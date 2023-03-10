Breathtaking moments from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

We are constantly mesmerised by the splendour of fashion weeks. The Fall/Winter 2023 Milan Fashion Week was a mashup of enthusiasm, liveliness, and elegance. From Diesel’s sex positivity to Dolce and Gabbana’s smooth tailoring, the fashion week exceeded our expectations.

The Fashion month started in New York City, moved on to London, and now the third leg of Fashion Month will kick off at Milan Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2023. Trends popped up from previews of the fall and winter collections throughout fashion week on the runway, ranging from statement footwear to sheer clothing and sartorial creations with exquisite silhouettes and tailoring. Isn’t it true that no fashion week would be complete without some eye-catching events and new fashion trends? From models crowd surfing to celebrities stealing the spotlight, have a look at some of the most memorable moments and highlights from Milan Fashion Week 2023, which have taken the fashion sphere by storm.

Some of the most eye-catching moments at Milan Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2023:

Diesel and Durex – ‘Condom Mountain’

Diesel is known for its unconventional collaborations. As part of a collaboration with Durex, the set of the Diesel FW 23 runway show revealed a mountain of 200,000 condom boxes. During the show, models walked around a massive mountain of condoms. The showcase was all about freedom, pleasure, and experimentation. Additionally, In April, 300,000 Durex condoms will be given away for free at Diesel stores around the world.

Sunnei’s fall 2023 show- Models crowd surfing

At the Sunnei showcase, models do more than just walk. They instead crowd surf. When you go to a Sunnei show, you can’t help but anticipate the unexpected and the one-of-a-kind showcase. There was no proper seating but a standing room. The team members themselves, and not the professional models, walked the show. They walked the runway like rock stars and crowd-surfed across the room at the end of the runway with unmatched style and charm.

AVAVAV- Fake it till you break it

After the successful Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, Beate Karlsson, the creative director for Fall/Winter 2023, explored yet another aspect to make the show stand out. The collection, which was given the name “Fake it till you break it,” examined vulnerability and shame in relation to craftsmanship and quality. Models at Karlsson’s FW23 show had their clothing purposefully ripped off and falling apart as they walked, which made viewers think about their own notions and the stereotype around what luxury means to them.

GCDS – ‘heel-less’ heels

GCDS is known for their unconventional designs and creativity. They showcased a variety of atypical shoe designs, including metallic knee-high boots, studded loafers, heel-less heels, transparent accessories, and new shark-tooth heels. Purses shaped like rotary phones and mesmerising Kitho clutches were also unveiled at the show.

Dua Lipa’s sheer look

At the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week, Dua Lipa surely made head turns wearing a sexy, eye-catching full sheer lace jumpsuit with a set of high-cut briefs and a satin black bra underneath. A super-cute, heart-shaped top-handle handbag and red nails provided the perfect pop of colour and perfectly complemented the all-black ensemble.

Tomo Koizumi ‘s riot of colours

Embracing the theatricality of fashion shows, Koizumi gave a show that was like a breath of fresh air, easing any fashion week fatigue in a matter of moments. The brand delivered a show that was a colourful and joyful riot of ruffles and colour. The clothes were very fun, cheerful, and lively. In conclusion, Koizumi distributed a “caterpillar” of five models enclosed within the same enormous, floor-length, multicoloured blanket.

Dolce and Gabbana – Glove trends and Lingerie dressing:

“A new dimension of sensuality” was the theme of the Dolce & Gabbana show at the Milan Fashion Week showcasing lingerie dressing. A collection of slips with slinky low cut and crystallised logo-adorned harnesses. Smooth tailoring was paired with transparent layers made of sensual black chiffon throughout the entire collection. Additionally, there were dresses, coats, and trouser suits made of white satin or chiffon, as well as a selection of outfits, tights, and shoes all in red.

Julia Fox in a wild furry outfit

Julia fox wore a black bra with an ultra-cropped tank top and paired it with a furry black coat styled with claw hand accessories at the Milan Fashion Week. Along with high-cut black leather briefs and thigh-high-heeled boots, she added ultra-modern sunglasses and a circular purse to her overly dramatic ensemble.

Hero Image: Courtesy @Diesel/ig Featured Image: Courtesy@Sunnei/i