8 times Bollywood actresses proved their love for gorgeous organza saris

Pretty prints, light fabric, and soothing colours — there’s nothing we don’t love about organza saris for Indian summers. If you are also here to sit back and take notes, follow the fashion cues of these Bollywood divas who slay it like a queen in a stunning organza sari.

Bollywood actresses in organza saris

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There’s hardly anything which Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t slay in. And when it comes to saris, it’s her forte. Opting for a blue-hued number by Picchika, the Good Newwz actress wore this piece for her movie promotions. The flowing organza sari is not an ordinary one; this was, in fact, hand-painted and had her nickname ‘Bebo’ inscribed in the front of the pallu.

Deepika Padukone

The Gehraiyaan actress has impressed us multiple times with her enviable style, but she definitely knows how to stand out in a stunning sari. Deepika Padukone appeared on KBC 13 wearing this bright organza ensemble. This gorgeous yellow and blue sari was a pick from the shelves of designer Payal Khandwala which the actress teamed up with a lower head bun and statement earrings.

Anushka Sharma

Another leading lady who has flaunted her love for saris quite often is Anushka Sharma. The Chakda Xpress girl rocked a Sabyasachi pistachio-hued, which she teamed with a pair of traditional pearls and jewels studded jhumar earrings, small bindi and head bun. Her overall look made her look effortlessly regal and elegant.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has often been spotted in saris, especially during the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. A short while ago the actress made an appearance for the promotion of her film in an ivory organza sari by Devnaagri. The outfit was embellished with resham and patra work. Her sequin-studded sleeveless blouse was also a show-stealer. Alia Bhatt completed her ethnic look with oxidised jewellery and by adding a white rose in her head bun.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez donned a gorgeous white organza sari for the promotion of her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The gota embellished sari was hand-painted and featured beautiful pastel tones with splashes of blush pink, blue and yellow. The actress finished her ethnic look with a halter neck blouse and heavy layered ornate gold earrings with bangles.

Katrina Kaif

A few months ago, the Sooryavanshi actress sported a beautiful pink and white organza sari at an event in Dubai. Kaif, who is usually known for her elegant style and love for muted tones, proved it yet again with this Rahul Mishra outfit. Her sari was studded with floral embroidery, which she teamed traditional attire with a matching blouse.

Mouni Roy

Bengali bombshell Mouni Roy went for this Picchika organza sari for Basant Panchami and Saraswati Pujo. She took to her official Instagram handle to share her ethnic look, which she paired with kohled eyes and nude lips. Mouni Roy, who recently tied the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar, completed her outfit with mehendi and a hint of sindoor on her forehead.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who is often known to carry her saris in the quirkiest ways possible, was spotted in a midnight blue ruffle organza sari from the shelves of Anushree Reddy. The actress looked as stunning as always as she finished her overall look with short hair, minimal jewellery and red lips.

All images: Courtesy Instagram