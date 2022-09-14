10 best white sneakers for men that deserve a spot in your collection

Is your earliest memory of white sneakers the canvas shoes you wore to school? If so, we aren’t surprised. For a long time, white shoes were considered to be sporty and were mostly seen on the court or a playground. Who would have thought it would turn into a fashion statement over the years? But times change, and so does fashion.
Today, white sneakers have been upgraded from being a part of school uniforms and a street-style-inspired trend to making their way into our wardrobes. From celebrities to your next-door neighbour, everyone has been seen flaunting a classic pair of white sneakers.
Although it’s a unisex product, the styles for men and women vary. Although some men can be seen wearing sneakers with a pair of jeans or any such casual outfit, others experiment with traditional attires too, like a kurta or a dhoti. As long as you know how to carry yourself, any combination can make you look stylish and sharp.
How to choose the best white sneakers for men?
To make a fashion statement, you first need to own a pair of dapper sneakers. When you look for white sneakers for men, you must consider the level of comfort they’d provide. Most sneakers usually come with cushioning around the heels. This is ideal if you like walking around a lot. If you are into fitness, you can also try the best running shoes that can double as footwear for casual outings.
Secondly, you need to check out the material. Leather is one of the most durable materials, and it goes well with all kinds of wear. You may also pair shoes made with synthetic fibre with your clothes for a casual look. Currently, the fashion industry is moving towards sustainability by manufacturing products from recycled materials. So, that could be a viable option. One such great example is the Adidas Originals Men White Ozrah Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 11,699 on Myntra).
Lastly, you need to consider your budget and choose something that’ll do justice to your investment. It’s good to spend a little extra on a good pair of shoes if you know it’s going to last you years.
Here are the best white sneakers for men that’ll add to your style
Hero image: Courtesy Pixabay/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Lappen Fashion/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro White
- Adidas Originals Men White Solid Perforated Leather Court Tourino Sneakers
- Puma White Serve Pro Lite Leather Sneakers
- Lacoste Twin Serve Leather Colour-Pop Trainers
- Reebok Classic White Solid Question Mid-Top Sneakers
- Under Armour Men White Essential Running Shoes
- Emporio Armani Off-White Men Sneakers
- Asics White & Grey Running Non-Marking Shoes Nursewalker 201
- Adidas Originals Men White Striped Ozrah Sneakers
- FILA Men White Leather Sneakers
Check out these limited-edition white men’s sneakers crafted by Nike. Layered in crisp leather and accentuated by stitched overlays, you can wear these when you’re going out for a run or pair them with casual attire. The brand has come up with this unique range to mark its 40th anniversary in the industry.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Adidas is synonymous with comfort and effortless style, and these white Tourino sneakers are here to reinforce the same. If you’re the sporty type, we bet you’d instantly fall in love with this pair. Another good thing about it is that it is crafted with 50 percent high-performance recycled materials and is devoid of virgin polyester.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
For those who are looking for a pair of sneakers that offer great support, say hello to the Pro Lite Leather Sneakers from Puma. These white shoes not only look uber cool but they are also lightweight and comfortable. They also have shock-absorbing capability, making them ideal for athletic activities and for seamlessly executing your fitness routines.
Image: Courtesy Puma
Revealing a minimalist flair and covered in sleek leather, it’s hard not to fall for the Twin Serve Sneakers crafted by Lacoste. The product features a contrast heel piece and robust outsoles which are specially fashioned to represent the brand’s signature tennis aesthetic. You can find the logo (the green crocodile) stitched on the sides of each shoe.
Image: Courtesy Lacoste
Reebok decided to recreate the classic Question Mid sneakers, and that’s how we got introduced to these mid-top sneakers in white. The soft upper lend a beautiful touch to the overall look and feel of the shoe. Consider cleaning the product with a leather conditioner rather than washing it with water.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Let your feet breathe and relax in these super comfy essential running shoes from Under Armour. The product feels feather-light when you wear it and ensures all-day comfort. It features added padding at the heels to provide extra cushioning. Durable, functional, sleek and appealing, what more can you ask of a pair of shoes?
Image: Courtesy Under Armour
Whether you want to attend a casual event or meet your pals on the court for a game of, say, basketball, these white men’s sneakers from Emporio Armani won’t fail you. Crafted with immaculate leather, this ergonomic pair delivers guaranteed support and stability while showing off its classic appearance.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
Lace-up for the day with this beautiful pair of Asics. Ideal for sports activities, this footwear can also work well with casual outfits. The upper features synthetic fibre combined with artificial leather lending a cool touch, while the rubber soles ensure utmost comfort.
Image: Courtesy Asics
Are you up for making some sustainable choices? Adidas gives you the opportunity by crafting these white Ozrah men’s sneakers. The brand leverages recycled materials to create this beauty, which stands out from all its counterparts. The product is known for its plush cushioning, owing to the infusion of Adiprene+tech that enhances comfort.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
Fila brings forth one of the trendiest pairs of leather sneakers for men in white. With lace-up detailing and cushioned heels, this product blends style with comfort in the most interesting way possible. Besides, the product comes with a six-month warranty.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: White sneakers have been in fashion for decades now, and there’s no doubt this style is here to stay in the years to come.
Answer: Yes, white sneakers are one of the most versatile footwear for men. They can pair them with casual outfits as well as semi-formal suits. White sneakers also accentuate a traditional look, if you know how to carry them.
Answer: Yes, anyone can pull off white sneakers, provided you’re confident about what you wear.
Answer: If you notice a stain or want to get rid of dirt from your sneakers, wipe it with a sponge. A gentle laundry detergent is enough to do the job, but tough stains might require a few washes to tackle. If your shoes are made from leather, consider applying a leather conditioner instead of water after the cleaning process.
Answer: Although you may wear a pair of crew socks at best, white sneakers look better without them.
Answer: White sneakers look incredible with black pants as the colour contrast is a hit. So, the answer is a big ‘yes’.