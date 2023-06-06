BLACKPINK’s Jisoo poses with Dior’s Lady 95.22 Bag

The reigning queen of all timeless bags, the Lady 95.22 Dior Bag has made a comeback with a reimagined version and Jisoo from K-pop girl band BLACKPINK is the ambassador for the same.

Dior took to Instagram on 5 June 2023, to announce the representation for the iconic and revamped version of the Lady Dior. While BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo has been the ambassador for Dior Beauty since 2019, she was roped in to represent the fashion vertical of the brand in 2021. And now with the Lady Dior Bag campaign, she has entered a new era. Here’s all you need to know about the campaign.

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s campaign with Dior’s new bag

A legendary accessory in the fashion monarchy, the Lady Dior Bag has been around since 1995. The bag gives prominence to all the hallmarks of Dior leather goods- a soft lambskin topstitched with the iconic Cannage motif, rounded handles and the Dior charms. Touted as an architectural piece, this bag symbolises couture elegance. The reimagined bag has been reinterpreted with charms, a wider and removable shoulder strap that you can style in many ways, and a more supple design, to stay more in tune with today’s fashion trends.

The remarkable micro cannage motif of Dior is made by a precise high-frequency method that marries its time-honoured craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation. Each step in the making of this masterpiece is carried out with extreme care, where the meticulously selected leather is cut with hand.

The exclusive bag only available in select boutiques comes in three size and two colour options, and has been reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Christian Dior.

Shot by fashion photographer Brigitte Lacombe, the campaign aims to capture the contemporary spirit of Dior that still stays true to its roots, by fusing tradition and innovation. The Lady 95.22 bag was unveiled during the Dior Autumn Winter 2022.23 Ready-To-Wear Show, and since then Dior joined forces with various celebrities and athletes to continue campaigning for the bag. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, tennis player Emma Raducanu and others have also shot campaigns for the Lady Dior Bag.

Hero Image: Courtesy Dior; Featured Image: Courtesy sooyaaa__/Instagram