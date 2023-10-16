Bibhu Mohapatra on returning to his roots as he closes for Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

If you felt some sort of seismic shift in the city last night, it was most likely from the spectacle that Bibhu Mohapatra put together for the closing ceremony of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. Launching his collection, ‘Come Home’ with the Lakmé muses – Bipasha Basu, Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon, Simone Singh, Alicia Kaur, Vipasha Agarwal, Kirandeep Chahal, Carol Maria Gracias, and Shimona Nath.

Is it a homecoming or a comeback? As Bibhu Mohapatra returns to the Indian runway, we ask the designer about his return to India – from what inspired it to what’s in store for the brand and the internationally renowned designer himself. “I call it reverse migration,” shares Bibhu Mohapatra ahead of his show at LFW. “Although I have created my brand outside of India and have been showing in New York and Paris, my roots are here. It is not a secret, that India is one of the most promising and fast-growing global markets, and I believe that my brand has a lot of potential in India. It is more than just a heartwarming story, it is a part of our expansion strategy,” shares the designer matter-of-factly.

Hailing from the east coast of India, Odisha, Bibhu Mohapatra moved to the United States for graduate school and later enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology following which he accepted a role as an assistant designer at American luxury house, Halston. In 1999 he became the director at J. Mendel and in 2008 he launched his eponymous label that has since garnered the favour of Hollywood celebrities and most notably, former First Lady Michelle Obama. Having achieved international acclaim it’s both humbling and exciting to see Mohapatra return to his roots.

His home state of Odisha – its rich craft tradition has always had a major influence on his designs. “All of my easy aesthetic formations are from my childhood in Odisha. That is always present in my work, often subtle but it is always present.” After all, you can easily spot bright hand-woven silk and ikat fabrics from Odisha’s artisans in his designs all seamlessly stitched into red-carpet-worthy dresses. Ask him about what draws him back to India, and he’s quick to respond with “Family, friends, and food. But above all, my roots,” a sentiment he visibly translates into his design.

The grand finale at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI was truly a historic and memorable one. Apart from the coming together of iconic pieces from the designer, it also saw the coming together of women who make up the past, present and future of the House of Lakmē, India’s first legacy beauty brand. An act is in perfect synergy with Bibhu’s collection which is a “celebration of the women of India”.

The aptly titled collection, ‘Come Home’ consists of timeless designs and colours that are inspired by Bibhu’s roots and heritage in India.”The collection has a lot of Japanese crepes, silk barathea, silk chiffons, silk faille, cotton canvas, and artisanal denim are a few of the fabrics to highlight. Sculptural details are melded with organic elements, the shapes are modern and feminine,” shares the designer. The show at Pragati Maidan last night also included some of his previously featured designs that have been worn by Bibhu’s international muses and stars. “I call them the greatest hits of the brand’s legacy of 14 years. The pieces are unique on their own, but they are particularly fitting because they have a lot of artisanal work done by the artisans of India. I wanted to tell the stories of those artisans by bringing their work home, after showing them at NYFW and PFW.” The music, the mood and the power muses on stage certainly made this LFW presentation at par with its international counterparts.

See snippets from Bibhu Mohapatra’s show at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI here:

All Images: Lakmé Fashion Week/IG.