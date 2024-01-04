facebook
Exploring the timeless elegance: Saree shopping odyssey in Delhi's best saree shops
Exploring the timeless elegance: Saree shopping odyssey in Delhi's best saree shops

Anushka Narula

Nestled within the bustling streets and vibrant markets of Delhi lies a treasure trove for saree enthusiasts. From opulent silks to intricate weaves, Delhi’s diverse and eclectic mix of saree shops offers an unparalleled experience for connoisseurs and casual buyers alike. Embark on a journey through the city’s top saree destinations to discover the essence of timeless elegance and craftsmanship.

Unveiling the finest: Exploring the best saree shops in Delhi

Meena Bazaar

Established in 1970 as a modest haven for printed sarees, Meena Bazaar has evolved into a nationwide sensation, gracing major Indian cities with its diverse ethnic wear collection. From Banarasi silk to khadi-woven georgette, their expansive range caters to traditional saree lovers. Renowned for high-quality sarees made from silk, crepe, and georgette, Meena Bazaar also offers ready-to-wear sarees, party wear salwar kameez, anarkali suits, and bridal lehengas. Celebrities and businesswomen adore their fashion-forward designs, and the brand’s affordability ensures a wide appeal. With multiple branches across Delhi’s markets and malls, Meena Bazaar guarantees sophistication and elegance for any occasion.

Nalli Silks

Since 1928, Nalli Silks has epitomised saree sophistication, its multiple Delhi stores showcasing silk mastery from Uppada silk to Chanderi silk cotton and the renowned Kanchipuram silk, along with a refreshing line of linen sarees perfect for Delhi’s heat. Boasting a 90-year legacy and a global presence in Singapore, New Jersey, and California, Nalli’s expertise shines through in their exquisite Kanchivaram, Banarasi, Crep, and Mallai silk sarees, adorned with intricate embroidery and authentic zari borders. Their extensive collection spans cotton, linen, and tussar sarees, catering to budgets, making Nalli Silks the quintessential destination for saree connoisseurs seeking elegance for any occasion.

Ekaya Banaras

Image: Courtesy ekayabanaras/Instagram

Ekaya Banaras epitomises luxury handloom textiles, preserving the legacy of Banarasi tradition across generations. Their Delhi store, a treasure trove of 900 handwoven fabrics, showcases signature patterns from their archives, empowering artisans, especially in Banaras. Championing handcrafted finesse, Ekaya offers sarees in silk, georgette, organza, bandhani, kanjivaram, real zari, and digitally printed varieties, capturing the hearts of Bollywood elites like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Kangana Ranaut, who proudly don Ekaya’s exquisite creations. A testament to heritage and elegance, Ekaya Banaras invites saree enthusiasts to embrace the artistry of Indian textiles.

Frontier Raas

Frontier Raas emerges as a beacon in Delhi’s diverse saree landscape, captivating both traditionalists and trendsetters. This revered saree haven impeccably weaves together age-old Indian heritage and contemporary flair, crafting a stunning array that transcends time. Renowned for its fusion sarees, Frontier Raas intricately merges innovative designs with the soul of Indian tradition. Each saree, adorned with vibrant hues and intricate embellishments, is a masterpiece celebrating the art of fusion, solidifying its position as one of Delhi’s premier saree destinations.

Asiana Couture

Asiana Couture stands as a beacon of opulence, seamlessly intertwining traditional charm with contemporary allure in its exquisite saree collection. Renowned for its meticulous curation, the store caters to the modern Indian woman’s yearning to embrace cultural heritage amidst the latest trends. Embellished with intricate details and lavish embroideries, Asiana Couture’s sarees epitomise elegance. Beyond sarees, the boutique offers a coveted array of bridal designer lehengas and attire, making it a go-to destination for brides-to-be and bridesmaids alike. A visit here isn’t just fulfilling bridesmaid duties; it’s an opportunity to discover stunning ensembles that resonate with both tradition and modernity, ensuring you find something to cherish for yourself as well.

Ram Chandra Krishan Chandra

Ram Chandra Krishan Chandra emerges as a luminary in Delhi’s ethnic fashion realm, heralding a timeless saga through its exquisite saree collection that pays homage to India’s rich regional artistry. With a legacy spanning over a century, this esteemed establishment encapsulates the essence of Delhi’s heritage. Boasting an array of sarees that harmonise traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, it stands tall among the city’s best saree shops, inviting patrons to explore a curated blend of timeless elegance and cultural finesse.

Kamal Bhai Saree Sangam

Nestled as a revered stalwart in Delhi’s fashion landscape for decades, Kamal Bhai Saree Sangam exudes a legacy steeped in enduring quality and style, embodying a commitment to offering sarees that encapsulate India’s rich heritage. A haven for those seeking authentic craftsmanship, this establishment echoes the timeless charm of Indian textiles through a diverse range of sarees representing various regions of the country. However, the variety might lean towards a hit-or-miss scenario. Despite this, the store boasts stunning, customised pieces, albeit with occasional deviations in finishing from the showcased samples.

Roliana – The Benaras Splendour

Roliana, founded by Roli and Vikash Mehra, stands as a tribute to the eternal allure of Banaras’ textiles. Each masterpiece, whether the shikargah woven silk sari or the toosh tussar sari, is meticulously woven by skilled artisans. Rooted in the legacy of Roshan Lal Sarees Group, pioneers of Banarasi textiles in India, Roliana celebrates over a century of heritage. The brand’s exquisite weaves, like the Firozi Badal and Pure Zari Pastel Rangkat Banarasi Saree, are crafted with painstaking detail, embodying centuries of tradition. Notably associated with global icons such as Elie Saab and Ralph Lauren, Roliana symbolises an intersection of timeless elegance and international acclaim in the realm of Benarasi sarees.

Chhabra 555

Chhabra 555 reigns as a household name in Delhi’s saree haven, offering a treasure trove of diverse options all under one roof. Nestled amidst Chandni Chowk’s bustling cluster, this bridal store shines as a hidden gem, boasting an expansive collection of splendid bridal wear fit for your big day. Renowned for its widespread presence, Chhabra 555 caters to every taste, from timeless classic silks to contemporary designs, ensuring an endless array of sarees that promise elegance at a cost-effective price.

Ogaan

Ogaan stands as a beacon in India’s designer store landscape, a testament to the seamless blend of traditional allure and modern sophistication. Renowned for its handpicked range of designer sarees, Ogaan has etched its place as the ultimate destination for fashion enthusiasts seeking timeless pieces transcending temporal and cultural boundaries. Since 1989, this boutique has been a treasure trove showcasing impeccable design and craftsmanship sourced from across the nation, featuring collections from a multitude of designers—established icons and emerging talents alike—who pioneer innovative textile and craft explorations. Ogaan’s spellbinding array of embroidered and handwoven saris, coupled with innovative drapes, belted styles, and avant-garde blouses, has captivated the Indian fashion industry. With a commitment to celebrating India’s rich heritage through its saree collection, Ogaan is a captivating convergence of traditional artistry and contemporary elegance, crafting exclusive designer sarees that beautifully marry the essence of modern trends with the richness of traditional weaves.

KALKI Fashion

Image: Courtesy kalkifashion/Instagram

Born in the vibrant tapestry of Mumbai in 2007, KALKI encapsulates the city’s pulsating energy and dynamism in every creation. A brand that embodies innovation and contemporary flair, KALKI seamlessly blends ethnic Indian fashion with fusion wear styles, offering a premium yet wearable fashion experience. With a commitment to unveiling fresh collections and new designs year-round, KALKI draws inspiration from diverse realms – from the allure of nature to heritage in art, architecture, and culture, intricacies of modern creations, and the cherished handloom traditions of India. Renowned for its association with bridal couture, Kalki Fashion reigns supreme in the realm of elegance and opulence. Their saree collection, adorned with intricate embellishments and exquisite designs, serves as the pinnacle for brides seeking grace and grandeur on their special day, cementing KALKI’s status as the epitome of bridal sophistication.

L’affaire

Established in 1980, L’affaire stands as a testament to timeless craftsmanship, intertwining age-old crafts like woodblock printing and embroidery with meticulously handwoven fabrics such as khadi, Banarasi, Chanderi, linen, Kota, Maheshwari, and Gadwal. Renowned for its exquisite artistry, the store showcases a diverse array of designer sarees, salwar kameez, and lehengas, catering to varied tastes and preferences. With cotton, Kota sarees, chiffon and georgette sarees starting at a reasonable price, L’affaire presents a spectrum of elegance accessible to all. The allure of their South-Indian silk Kanjeevaram saree collection lies in its unique designs and captivating colour combinations. Moreover, L’affaire’s collection of stoles, scarves, and sarees serves as a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styles, a true reflection of their dedication to unifying the rich heritage of age-old techniques with modern aesthetics.

Bageecha

Delhi’s own tribute to the splendor of Banaras, one of the best saree shops in Delhi weaves exquisite tales reminiscent of the city’s heritage. Embrace the artistry of handloom by exploring their array of intricately handwoven sarees, adorned with traditional gold zari and meticulous detailing. Bageecha, a Delhi-based brand, presents a breathtaking collection of modernised Banarasi sarees, lehengas, dupattas, and Anarkali suits meticulously crafted from the finest Banarasi silk. Each piece celebrates the essence of Benares through stunning designs that capture the city’s elegance with their traditional gold zari and intricate craftsmanship, inviting you to support and indulge in the handloom industry’s timeless allure.

Label Pratham

Established in 2004, Pratham – The Saree Courtyard, stands as a unique brand redefining saree elegance through its dedication to handcrafted marvels. Specialising in the traditional Rajasthani art of Pichwai and other folk and tribal forms, Pratham breathes life into handwoven linen sarees by reviving the almost-lost art of Pichwai printing. Their vibrant and lively collections of handcrafted and hand-printed sarees have captivated attention and admiration for their bright hues and artistic flair. While they may bear a slightly higher price point, these sarees are an investment in uniqueness, offering an exciting addition to any wardrobe seeking something fresh and captivating.

Torani

Image: Courtesy toraniofficial/Instagram

Torani’s store stands as a haven for history enthusiasts, offering a mesmerising collection that draws inspiration from Indian mythology and nostalgic tales. Explore their array of handcrafted ensembles, where Chanderi tissue saris and cotton silk saris steal the spotlight, accompanied by exquisitely hand-embroidered blouses. A touch of celebrity admiration from Kalki Koechlin adds to their allure. One of the best shops in Delhi, Torani masterfully bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, infusing classic weaves with contemporary elements in their sarees, catering to those seeking a fusion of timeless elegance and avant-garde fashion sensibilities.

Delhi, with its myriad saree destinations, beckons both locals and tourists to immerse themselves in a world where threads narrate tales of tradition, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. Each store mentioned here, with its unique offerings, contributes to the rich tapestry of Delhi’s best saree shopping experience, inviting one to explore and indulge in the splendor of Indian textiles. Whether you seek the allure of centuries-old weaves or contemporary elegance, Delhi’s saree shops promise an unforgettable journey through the artistry and craftsmanship woven into every drape, preserving the essence of India’s cultural heritage.

Hero Image: Courtesy frontierraas/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy toraniofficial/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  • Which place is famous for saree in Delhi?

Delhi offers various renowned places for saree shopping. Some popular destinations include Chandni Chowk, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, and Karol Bagh. These areas host a plethora of stores and markets offering a wide range of sarees, catering to different tastes and budgets.

  • Which place is best for sarees?

Determining the “best” place for sarees in Delhi can vary based on personal preferences. Chandni Chowk is known for its traditional and ethnic selections, whereas South Extension and Lajpat Nagar offer a mix of traditional and modern designs. Karol Bagh is famous for its budget-friendly options.

  • Which type of saree is best for wedding?

For weddings, sarees like Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, and heavily embroidered silk sarees are popular choices. These sarees are known for their rich textures, intricate designs, and vibrant colours, making them ideal for bridal wear.

  • Which saree is famous in Delhi?

Delhi is known for its diversity in sarees. Banarasi silk sarees, Kanjeevaram sarees, Chanderi sarees, and intricate handloom designs are among the famous types available in the capital. Each style reflects unique craftsmanship, textures, and traditional motifs, contributing to Delhi’s diverse saree culture.

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
