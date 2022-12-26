Dazzle in black and crystal outfits this party season

The holidays are about warm gatherings, carnivals, and delicious food but it’s also about lavish parties. Bring back black in style for the parties and add crystal accents for a dazzling look with this fashion inspiration. The colour black never fails to impress – be it a formal meting or a gettogether of sorts, you can’t go wrong with this colour. Throw in some bling and you’ll be looking nothing less than ravishing. For this party season, add a twist to this colour by adding elements of your choice – be it a statement earring or a pair of crystal heels.

While soft pastel shades ruled most of the yea 2022, it shouldn’t stop you from wearing the colour black this festive season. If you haven’t watched Netflix’s Wednesday then we suggest you might as you would see how fashionable black could be. Jenna Ortega sure gave some serious fashion goals in black dresses which had fashion enthusiasts taking note of. Take cues and turn into the enviable star of the party that you’re meant to be.

Black And Crystal Fashion Inspiration

Earring

L’Heure du Diamant Drop Earrings, Chopard, price on request

Jacket

Regular-Fit Long-Length Jacket in Faux Leather, HUGO BOSS, INR 26,400

Black Suede Embroidered Jacket in Cotton, Pratap Sons, Jaipur, INR 4,995

Top

Velvet Top with Rhinestones, ZARA, INR 2,990

Dress

Embellished Velvet Bustier Mini Dress, Michael Kors, INR 44,000

Bag

Crystal La Medusa Mini Bag – Silver, Versace, INR 3,36,800

Bracelet

Millenia Bracelet-Octagon Cut, White, Rhodium Plated, Swarovski, INR 26,000

Skirt

Fringe-Trim Sequin Skirt, Ralph Lauren, INR 34,010

Co-ord

Black Off Shoulder Crop Top and Midi Skirt Co-ord Set – Silver, Rimzim Dadu X FabAlley, INR 3,400

Shoes

Embellished Tequila Plexi 105 Stilettos, Aquazzura, INR 99,000

So, what are you waiting for? Step out in style with these fashionable picks this party season.

