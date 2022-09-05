8 black sneakers for men that prove they’ll always be a timeless trend

White sneakers might be the buzzword and a rage in street-style fashion, but black sneakers are those silent entrants that have been elevating the sneaker landscape forever now. Thus, adding at least a pair or two of classic black sneakers for men to your sneaker collection is a must.
For their dynamic look and their inherent ability to literally amp up any outfit, black sneakers have always been the focus of collectors and sneaker brands alike. While sneakerheads have always touted the importance and essence of black sneakers, brands, too, believe in releasing an all-black colourway in almost all of their designs, especially the all-time classics. For instance, while Adidas boasts their cult Superstar Shoes (Buy it for Rs 7,999 on Tata CLiQ Luxury) in a gorgeous black colour, the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 (Buy it for Rs 9,695 on Nike) in black with flashing-light-activated detailing is a great spin on the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.
While this mutual admiration for all-black sneakers has undoubtedly given way to a generous range of options to choose from, it certainly has left the newbies confused and spoilt for choices. If you’ve been struggling to find a pair of black sneakers for men to invest in, scroll through our guide with tips to help you pick one and, of course, the comprehensive lookbook we’ve created.
How to choose the best black sneakers for men?
As with any other sneaker, ensure that your black sneakers are durable, comfortable, and budget-friendly. Invest in a quality sneaker that you know will be wearable in the long run and not start looking tattered and worn out just after a few wears.
If you’re a bit overwhelmed with the idea of an all-black sneaker as a new sneakerhead, opt for a pair that has hints of another colour in it. For instance, opt for a shoe that has a white sole, laces of a different colour or detailing in another hue.
Check out the most stunning and best black sneakers for men
With the design drawing inspiration from the Air Max icons is the Air Max 270 by Nike that delivers unmatched comfort all day long. Its sleek, running-inspired design has a woven, synthetic fabric on the upper to provide a lightweight fit and airy feel. While the stretchy inner sleeve and bootie-like construction give a personalised fitting, the foamy two-piece midsole feels comfortable and soft and the rubber outsole adds durability and traction.
The OG adidas sneakers that were originally made for basketball courts in the 70s and further popularised by hip-hop royalty in the 80s, Superstar shoes are a lifestyle staple. With its signature shell toe, serrated three-stripes and logo detailing, this shoe is a cult classic that has been re-imagined in different colourways over the years. And if you’ve been looking for an authentic low-top sneaker, then this black beauty should be your go-to.
Embracing their motorsport DNA and taking inspiration from Ferrari elements are these stunning PUMA black sneakers for men. Crafted in the authentic motorsport low-profile look, the pair features their statement front wings on the lateral side for a super cool look. With a synthetic upper, a rubber outsole and compression-moulded EVA material for lightweight performance, this pair would amp up any look you pull off.
Say yes to this classic high-top Converse black sneaker featuring a rubber cap toe, contrasting white stitching and white laces. These shoes can be worn with just about anything. However, straight-fit or slim-fit jeans, stopping just above the top of them, would look the best. They have a canvas upper and a rubber sole, which speaks of the signature Converse style.
Yeezys are a major hype in the sneaker community owing to Ye’s aesthetic and adidas’ performance-based technology. And the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Onyx has a huge fan following of its own. It’s a futuristic lifestyle shoe that has a Primeknit upper with rope laces and a monofilament stripe for a see-through look. Its signature cushioned Boost midsole with a ribbed, semi-translucent TPU cage completes the shoe’s design in monochrome.
If you’ve been searching for Nike black sneakers for men, then look no further. With your love for black and the classic Air Force 1 design combined in one, there really couldn’t be a better choice. What also makes this pair stand out is the flashing-light-activated detailing that looks stunning in the dark. A lightweight cushioning, perforations at the toe for airflow and a pivot point on the outsole for traction and grip are some of the other features of these sneakers.
With a ribbed white rubber outsole and a stylised black upper, these FILA black sneakers for men are undoubtedly one of the most voguish pieces. These round-toe lace-ups with a cushioned footbed promise both comfort and style to keep your look up-to-date. These low-tops can be paired with any outfit.
Take your style game a notch higher with these Tommy Hilfiger black sneakers for men that are a statement in themselves. Boasting a beautiful leather upper with the design seamlessly stretching onto the rubber sole, these monochromatic shoes would be a great addition to your sneaker collection. The classic brand logo detailing on the side adds just the right amount of colour to the pair to lend it an edge.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, black sneakers are always in trend because just like a classic white sneaker, they are also timeless. They can be paired easily with any outfit and even tend to have a longer lifespan than the whites since they do not wear off easily due to their colour.
Answer: Yes, black sneakers look good on everybody irrespective of gender or age.
Answer: You should always wear socks with your sneakers and shoes to maintain their hygiene. While you can wear no-show socks for a clean look, be thoughtful about the colours of your socks if you intend for them to be visible (which is in trend, by the way). Dark hues like black, grey and navy go well with black sneakers. You can also opt for lighter colours in the shades of blue, grey, green or nudes. However, avoid wearing white socks. Also, try playing with prints and patterns to quirk up your sock style quotient for a fun and cool look.
Answer: Yes, black sneakers can be styled amazingly with black pants, denims, joggers and other bottom wear.