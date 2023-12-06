The reign of ready-to-wear: Indian designers on the rise of bridge-to-luxury labels

We’re sensing a clear shift in India’s couture scene, silhouettes are going beyond just weddings and designers are giving ‘bridge-to-luxury’ labels a ramp to walk on. Exclusivity, sure is here for the long haul, but inclusivity is gaining traction and how! So here are a few designers initiating a dialogue on the relevance of prêt in India today.

Fashion has always been much more than just silhouettes in India, instead, it is an extravagant playground for couture today. Couture is more like a legacy for Indian designers, every ensemble has a story in itself. But since evolution is the mainstay for fashion, seems like Indian couturiers are finally tapping into a much lighter space while keeping their existing ethos intact. Let’s just say ‘Bridalwear’ used to be the first image that popped into our heads earlier when we spoke of Indian Couture, but we have been witnessing a gradual shift on the racks of luxury Maisons of late. Labels that were earlier confined to high-end collections are now foraying into the genre of affordable luxury by dropping their ready-to-wear collections and contributing to the prêt arena.

The ultimate struggle is to find a look that says style, chic, comfort and luxury all at the same time, and looks like Indian couturiers heard us right! Deviating a bit from their conventional standards, designers are ready to cater to the masses with their easy-going silhouettes and drop collections that qualify for the affordable bracket. Imagine everyday wear, but make it elevated! Challenging the definition of luxury, Indian designers are on their path to draft a new fashion order with inclusivity at its core. Further elaborating on the stance of prêt in India, we have some of the established couturiers sharing their experiences of taking the prêt route.

Bridge-to-luxury: renowned Indian couturiers on the relevance of prêt

Varun Bahl

“I think that ready-to-wear and prêt collections are absolutely integral to have now. Since I launched my prêt Label in 2019, it has allowed me, as a designer, to experiment more, in terms of fabrics, embroideries and creativity, as well as reach a wider audience. My prêt line also helps me showcase my distinctive design aesthetic, craftsmanship, and our rich Indian Heritage to a bigger audience, creating a bridge between couture and ready-to-wear fashion. With festivities around the corner, we are working on another Capsule Collection that will be going live next week and is perfect for the wedding and festive season.”

Arpita Mehta

“When it comes to finding stylish, luxurious, yet comfortable ready-to-wear Indian clothing that’s also affordable, I’ve always struggled. The existing options didn’t quite meet my preferences, so I decided to create our own line. The idea behind this is to offer this perfect blend of style, comfort, and affordability, catering to both older and younger women who appreciate well-put-together looks.”

Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna

“There is a considerable demand for prêt fashion in India, given the lifestyle changes and increasing disposable income of consumers. People are looking for trendy, ready-to-wear outfits that they can easily incorporate into their daily lives. It’s not uncommon for designers to have a journey that begins with prêt and then extends into couture and we had the same journey. The sensibility in both areas can often share common elements, such as chic, sexy, and bold aesthetics. We transition between prêt and couture because it allows us to explore different aspects of our creative expressions. Both prêt and couture fashion contribute to the diversity and richness of the fashion industry.”

JJ Valaya

Prêt, in India, is known by several names. Also, of course, prêt-à-porter means ready to wear. So anything which can be bought off the shelf of the rack classifies under this. But in India, we do juggle around, actually globally, with three or four different terminologies for this category, one being, of course, prêt itself, the second being diffusion, and another version being a bridge to luxury. I’ve been very keen to do a bridge to the luxury line for a long time now because whilst of course, we’re catering to the high-end luxury market of Bridal and occasion wear I wanted to create a line which was, lighter in weight, which still carried the same ethos of the brand, which is our expertise with prints and embellishments, but in a completely new way. So we introduced JJV Kapurthala, which is the line we introduced about three seasons back, is print-strong. We do bring in our embellishments as well but in a very controlled manner. So you’ll find accents there and a lot of attention to detail and a lot of focus on developing unusual prints. So this line is more accessible and that is our plan with JJV Kapurthala, it’s priced between 10,000 to 50,000 rupees. In the next four months, we are going to be opening stand-alone stores of the brand, followed by several more in the years to come. This is the way forward for a lot of brands where we feel that there are just so many people, more people who would love to embrace the DNA of the brand but would want to do so with a more accessible entry into that space. So this pretty much gaps that. And so we are very clear that our champion is of course JJ Valaya, which is our legacy from now 33 years. JJV Kapurthala is the exciting young sibling who’s bubbling with energy and youth and promises to kind of shake things up a bit. And then of course we do Valaya Home, which is the luxury interior line. So between the three, And soon there’s something, another sort of vertical coming up, very interesting one. Between all this, it keeps us more than busy.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla