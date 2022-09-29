Bloni Atelier, a brand that is banishing the old school norms and marking a new era in fashion

Amalgamating the intricacy of craft and the futuristic approach of technology, Bloni Atelier by Akshat Bansal is here to change the face of fashion with inclusivity at its core.

With advancements in terms of gender and size neutrality, fluidity seems to have taken a front-row seat when it comes to fashion. Bloni Atelier by Akshat Bansal is a true blue representation of welcoming these fluid silhouettes in our closets. If you’re the one looking for unconventional sartorial picks for your upcoming soirees well, then Bloni Atelier definitely ticks all your boxes. I’m sure searching for a sustainable yet head-turner look is not just my need of the fashion hour, but yours too, so if that is the case their styles deserve a spot in your shopping carts. With Bloni’s evolving and vivid collections I am all set to express my individual personality one futuristic fabric at a time and so should you!

Since the brand embraces the idea of personal choice followed by dissing the stereotypical approach toward fashion, so, if you’re intrigued by the celebs adorning the brand’s bold choices and editorial covers flashing their collections, well then gear up to get lured into the future of fashion as we decided to gain first-hand access to what goes around behind the scenes of Bloni Atelier and what makes Akshat’s design aesthetics a cut above the rest.

In conversation with Akshat Bansal a.k.a the creative behind Bloni Atelier

To begin with, tell us what is the philosophy behind ‘Bloni’

BLONI adopts a historical and anthropological lens while looking at textiles and crafts, merging future materials and emerging technologies, with a focus on evolving the wearability of fashion in the context of our anatomies and body politics, and future design metrics that we will see while we attempt to reset identities, build new forms of hybridities and try to situate in different forms of dimensions.

All your designs portray something out of the box, so what inspires your designs?

I started my design journey with my acquaintance with Indian heritage handlooms in my family store in Hisar and then went on to study fashion formally in Central Saint Martins, London, and then an apprenticeship at Saville Row. My design preoccupation has been directed at looking at the notions of forms and tactile functions of fashion, and creating a new standard of clothing that aids accessible cultural exchange. It is the retrieval and reconstitution of the purpose of fashion that bears the core of my process. I have a great interest in unexpected material use, fusing the historical and indigenous with contemporary-future along with examining the very nature of identity and perception.

How do you usually manage to strike a balance between creativity and sustainability?

It is a process. We are trying new methods to weigh and measure environmental footprint in all our stages—from sourcing to delivery. Bloni has been consistently using materials like Econyl, regenerated nylon, that is infinitely recyclable and made from fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring, and industrial plastic from all over the world.

What is your vision of an inclusive and relevant fashion scene? And how do you wish to achieve the same through your brand?

As we look forward to this highly adaptive, more inclusive world, innovation will shine through as the need of the hour. Fashion brands need to think beyond selling merchandise and create a difference by spreading awareness and knowledge about the environment, global pollution while being local and leading transparency. I envision a future where modern ethical luxury would transcend clothing beyond creativity, resonate with functional relatability, and imbibe it with a purpose to evolve. Brands should encourage nurturing ideas that allow consumers to understand and create a self such that the garments become an extension of their personalities. This can be done through the traditional idea of made-to-measure and delivering emotions attached to the personalisation of clothing.

Bloni as a gender-agnostic brand is to transcend binaries and continue to develop products and perceptions affirming this. This is to reaffirm dignity and provide representation and support for marginalised groups.

Your designs usually depict technological hints, so tell us what made you infuse the two together.

Technology plays a fundamental role in how Bloni is evolving—adopting emerging technologies in its production and presentation. We believe that technology and craft go together as a unique combination, to transcend building a new kind of creativity, and to keep traditional techniques alive while evolving and adapting.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Bloni Atelier.