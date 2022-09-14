Take your pick from the best Puma sneakers for men

When it comes to sporty footwear, Puma is undoubtedly one of the most preferred brands in the market. It is primarily known for products which are designed keeping the requirements for various sports including basketball, football, motorsports, golf and running in mind. So, when you plan to buy Puma sneakers for men, consider your needs first. For instance, if you simply need a pair of shoes to wear with your jeans or a casual outfit, you need not invest in a sporty sneaker. But if you are often on the field or into fitness, sporty sneakers could be a great fit for you.
How to choose Puma sneakers?
Puma is one of the most renowned shoe labels with a range of collections specifically curated for men. Whether you want an all-white sneaker or a colourblocked one, the brand has it all sorted. However, before you pick a product, you need to check if it meets your criteria.
The first thing to consider would be the material used. Puma uses high-quality material but if you’re particular about sustainability, you can pick something made from recycled material as well. One such great option is the Puma BMW MMS SpeedFusion Sneakers (Buy for Rs 3199 on Myntra).
Secondly, you need to check the price. Puma has sneakers in different price ranges for you to select from. Nonetheless, it’s perfectly fine to invest in a good pair of sneakers as the brand never compromises on quality. These sneakers can last you years and are designed to endure constant friction and movement.
Lastly, it is important to identify your specific requirement. There are various sneakers crafted for optimal performance on tennis or basketball courts, or specific fields based on different games and sports. You can also find regular trainers for running or jogging. Research a bit, go through the product details and make the right choice.
Here are some of the best Puma sneakers for men to look out for
Created with the innovative running system technology, this pair of sneakers is specially designed for athletes. Whether you are out for a jog or need a chic pair of shoes to go with your casual attire, the Puma RS X Colourblocked Sneakers can be your go-to footwear. The upper features a smooth mesh to provide air flow, while the extra cushioning at the heels ensures optimum support.
These sporty-looking sneakers from the BMW SpeedFusion collection are no less than a dream! Made from 20 percent recycled materials combined with Puma’s compression-moulded EVA, the footwear is lightweight but high-performing. They don’t hurt and look uber-cool too.
Slip your feet into these racer sneakers and add some jazz to your sporty look. These are crafted from die-cut EVA materials which make them feel light on your feet. These are ideal for track events as they adequately cushion your heels while providing a firm grip. Additionally, these shoes look classy and sleek and deliver utmost comfort.
Puma often tries reinventing its timeless delta sneakers by leveraging the idea of using futuristic technology in Formula 1 cars. The new Mercedes F1 Drift range would suit someone who is a fan of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport F1 team. Revamped with a laced-up upper and iconic heel piece, this footwear combines style with comfort.
Do you like running and are in need of reliable footwear? Well then, say hello to the Puma Hybrid NX Sneakers! These cushioned running shoes feature HYBRID foam for extra support and a rubber outsole. Not to mention its knitted upper that provides breathability that lets your feet easily fit into the structure.
The Suede Smash Sneakers from Puma is all about authenticity and chic fashion. As the name suggests, the footwear flaunts a lush, suede upper complemented by a rubber midsole and outsole for better grip. It’s ideal to sprint across a tennis court or even on the streets or a playground. Whatever surface you choose, Suede Smash is there to support you!
Grab this set of trainers if you’re looking for a lightweight product that gives you the required bounce as well as a strong grip with every step. Made from synthetic leather and nylon, the footwear hugs your feet comfortably without suffocating them. One of the highlights of the shoes is its ombre accents and the colour pattern which lends a polished yet unique look.
The Enzo Evo collection prioritises comfort through the infusion of Softride comfort foam and a moulded TPU cage to ensure maximum support. The jewel piece design on the midsole gives the footwear a stylish appearance. Recommended for young adults, this range of sneakers guarantees comfort that’s durable and affordable.
