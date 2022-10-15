Black boots on your new season shopping cart? Shop these trendy picks

If you’ve spent some time this year refining your wardrobe into a select few capsule pieces, odds are that edit will include a pair of classic black boots. Regardless of your style, black boots are a year-round fashion staple. We’ve realised that they work with every outfit you put together, whether it’s your favourite jeans or a skirt, tights or bare legs.

What characteristics distinguish a good black boot? As a general rule, it must be sturdy, reliable, and adaptive. If you’re going to buy a pair, it should be something you can wear with practically anything. We anticipate a return to comfort this year, with Western-inspired boots, athletic hikers, lace-up styles, and, of course, the holy grail of cold-weather wear: chunky Chelsea boots and heeled boots. Sure, a few outliers will always emerge each year, but for the most part, these traditional favourites remain the name of the game.

While slippers are your cosiest indoor shoe (and some are making the transition to the outside world with sturdy soles), you need a pair of sturdy winter boots to put on every time you step out the door – and these black boots are considerably more attractive, yet just as comfortable to wear.

We’re all aware of the allure and accessibility of the classic black boot. You can wear them over tights with a midi dress for a day out with the family, or with almost any shape/length/colour of jeans you own. You may also pair them with jumpsuits, mini skirts, and maxi dresses.

The cowboy boots are already replacing the chunky Chelsea boot as the season’s street style standout, but both offer fresh new twists on wearing your black boots during the colder months ahead. Chelsea boots look well with tracksuit bottoms and hoodies for a dressed-up brunch date, while cowboy boots look great with straight leg jeans and a faux leather blazer. They also look great with a mini-dress for a night out.

Chic and trendy black boots to wear this season

Now that sandal season is over and boot season has begun, we’ve compiled a list of the best black boots. These are the boots we invest in every season and look forward to wearing all year. Continue reading to discover our picks.