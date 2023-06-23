Rise up with wedges: The shoe trend to watch in 2023

The history of wedges as a shoe trend spans centuries and reflects the evolution of fashion and footwear. Originating in ancient Greece, these have become iconic and versatile shoes. They were first introduced as “cothurni” in Greek theatre, providing height and stability to actors. Wedges made a comeback during the Renaissance, symbolising wealth and comfort. In the 1930s, Salvatore Ferragamo revolutionised wedges with his platform design, embraced by Hollywood stars. The 1960s and 1970s saw the popularity of espadrille wedges, aligning with the bohemian fashion movement. These have since evolved with materials, colours, and styles, maintaining their comfort and versatility. Today, these heels are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, offering height and style with a focus on comfort. From ancient times to modern runways, they remain a symbol of individual expression and fashion-forward footwear.

The return of wedges: 2023’s hottest styles

Elevated Sophistication: Explore the chic and sophisticated wedge sandal styles that are set to dominate in 2023. From sleek and minimalistic designs to those adorned with intricate details, these elevated sandals offer a perfect blend of style and comfort. Get ready to make a statement with these sandals that elevate any outfit to new heights.

Retro Revival: Witness the revival of retro-inspired wedge styles that harken back to the ’70s. Platform wedges with bold patterns, vibrant colours, and chunky heels are making a comeback, injecting a touch of nostalgia and personality into modern fashion. Embrace the groovy vibes and unleash your inner disco diva with these standout heels.

Sporty and Sleek: Discover the marriage of style and functionality in sporty wedge sneakers. These athletic-inspired footwear provide a comfortable and trendy option for those with an active lifestyle. With their sleek designs and supportive soles, they offer a perfect balance between fashion and practicality.

