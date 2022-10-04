These are the best Reebok sneakers to have this season

When we think of sneakers, one of the top brands that comes to mind is Reebok. And why not? The brand has been among the top manufacturers of athletic footwear for decades now. The speciality of Reebok shoes is that they are designed for sports, fitness and other athletic requirements.
Not only that, the brand uniformly blends fitness and lifestyle to create products that are not just comfortable but also good-looking. Thus, Reebok shoes pair well with fitness, sportswear and casual outfits. Whether you’re going out to party or on a casual date, Reebok sneakers will get you ready for any occasion.
How to choose the best Reebok sneakers?
One of the first things to consider while purchasing Reebok sneakers for men is their purpose. The market is brimming with sneaker choices. Whether you are looking for the best running shoes or following a trend of adding the best black sneakers for men to your shoe collection, Reebok caters to all your needs.
Once you have selected a pair, check if it is available in your size. If your shoe doesn’t fit well, it’s not worth your money, is it? No matter how great the shoe is or what material or texture it features, a pair of sneakers is of no value until your feet slide into them with almost zero effort. In case you’re confused about the exact size, follow the instructions given on the size chart to know the right size. You’d be able to experience the optimum level of agility and comfort only when the shoe fits you perfectly.
Of the many comfortable picks by the sportswear label, try the Reebok Classic Striped Evador Sneakers (Buy for Rs 2999 on Myntra) that comes with navy blue, grey and lime green stripes, showcases a synthetic upper and cushioned footbed, among other features.
But before you buy any sneaker, you should first factor in your budget. Reebok shoes can seem to be on the higher price range. However, the comfort, durability and range of style they provide make them worth the investment. Based on your requirement and taste, you need to take the call on the type of shoes that will work best for you.
Here are the best Reebok sneakers to choose from
- Reebok Unisex White Solid Question Mid-Top Sneakers
- Reebok Classic Unisex Purple & Black Instapump Fury 95 Woven Design Sneakers
- Reebok Classic Unisex Black Solid Leather Sneakers
- Reebok Classic Men Grey & Navy Blue Striped Evader Sneakers
- Reebok Classic Men Black & Grey Club C Sneakers
- Reebok Classic Unisex Off-White Woven Design Leather Legacy AZ Grow Sneakers
One look at these Classic White Mid Top Sneakers and you’re going to fall in love with them. Thoughtfully redesigned on the original concept, these shoes feature a soft rubber sole, providing optimum traction. A chic addition to the new version is the pearlised leather that makes it stand out from the crowd.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Slide your feet into the comfy and good-looking Instapump Fury 95 to make your own style statement. These shoes are straight from the Reebok archives of 1995 and won’t disappoint you with the upgrades. Crafted with inflatable pump technology and Hexalite cushioning, these sneakers provide extra support and hug your feet without being too snug.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Reebok is back with its famous ‘80s edition of the Classic Leather. What’s new in this pair? Well, the new version features chic stitched-on lines along with flaunting a slightly off Union Jack logo. The brand retains the old leather upper pattern and has made a few alterations in the crosscheck and side strips to bring out a fresh look.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Stylish, unique and comfortable, what’s there not to love about the Classic Striped Evader collection? A cushioned footbed ensures that your feet are snug while also providing good grip. Additionally, it features a synthetic upper, which allows your feet to breathe while you’re going on a run or wearing the shoes for long hours.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
This pair of sneakers gets its inspiration from The Professor character of the Spanish TV show Money Heist. A classic design referencing the character’s iconic tie, earpiece and eyeglasses, these shoes are sure to charm you with their innovative detailing. The window box is made from a rub-away material. It can change colour to a golden hue when worn for some time.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Check out these sleek trainers from the [Ree]grow collection. Featuring cotton crochet on the upper and a TPU heel clip, these shoes are perfect for workouts and regular jogs. Owing to the canvas overlays, the shoe gets a textured appearance while the leather base ensures durability.
Image: Courtesy Reebok