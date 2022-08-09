Bridalwear trends that caught our attention at the India Couture Week

FDCI India Couture Week, the coveted extravaganza witnessed an array of India’s finest couturiers and gave us a plethora of bridalwear trends to gush over this wedding season.

The FDCI India Couture Week never seems to disappoint us, instead, it is always on a dedicated spree to amp up the current fashion scenario and add an extra glint of charm to the existing trends. Speaking of which, since season after season the India Couture Week proffers us a visual treat of intricacy at its best, likewise the 15th edition of this annual event was definitely the one to leave behind several bridalwear trends on our wedding platters.

Held in the capital New Delhi, the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 was a nine-day fashion fiesta enough for us to eye a thousand bridalwear trends for the upcoming wedding season. With 13 of India’s finest couturiers putting their fashionable foot forward, the ramp exuded an Haute appeal marking the advent of numerous trends for brides to catch up on. Since now the event has come to an end, it’s time for us to look back at some of the finest and latest trends caught by the fashion police.

From capes exuding charm to pastels and neutrals being the new reds, the couture week was all about revamping the fashion scene for the brides this season.

A few bridalwear trends spotted at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022

Make way for muted tones

Well, it seems like pastels and neutrals are gradually becoming the new reds, right? Red sure is the colour of the brides, but muted tones and neutral shades are crawling their way into the wedding scene. From Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘The Painterly Dream’ adding ivory shades to the palette, Dolly J’s pastel play to Falguni and Shane taking the muted tones a notch above, the couture week was about an inclusive colour palette.

Jackets and capes

Speaking of bridalwear trends, the 2022 bride is looking for a much classy and elegant scene than just going all over the top with their wedding attires. This season the India Couture Week witnessed many of these couturiers complimenting their designs with a layer of extra charm. From embellished jackets to dramatic capes, these couturiers are just not ready to take the cliched route, instead, they’re reinventing the traditional designs and adding a present-day panache to your wedding attires.

The sheer trend

Next up we spotted the true essence of modernity in the world of style, the sheer trend! Well, wedding bells call for a few classy and elegant-looking pieces in your trousseau, and the dynamic duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna and Rahul Mishra sure knew how to pull that off. Whereas the former’s collection ‘Fibonacci’ was all about oozing oomph in those sheer silhouettes, likewise the latter had his way of promoting the trend through onesies, shirts, and whatnot.

The belted fashion

The evergreen notion of kamarbandhs is all set to make a comeback but with much modern appeal this time. Some of these splendid designers, namely, JJ Valaya, Tarun Tahiliani, and Falguni Shane Peacock went all in with the belt play this season. From complementing a traditional sari to adding that pinch of sass to the lehengas, belts sure deserve a permanent spot in your wedding wardrobes in the upcoming season.

Patchwork detailing

Apart from all the shimmer and shine, one can easily spot the trending charm of patchwork embroidery at the India Couture Week. Couturiers like Varun Bahl and Anamika Khanna took the patch play to a distinct level leaving this trend on our wedding platters for quite a long now.

