Bira 91 and Crocs India add a vibrant touch to Classic Clogs to help you hop in style

In a refreshing fusion of fashion and fermented concoctions – Bira 91 and Crocs India have released an exclusive new rendition of the Classic Clogs. Colourful and creative, the design champions innovation and promises to add a touch of adventure and liveliness to any fit. Here’s all about the collaboration.

Allowing malt enthusiasts to wear their passion for beer on their feet – Crocs India’s Classic Clogs have undergone a Bira 91 makeover. The exclusive collaboration taps into both labels’ ethos of innovation – inspiring creators to keep evolving through its playful sensibilities. This marks the footwear brand’s second and biggest collaboration in India as well as the quirky homegrown beer brand’s latest unique rollout in the country.

The Classic Clogs by Bira 91 and Crocs India are designed for urban Indians

The Classic Clogs – which sparked a comfort-wear revolution across the globe a few years ago – are light-weight and water-friendly. Ventilation ports make them breathable and pivoting heel straps allow for a secure fit. In the new Bira 91 rendition, this go-to footwear gets a playful spin with colourful outlines of the brand’s iconic monkey mascot in its signature shades. All against a chic black undertone. Adding to this are six pre-fitted Jibbitz™ charms – featuring the beverage label’s other unique fixtures such as 91 – which represents India’s country code. Other merch elements will also make an appearance in the product.

Reflecting on this, Sumit Dhingra, Vice President & General Manager, Crocs India & SEA talking stated, “We wish to contribute to India’s creative community with a unique design based upon India’s unique and playful personality by working with notable culture creators.” Ankur Jain, Founder, and CEO of Bira 91, added, “With the limited-edition Bira91XCrocs Classic Unisex Clogs, we aim to combine the best of both worlds, and provide consumers with an experience that transcends boundaries.”

In line with this, India’s top creators including multi-genre musician MadStarBose, illustrator Nori Norbhu, and Bangalore-based hip-hop dancers and choreographers Divya Easwaran and Ben will celebrate India’s unique cultural climate in an exciting teaser video. The underlying motto? ‘Come As You Are.’ The product is priced at INR 5995 and is set to release on 17 June across select Crocs stores and Bira91 Merch stores. You could also pre-order a pair here.

All images: Courtesy Bira91/Crocs India