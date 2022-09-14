Take your pick from the best Puma sneakers for men

When it comes to sporty footwear, Puma is undoubtedly one of the most preferred brands in the market. It is primarily known for products which are designed keeping the requirements for various sports including basketball, football, motorsports, golf and running in mind. So, when you plan to buy Puma sneakers for men, consider your needs first. For instance, if you simply need a pair of shoes to wear with your jeans or a casual outfit, you need not invest in a sporty sneaker. But if you are often on the field or into fitness, sporty sneakers could be a great fit for you.

How to choose Puma sneakers?

Puma is one of the most renowned shoe labels with a range of collections specifically curated for men. Whether you want an all-white sneaker or a colourblocked one, the brand has it all sorted. However, before you pick a product, you need to check if it meets your criteria.

The first thing to consider would be the material used. Puma uses high-quality material but if you’re particular about sustainability, you can pick something made from recycled material as well. One such great option is the Puma BMW MMS SpeedFusion Sneakers (Buy for Rs 3199 on Myntra).

Secondly, you need to check the price. Puma has sneakers in different price ranges for you to select from. Nonetheless, it’s perfectly fine to invest in a good pair of sneakers as the brand never compromises on quality. These sneakers can last you years and are designed to endure constant friction and movement.

Lastly, it is important to identify your specific requirement. There are various sneakers crafted for optimal performance on tennis or basketball courts, or specific fields based on different games and sports. You can also find regular trainers for running or jogging. Research a bit, go through the product details and make the right choice.

Here are some of the best Puma sneakers for men to look out for

Main image: Courtesy Suraj B/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Hipkicks/Pexels