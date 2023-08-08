The best of Barbie fashion: Recreating iconic looks from the movie

July 2023 saw the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Barbie. The film didn’t just ignite nostalgia but has managed to take the fashion world by storm with its all-pink aesthetic. If you are looking to incorporate Barbie fashion into your wardrobe, you have landed at the right place.

Doing justice to the original Mattel dolls, Greta Gerwig’s live-action feature portrayed Margot Robbie in a number of gorgeous looks throughout the runtime as she played the classic Barbie. Naturally, Barbiecore is seeing a revival with trendy clothing to quirky accessories. Keep reading to hop on the Barbiecore bandwagon.

Barbie fashion: Outfits and dresses to recreate Barbie’s style

Create your own Dreamhouse closet by taking inspiration from Margot Robbie’s most iconic looks as Barbie. Scroll and choose your favourite Barbie aesthetic from our handpicked outfit lookalikes of some of the best ensembles.

Original Barbie

Image credit: IMDb

The most iconic look of all time, the Original Barbie is the one that started it all. The classic black and white chevron striped, one-piece swimsuit is strikingly fashionable and a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Make heads turn at the beach with this instantly recognisable Barbie look.

Cowgirl Barbie

Image credit: IMDb

Channel your inner cowgirl but make it chic with a dash of Barbiecore! The Cowgirl Barbie is one of the most fun outfits in the movie that blends Barbie’s all-pink hyper feminity with traditional cowboy elements such as the hat and flared pants.

This ensemble is perfect for both special occasions and a regular day and has become a staple in fashionistas’ OOTDs, not just rodeos.

Gingham Barbie

Image credit: IMDb

One of the most fashionable moments of the movie is when Robbie makes her way down the hot pink slide wearing a gorgeous pink gingham dress. Inspired by vintage fashion, this look became an audience favourite. Pair it with a statement necklace, just like Barbie, and get ready to steal the show!

Disco Barbie

Image credit: IMDb

In the movie, Robbie is seen donning the ’70s inspired flared bottom jumpsuit with loose curls and pump heels that accentuate the ensemble. Recreate this version with the below-mentioned products to be the life of any party!

Nautical Barbie

Image credit: IMDb

Barbie’s voyage from Barbieland to the real world was a fun one and introduced viewers to a look loosely inspired by Yacht Club Barbie. With matching striped t-shirts and sailor hats, Barbie and Ken showed how the simple look could be chic and fashionable.

President Barbie

Image credit: IMDb

If there’s one Barbie fashion mantra we get to learn from the movie, it’s that every girl must own a pink jumpsuit! Fun yet authoritative, this look pulled off by President Barbie and her cabinet members is your cue to steer away from traditional pantsuits and go for this sporty costume instead.

All Pink Barbie

Image credit: IMDb

The All-Pink Barbie look defines Barbiecore. Elegant, feminine and chic — this retro-inspired look donned by Robbie’s character while travelling to the human world was one of the best fashion moments in the movie. Her pink dress paired with a pink beret and bow on her side braid made her look like a real Barbie doll. Recreate this vibrant classic look with the products below.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero and Featured image: Courtesy IMDb)