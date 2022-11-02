Bohemian brides are in for a tropical treat, courtesy of these homegrown labels

If being one of these bohemian brides is your vibe too, well then these Indian labels are leaving no stone unturned in fulfilling your bohemian desires.

Festive wardrobes are always on the lookout for changing the mood board and opting for something even more over-the-top yet chic. Having said that, the Island aesthetic seems to have taken over the typical ethnic mood in the Indian market. Boho-chic designs with a drop of tropical aesthetic it is what check the boxes for achieving the bohemian dream. There sure is something attractive about the brides who’re attempting to channel their inner boho vibe at their wedding festivities. And keeping the urge of such bohemian brides alive these designers are adding their fair share to the mood board with their stunning labels.

If you’re the kind of bride who wishes to feel as if she’s chilling at a beach or sipping an ice-cold drink under the palm trees at her own wedding festivities, well then these designers hear you and they know just what you need! So, listen up bohemian brides, if you’re looking for the perfect piece then the listicle below sure has all the answers to your wedding desires. And to top it all up, in order to dig even deeper into the trend we decided to get candid with the designers and had them spill the tea on how they think the bohemian and tropical aesthetic is taking over festive wardrobes these days.

Bohemian Vibe? Check!!

Rishi & Vibhuti

This doctor-designer duo is doing a great task when it comes to dropping a hint of dramatic tropical prints in every bride’s wishlist. Rishi and Vibhuti is a label, not just loved by the B-town divas, but is also adding a certain flair to the minimal indo-western clan. Furthermore, when asked about the bohemian aesthetic, Rishi Roy claims, “The bohemian aesthetic with a contemporary play of colours, textiles & trims make it a stronger option for the festive season. Boho looks are fuss-free, breezy yet head-turners. They make sure to steal the eyes, even our signature print played with intricate dories, coins & metallic details are a hit among festivities”

Label Anushree

Print-on-print details, contemporary separates, and intricate hand weaves are the key factors that make Label Anushree a perfect fit for bohemian brides. Having said that, the founder, Anushree Brahmbhatt Parekh follows a unique take on the rise of Indo-westerns, she says “Indo-western is the new Indian. Women today prefer co-ord sets and easy Indian maxis over heavy Indian looks. The kurtas are also cleaner in cuts with minimal embroidery and prints like abstract and tropical prints are a new favourite for wedding lehengas and Mehendi outfits.”

Saaksha & Kinni

“The bohemian tropical wardrobe is taking over festive wardrobes for many reasons! This style is easy breezy, has a fun quotient, and is versatile enough to translate from festive wear to resort wear with a change of accessories. Boho silhouettes are the go-to post covid style. For example, one can wear an embroidered kaftan with statement earrings for a wedding and the same embroidered kaftan for a resort dinner. A lightweight printed skirt and crop top co-ord set can be worn for a Mehendi as well as a beach cover-up” Says Saaksha Bhat of Saaksha & Kinni perfectly elaborating the brand’s design ethos.

Maison Blu

Next up we have Maison Blu the brainchild of Anisha Kapoor and Reema Singhania adding versatility to our festive wardrobes. So, if you’re planning on being a bohemian bride well then Maison Blu is at your service miss. When asked about the advent of the bohemian aesthetic, the founders claimed- “Indo western is the new Indian. Women today prefer coord sets and easy Indian Maxis over heavy Indian looks. The kurtas are also cleaner in cuts with minimal embroidery and prints like abstract and tropical prints are a new favourite for wedding lehengas and Mehendi outfits”

Nikita Mhaisalkar

Focusing on practicality and movement Nikita Mhaisalkar’s contemporary luxe designs check all the boxes of a potential Gen-Z bohemian bride. To second that thought Nikita claims ” The brand has always believed in creating classic pieces with a modern language. Luxe and ultra-glam bohemian vibe has always been a signature of the brand and as we all know with tropical prints ruling the international luxury fashion circuit, the brand wanted to be no exception.

Hero image: Courtesy @saakshakinni/IG. Featured image: Courtesy @rishiandvibhuti/IG.