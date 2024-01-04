Exploring the timeless elegance: Saree shopping odyssey in Delhi’s best saree shops

Nestled within the bustling streets and vibrant markets of Delhi lies a treasure trove for saree enthusiasts. From opulent silks to intricate weaves, Delhi’s diverse and eclectic mix of saree shops offers an unparalleled experience for connoisseurs and casual buyers alike. Embark on a journey through the city’s top saree destinations to discover the essence of timeless elegance and craftsmanship.

Unveiling the finest: Exploring the best saree shops in Delhi

Meena Bazaar

Established in 1970 as a modest haven for printed sarees, Meena Bazaar has evolved into a nationwide sensation, gracing major Indian cities with its diverse ethnic wear collection. From Banarasi silk to khadi-woven georgette, their expansive range caters to traditional saree lovers. Renowned for high-quality sarees made from silk, crepe, and georgette, Meena Bazaar also offers ready-to-wear sarees, party wear salwar kameez, anarkali suits, and bridal lehengas. Celebrities and businesswomen adore their fashion-forward designs, and the brand’s affordability ensures a wide appeal. With multiple branches across Delhi’s markets and malls, Meena Bazaar guarantees sophistication and elegance for any occasion.

Nalli Silks

Since 1928, Nalli Silks has epitomised saree sophistication, its multiple Delhi stores showcasing silk mastery from Uppada silk to Chanderi silk cotton and the renowned Kanchipuram silk, along with a refreshing line of linen sarees perfect for Delhi’s heat. Boasting a 90-year legacy and a global presence in Singapore, New Jersey, and California, Nalli’s expertise shines through in their exquisite Kanchivaram, Banarasi, Crep, and Mallai silk sarees, adorned with intricate embroidery and authentic zari borders. Their extensive collection spans cotton, linen, and tussar sarees, catering to budgets, making Nalli Silks the quintessential destination for saree connoisseurs seeking elegance for any occasion.

Ekaya Banaras