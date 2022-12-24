Bollywood celebrities delivered a slew of daring fashion moments this year. Some of the riskier looks paid off completely, while others were derided. And what is the scariest thing a celebrity can do? Wear something uninspiring! Continue reading for Bollywood celebrities’ fashion hits and misses in 2022.

2022 fashion hits and misses by Bollywood celebrities

HIT – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attended an event in Paris alongside Kylie Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Natasha Poonawalla, and others. In a golden top paired with a quirky jacket, the actress exuded #BossLady vibes. She stepped up her style with black cargo-style pants and matching heels. She completed her look with a bun and winged liner, as well as some jewellery.

MISS – Karan Johar

Karan Johar has impressed us with his avant-garde ensembles, but his monochrome look with a blingy jacket did not. He finished off his look with a pair of shiny shoes that didn’t exactly complement the outfit and seemed out of place.

HIT – Shanaya Kapoor

The newbie pulled off some of the most glamorous ensembles this year and looked gorgeous in the majority of them. We like how she accessorised her ensemble with a pink bag to balance off the blue. We love how the diva, who is about to make her debut, made sure her hair and makeup suited her dress beautifully for a chic aesthetic.

MISS – Janhvi Kapoor

While Janhvi Kapoor manages to stun us with almost every ensemble, this one, featuring a top with a massive bow and a sparkly skirt, did not.

HIT – Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar’s fashion sense has progressed significantly over the years, and we’re here for it. Her fashion choices are goals for us, whether it’s elevating the oomph quotient in a stunning gown or showing us how to combine fashion and elegance in the six yards of grace. She looks like a Greek goddess in these baggy trousers and matching vintage printed corset.

MISS – Karisma Kapoor

While we like Karisma Kapoor‘s fashion sense and her ability to pull off practically any look, this A-line, collared kurta did not complement her lean figure and didn’t suit her.

HIT – Siddhant Chaturvedi

Though this style is really basic, we love how the suit is paired with a turtleneck to make the basic look sleek.

MISS – Sonakshi Sinha

While we absolutely love the quirky abstract print set, this ensemble does not complement her.

HIT – Janhvi Kapoor

This look screams Kylie Jenner. She absolutely nailed this reflective outfit look. We love how she kept it simple by only wearing sunnies.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/bhumipednekar