Rise up with wedges: The shoe trend to watch in 2023

When it comes to footwear, there’s a rising star that’s set to make a statement in the world of fashion: wedges. These versatile shoes have been quietly gaining popularity over the years, and in 2023, they are ready to take the spotlight. From the runways to the streets, wedges are making their mark as the go-to shoe trend for style-conscious individuals who want a perfect blend of comfort and style.
Wedges: A trend that stands tall through history
The history of wedges as a shoe trend spans centuries and reflects the evolution of fashion and footwear. Originating in ancient Greece, these have become iconic and versatile shoes. They were first introduced as “cothurni” in Greek theatre, providing height and stability to actors. Wedges made a comeback during the Renaissance, symbolising wealth and comfort. In the 1930s, Salvatore Ferragamo revolutionised wedges with his platform design, embraced by Hollywood stars. The 1960s and 1970s saw the popularity of espadrille wedges, aligning with the bohemian fashion movement. These have since evolved with materials, colours, and styles, maintaining their comfort and versatility. Today, these heels are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, offering height and style with a focus on comfort. From ancient times to modern runways, they remain a symbol of individual expression and fashion-forward footwear.
The return of wedges: 2023’s hottest styles
Elevated Sophistication: Explore the chic and sophisticated wedge sandal styles that are set to dominate in 2023. From sleek and minimalistic designs to those adorned with intricate details, these elevated sandals offer a perfect blend of style and comfort. Get ready to make a statement with these sandals that elevate any outfit to new heights.
Retro Revival: Witness the revival of retro-inspired wedge styles that harken back to the ’70s. Platform wedges with bold patterns, vibrant colours, and chunky heels are making a comeback, injecting a touch of nostalgia and personality into modern fashion. Embrace the groovy vibes and unleash your inner disco diva with these standout heels.
Sporty and Sleek: Discover the marriage of style and functionality in sporty wedge sneakers. These athletic-inspired footwear provide a comfortable and trendy option for those with an active lifestyle. With their sleek designs and supportive soles, they offer a perfect balance between fashion and practicality.
Elevate your style: Explore our edit of the best wedges
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aldo Betta740 Slide Wedges
- Jeffrey Campbell It's Lit Wedge
- Steve Madden Defuse Slide Wedges
- Vince Camuto Pelani Ankle Strap Sandal
- Schutz Deonne Wedge
- Anaar Macaron Magic Wedge Sneakers
- H&M Wedge-Heeled Espadrilles
- Cult Gaia Iriel Sandal
- Rosso Brunello Textured Buckled Leather Wedge Heels
- Charles and Keith Recycled Polyester Sculptural Heel Wedges
Upgrade your weekend style with the chic and trendy Betta slide sandals crafted from luxurious leather. With their striking wedge heel, these sandals effortlessly elevate your weekend ensemble. Experience the ultimate blend of comfort and style with this fashionable slip-on sandal, perfect for achieving a flawless casual look.
Jeffrey Campbell’s It’s Lit Wedge is a remarkable fusion of art and fashion. With its unique cutout silhouette, these wedges stand out as extraordinary pieces that defy convention. They embody creativity and originality, setting themselves apart in the world of footwear.
Exuding suave sophistication, Steve Madden presents a meticulously crafted pair of ankle strap wedges. Designed with precision, the stylish upper ensures optimal comfort, while the sole provides the necessary support and stability. The addition of a round-shaped tip adds an extra touch of elegance, further enhancing the overall aesthetic of this exceptional footwear.
Elevate your style with a touch of boho inspiration in these luxurious leather sandals. Featuring a cork-wrapped wedge heel and jute trim, they exude a bohemian aesthetic that is both trendy and unique. The interlocking vamp straps add a modern dimension to the design, creating a stylish and versatile sandal that effortlessly combines comfort and fashion-forward appeal.
5 /10
Elevate your style with the Schutz Deonne Wedge. Crafted with a metallic leather upper and a leather sole, this wedge sandal showcases a luxurious and eye-catching design. Made in Brazil, it embodies fine craftsmanship and attention to detail. The ankle wrap tie closure adds a touch of elegance and allows for a customisable fit. The leather footbed and lining ensure comfort and durability. With an almond toe and a jute-wrapped wedge, this sandal combines sophistication with a hint of flair.
These stunning Macaron Magic wedge sneakers are a delightful combination of breezy elegance and sweet charm. Inspired by the colourful macarons displayed in French patisserie windows, they feature a fresh mint color that adds a touch of sweetness to any outfit. Designed in a mint brocade fabric, these sneakers are adorned with intricate motifs and hand-embroidered sequins, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship of Anaar artisans. Pair them with your pastel ensembles to create a dreamy Parisian look. With 30 hours of careful construction, these sneakers are a true testament to timeless elegance.
H&M’s stylish wedge-heeled espadrilles featuring a charming braided jute trim accentuating the soles and long ankle ties for a trendy touch. These espadrilles are designed with cotton canvas linings to provide comfort and breathability.
8 /10
Experience the captivating charm of Cult Gaia’s Iriel Sandal. This slide sandal is elevated by translucent vamp straps that enhance its contemporary appeal. The square toe adds a touch of architectural elegance, while the see-through heel adds a unique and modern twist.
Experience the ultimate style upgrade with these stunning wedge heels from Rosso Brunello. In a chic nude color, these wedges are the perfect choice for adding that extra touch of allure to your ensemble. With their comfortable design and eye-catching gold chain embellishments, they effortlessly blend comfort and style. Whether it’s a party or any special occasion, these open-toe wedges with a round toe design will elevate your outfit to the next level. Own the perfect pair of wedges for a truly exceptional and stylish look.
Elevate your outfits with these exceptional heeled wedges. The beautiful turquoise finish adds an elegant touch to your overall look, while the 9cm heels provide a comfortable and flattering height boost. Perfect for casual outings, romantic dinners, or special events, these wedges are your versatile style companion. Additionally, they are crafted from recycled polyester, obtained by re-spinning unwanted plastic items into polyester fibre, reducing their carbon footprint compared to using new fibre.
Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Wedge shoes are a type of footwear characterized by a solid sole that extends from the heel to the toe, creating a wedge-like shape. Unlike traditional heels that have a separate heel piece, wedges have a continuous sole that provides support and stability. The heel height of wedge shoes can vary, ranging from low to high, and they can be made from various materials such as leather, cork, wood, or synthetic materials. Wedge shoes are known for their versatility, as they can be found in various styles including sandals, pumps, boots, and sneakers. They offer a comfortable alternative to traditional heels while still providing height and adding a fashionable touch to outfits.
Answer: Wedge shoes are generally considered to be comfortable to wear. Their broad and solid sole provides better stability and distributes body weight more evenly, reducing pressure points on the feet. The wedge shape also offers support to the arch, and many designs include cushioning and adjustable closures for added comfort. However, comfort can vary depending on the specific shoe design and individual preferences.
Answer: Wearing wedge shoes offers several benefits. First and foremost, they provide exceptional comfort. The broad and solid sole of wedge shoes offers stability and support, making them comfortable to wear for extended periods. Unlike traditional heels, wedges distribute the body weight evenly, reducing discomfort and strain on the feet. Additionally, wedges offer height without sacrificing comfort. They provide the desired elevation, similar to heels, but with better balance and weight distribution. Wedges also boast versatility. They come in a variety of styles, including sandals, pumps, and boots, making them suitable for different occasions and easy to pair with various outfits. Lastly, the wedge shape provides built-in arch support, offering added comfort and relief, especially for individuals with flat feet or arch-related concerns.
Answer: Wedge Sandals, Wedge Espadrilles, Platform Wedges, Wedge Sneakers, Wedge Boots.
Answer: Wedge shoes offer a versatile option for various outfit styles. For a casual chic look, pair wedge sandals or espadrilles with a flowy sundress, a denim jacket, and a straw hat. To embrace a bohemian vibe, opt for platform wedges with a maxi skirt, a loose blouse, and layered accessories. For a polished office ensemble, choose closed-toe wedge pumps or ankle boots and pair them with tailored trousers, a blouse, and a blazer. For a relaxed weekend outfit, style wedge sneakers with skinny jeans, a graphic tee, and a leather jacket. Lastly, for beachy vibes, slip on wedge flip-flops or sandals with a breezy maxi dress and a straw tote bag. Wedge shoes provide endless possibilities to elevate and complement your wardrobe across various occasions.
Answer: Yes, wedge shoes can be suitable for formal occasions depending on the style and design. While traditional high heels are often the go-to choice for formal events, wedge shoes offer a more comfortable alternative without sacrificing style. Opt for wedge pumps or sandals with sleek and elegant designs, such as pointed toes, metallic finishes, or embellishments. Look for dressier materials like satin or leather, and choose neutral or metallic colors to create a sophisticated and polished look. Pair them with formal dresses, skirts, or tailored pantsuits for a stylish and comfortable option that still exudes elegance.
Answer: Yes, wedge shoes can be worn in the winter with the right styling and appropriate materials. Look for wedge boots or booties that are specifically designed for colder weather. Opt for styles made with weather-resistant materials like leather or suede and with added insulation or lining to keep your feet warm. Choose wedge boots with a sturdy sole for better traction on slippery surfaces. Pair them with warm and cozy winter outfits such as jeans, leggings, or tights, along with sweaters, coats, and scarves. Consider layering your look with thick socks or leg warmers for added warmth and comfort. By selecting winter-appropriate wedge shoes and coordinating them with appropriate clothing, you can rock this trendy footwear option even during the colder months.