted in 1990 and continues to be an all-time favourite among sports enthusiasts. A perfect shoe for the court, it features lightweight cushioning that offers just the right amount of bounce while retaining its retro vibe.
There’s no way you can take your eyes off of the uber cool Jordan Delta 3. Crafted with suede and airy ripstop, the footwear is durable and super comfortable. It has a rubber outsole that offers great traction and is much loved for its high-tech features such as the seamless interiors that prevent abrasions.
If you’re particular about durability, the SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT is the right match for you. Nike has revamped the original by incorporating higher taping between the upper and the midsole. The footwear is ideal for skaters as it offers a strong grip and flexibility.
A vintage look combined with the comfort of plush foam in the midsole, the Air Max Dawn from Nike is a dream for athletes. The sneakers are made from 20 percent recycled materials and designed to be lightweight. The seesaw pattern on the outsole provides ultimate traction while offering the necessary grip.
Want extra bounce while running across the court? If so, get yourself the LeBron Witness V Basketball Sneakers. Crafted with air max cushioning that runs along the entire length of the shoe, it is perfect for long hours of action on the court. The breathable mesh on the upper provides supreme comfort while the reinforced stitching on the sides hug your feet adequately.
If you love subtle shades, the Metcon 8 FlyEase is sure to catch your eyes. These trainers are lightweight, featuring a breathable upper and a collapsible heel that lets your feet slide in and out of the shoe effortlessly. Besides, the textured overlays on the high-wear areas help allow your foot to breathe without compromising on durability.
Although a remake of the original ski-boot, the new collection of Huarache retains the stripped-away look from the early ‘90s. The leather accents on its upper are soft and comfortable, complemented by shiny Neoprene-like fabric to deliver a chic appearance. Its iconic heel and a plush foam midsole ensures that you’re steady on the streets even on a bad weather day.
No basketball fan can forget the Jordan 13 Retro that Michael Jordan wore during the ’97–98 season. The new edition retains all the classic details, from the holographic eye to the quilted overlay. If you look closely, you can notice rubber outsoles placed strategically to ensure optimal bounce and flexibility on the court.
