Brass tiffin box: The celeb-approved accessory that’s anything but ordinary

Fashion-forward individuals often set trends that leave us awestruck, with their style statements transcending boundaries and making headlines across the globe. One such trendsetter is Orhan Awatramani, affectionately known as Orry, who has not only captured the hearts of Bollywood stars but also made a significant mark on the international fashion scene. While Orry’s style has been synonymous with opulence and luxury, it’s his recent choice of a gold brass tiffin box bag as a fashion accessory that’s making heads turn.

From glitzy movie premieres in London to glamorous club nights in Dubai, Orry has become a familiar face at events worldwide. His impeccable fashion choices have consistently wowed fashion enthusiasts, leaving them in awe. It seems that Orry doesn’t have casual days in his life as he routinely graces social events with his charismatic presence.

In a recent appearance at a launch event in Mumbai, Orry once again raised the fashion bar. Dressed in a traditional kurta set, he donned a blue kurta adorned with elegant and eye-catching printed details. However, what stole the show and sparked a new trend was his choice of a gold-toned tiffin box bag by Jaypore. Fashion enthusiasts are now eager to take notes on how to incorporate this unique accessory into their own style.

Brass tiffin box as the latest fashion accessory

Orry’s choice of a gold tiffin bag has piqued the interest of fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. While the traditional tiffin box has been a staple in many Indian households, Orry’s innovative use of it as a fashion accessory has sparked a new trend.

Fashion experts suggest that this accessory could be a nod to sustainable fashion, as reusing everyday items for a new purpose aligns with the eco-conscious ethos that has been gaining popularity in recent years. The tiffin bag, traditionally used for carrying meals, may now find a new role as a statement piece in the world of fashion.

As Orry continues to push the boundaries of fashion, it will be exciting to see if this trend catches on and how individuals around the world embrace the idea of transforming ordinary objects into extraordinary fashion statements. Whether the gold tiffin bag becomes a staple in the world of sustainable fashion or a passing fad, one thing is for certain: Orry has once again set the fashion world abuzz with his innovative and daring style choices.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Jaypore