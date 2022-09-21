10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection

It is a known fact indeed that sneaker culture wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for brands such as Nike, Adidas, Converse, Vans and many others contributing to it remarkably. For how they have come up with avant-garde designs and collaborations to shape the sneaker landscape over the years is unparalleled. Influencing trends and people alike, sneaker labels have made people yearn for at least a few pairs of branded sneakers in their flaunt-worthy collections. After all, branded sneakers for men are those coveted staples that no man’s fashion wardrobe is complete without.
Brimming with a myriad of renowned billion-dollar sportswear labels and boutique brands alike, designer and branded sneakers have a strong footing that cannot be matched up to. Not to forget how some sneaker collaborations have become a highly coveted brand in themselves — Air Jordans (Nike X Michael Jordan), All Star Chuck Taylors (Converse X Chuck Taylors) and Yeezys (Adidas X Ye West).
For that matter, iterating that the world of sneakers is largely dominated by brands and their coveted drops won’t be incorrect. If you’ve ever waited with bated breath for a drop, entered into online raffles to get your hands on that limited edition shoe or lined up with numerous other people outside a store for a launch, you know what it means to be a sneakerhead.
Planning to add a branded sneaker to your collection? Here are some of the best kicks for you to choose from. From the iconic Nike Air Max 97 (Buy it for Rs 15,995 on Nike) to the reimagined versions like New Balance 57/40 (Buy it for Rs 6,499 on Myntra) and the Reebok Question Mid Shoes (Buy it for Rs 11,999 on Myntra), we’ve got you covered.
Check out the best branded sneakers for men to add to your wishlist
With a vivid play of hues accentuating the upper and the soles, the Rider Future Vintage shoes by Puma are a perfect match for your everyday basic-hued outfits. The upper is designed in ripstop nylon with a suede toe, synthetic leather Puma Formstrip with nylon piping and eyestay overlays. The rubber outsole with a comfortable cushioned footbed makes wearing this pair for longer commutes absolutely pain free.
Taking forward the Adidas’ legacy of ZX line are these ZK 5K Boost shoes that are one of the most popular pairs of branded sneakers for men. The upper of the shoes combine mesh, suede and nubuck leather creating a texture that’s soft to touch and easy on the eyes. They feel the comfiest ever because of the staple Boost midsole.
Nike is one of the most popular sneaker brands to own shoes from. And this pair of Nike Air Max 97, inspired by Japanese bullet trains and water droplets is an iconic one. With a full-length Air cushioning to deliver optimum comfort, the design features a foam midsole and a rubber outsole for traction and durability. While the mesh underlays lend an airy feel, the hidden lacing system in the design makes for a streamlined look. What makes this pair stand out are the silver accents that are reflective and look stunning in the dark.
Casual shoes are a must in everybody’s shoe closet and this pair of navy blue men’s sneakers by Aldo amps up your streetwear look perfectly. Round toe shoes with a white rubber outsole that has a cushioned footbed for comfort, these men’s branded sneakers look great with apparels like denims and shorts. It’s apt for everyday wear and can take you from a grocery store to a casual outing with friends with sheer ease and style.
If B-ball shoes are more like your style, reach out for these Question Mid Shoes by Reebok that would surely elevate your style quotient. These leather archive-inspired white branded sneakers for men have gorgeous dusty blue accents for that subtle pop of colour. With an EVA midsole, the pair also has a hexalite hexagonal cushioning for comfort that lasts all day long.
A pair of chunky branded sneakers for men to rock their everyday out and about fashion, the FILA Ray Tracer Apex shoes promise both comfort and eyeball-grabbing style. While the shoes’ upper is a stunning mix of textile, leather and mesh materials in subdued hues, the big yet lightweight EVA sole and black accents further elevate their look. The tongue and collar of the design are padded to upgrade your experience of wearing this pair with utmost comfort.
Yet another pair of branded sneakers for men that’s a must-have is this white and black stunner from the cult shoe brand Vans. Having a canvas upper with complementing laces and signature white jazz stripe, the design also has a rubber outsole in a white hue with a cushioned footbed. It can be your super casual everyday pair that you’d want to wear everywhere owing to its comfort and style.
A hybrid of the Gel-Lyte III sneakers and the Gel-Sight training shoes, this pair of men’s sneakers is an ode to the brand’s different popular eras. Set in a functional design, the overlays of the upper are done in suede, while the underlays have micro-perforations on them. While the toe is embroidered with a retro ASICS Stripes logo, it also retains the classic details from each of the two trainers. The Gel technology cushioning provides excellent shock absorption and comfort.
In a subtle moonbeam and rain cloud colourway, the 57/40 is a fresh take on the iconic 574 design in a rather sleeker silhouette. The midsole of the shoes is an amalgam of 90s tech-inspired details with a flared take on the construction of 574. The mudguard and the eye row features a distinctive wavy design of the 80s while the upper is fashioned in a mix of leather, suede and textile. It has the modified tread pattern outsole while the sides have an oversized ‘N’ branding.
Men’s sneaker market is a witness to a multitude of unconventional and experimental designs. The one design however, that never goes out of style, irrelevant of the brand it is from, is a classic black and white mid-top shoe. And this leather piece from Calvin Klein is exactly one of those pairs. With perforations on the toe, a padded insole and classic branding, these shoes are those on-the-go kicks that one must have in their coveted collection of sneakers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the best and most popular sneaker brands include Nike, Adidas, Converse, Puma, FILA, Reebok, New Balance, Vans and ASICS.
Answer: The most expensive sneakers are the Solid Gold OVO X Air Jordans (Rs 15,93,28,000 approximately) followed by Kayne West Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype’ (Rs 14,34,15,000 approximately) and Michael Jordan Game Worn Nike Air Ship (Rs 11,71,22,250 approximately)
Answer: Yes, Jordan is a luxury brand by Nike since Air Jordans are considered as designer shoes.