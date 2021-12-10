Bollywood celebrities are already on board with the Pantone colour of the year 2022

The Pantone colour of the year 2022 is here, and we’re smitten. Celebrities have worn this beautiful shade before, and they nailed it.

Every time the year-end is near, Pantone, the global authority for colour communication and inspiration, as they say, comes out with their colour of the year. Ultimate Gray, a self-explanatory colour, and Illuminating, a beautiful yellow, were last years colour of the year. Pantone has announced Very Peri as the Pantone colour of the year 2022, a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone, in a recent Instagram post. The colour is a combination of the faithfulness and consistency of blue with the excitement of red.

Why Very Peri is the Pantone Colour of the Year 2022

Pantone explained the reason behind choosing Very Peri as their colour of the year, going into the details of how we live in transformative times and are emerging from an intense period of isolation, so our notions and standards are changing. They chose Very Peri as it displays carefree confidence and a daring curiosity. It seems like a colour that would look stunning in any shape or form. Whoever owns this colour in whatever form it may be will unquestionably look royal.

Bollywood celebrities have worn this colour plenty of times, either for a photoshoot or a red carpet event. Let’s take a look at all the best ones so far.