Brown sneakers for men to elevate your personal style

If you wish to add some versatility to your footwear collection, brown sneakers for men are what you need. Be it a suave navy blue suit or even a casual tee and chinos, the different shades of brown offer various options for you to choose from, including camel brown, dark chocolate, mahogany, burnished brown, light tan, rust and Bordeaux.
Ideally, brown shoes go well with grey, navy blue, beige and faded grey. If your shoes have a lighter tone, pair them with a dark-coloured suit and vice versa.
How to choose brown sneakers for men?
With so many options and ranges available in brown shoes, it is difficult to pinpoint the right pair that’s durable and fits your budget. However, if you keep a few things in mind, you can very well zero in on a pair that perfectly suits your taste and budget. Let’s check out these aspects.
Style: This is something that you need to take into account while shopping for brown shoes. Go with a classic, like the Nike Air Force 1 Men’s Brown Boot (Buy them for Rs 15,767 on Nike), and you’ll never have to bother about matching your shoes with different outfits. They’ll always be in trend and will effortlessly complement any look you want to flaunt.
Occasion: One of the most versatile types for brown shoes is a semi-formal one. Such shoes fit into any ensemble, whether you are sporting a jeans and tee combo or smart casuals or even a suit.
Are brown shoes better than black shoes?
Although black sneakers for men are surely a timeless trend, brown shoes are also one of the best choices out there. Some would also agree that the brown hue is richer and has more variations than black. Secondly, these shoes can be easily dressed up and down as per the occasion you’re wearing them for.
Thirdly, they can be teamed up with an array of dressing styles and, hence, are a more convenient choice. With so many pros to consider, what’s there not to love about brown shoes?
Here are some of the best brown sneakers for men to try
Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!
We bet you can’t take your eyes off these high-top sneakers from Converse. Made from 100 percent leather, the upper feels velvety soft to the touch and hugs your feet perfectly without suffocating them. The angle-length opening ensures that your feet are warm and dry even when you step out in the rain.
Here’s a classy-looking pair of sneakers for all those who vouch for eco-friendly footwear. The shoes are crafted with 20 percent recycled materials like synthetic leather, which not only ensures durability but also provides a rugged look. A protective coating on the upper and large lugs on the outsole makes it a perfect wear for harsh, wintry days.
Adidas brings forth this edition of the Yeezy 500 in clay brown, retaining the iconic sole of the OG version along with its signature silhouette. These low-top shoes have a neoprene base that creates a cosy space for your feet and the leather framing ensures long-lasting quality. The rope laces with toggle closures are pretty sturdy and the rubber sole offers optimum traction.
With a suede upper and a woven design, these coffee-brown sneakers by New Balance are here to steal the show. Its cushioned footbed ensures that your feet are secured and the mesh upper lets them breathe. It’s recommended that you don’t wash these shoes. Instead, gently wipe the dust off with a clean, damp rag.
Say hello to these faded, brown sneakers with a textured outsole and cushioned footbed. The rounded toe allows more space at the front to let your feet rest in these shoes. Meanwhile, the synthetic leather upper delivers maximum comfort and flexibility, whether you’re walking or running.
Featuring lace loops and an abrasion-resistant PU sole, these camel-brown sneakers from Woodland are a head-turner. The grooved rubber outsole prevents wear and tear and is ideal for activities like trekking and mountain hiking. Besides, the nubuck leather on the upper provides much-needed comfort to your feet when you’re on the move.
Step out in these caramel-brown leather sneakers from Veja and make a unique fashion statement. The rubber offers moderate tread that makes it ideal for casual walks around the city. Pair these sneakers with a shirt and chinos to pull off a casual look and stand apart from the crowd.
These chocolate-brown low-top sneakers from the Heritage Court II collection by Ralph Lauren are the real deal. Flaunting its signature Polo bear motif on the midsole, these shoes are a perfect pick for any fashionable man. They pair well with any attire, be it formal, semi-formal or casual. Remember not to wash them but wipe them with a damp cloth.
