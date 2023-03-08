Channel comfortable chic while flying with these airport fashion essentials by BTS’ Suga

BTS’ Suga is known to bring his fashion A-game to the airport. And considering how a greater part of his jam-packed schedule involves flying, he’s had plenty of opportunities to spotlight his personal style. Here’s a look at a few essentials you could add to your own rotation.

As one of the biggest bands in the world – the members of K-pop group BTS always have eyes on them. In fact, a quick Google search will reveal a host of paparazzi shots from restaurants, shoot sets, and vacations. Surprisingly, each of the photographs reveal impeccable style, marked by a decided individualism and penchant for staying on top of trends. Suga – a.k.a Agust D – keeps this reputation going even at the airport, with his fashion essentials being a potpourri of beanies, designer bags, and chic and baggy jackets. Black is a running theme with the rapper-record producer as is the brand Valentino, of which he is an ambassador. And whether you’re keen on discovering just what Min Yoongi’s personal taste is or would like to cop his sense of style, here’s looking at a few looks that inspire us to bring our fashionable best to flight days.

Fashion essentials that BTS’ Suga brings to the airport with his carry on

Leather jackets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangtan Boys (@bts._bighit_bts)

A classic leather jacket can add a certain edgy, grunge quality to any outfit – dresses, tracksuit, a pair of pyjamas, jeans, you name it, it’ll elevate it. This makes it one of the most important and chic style pieces to own. Best part? It can swiftly be folded into your carry on. Suga agrees, layering the monochromatic statement piece with trousers, a turtleneck, beanie, and Doc Marten slides. He paired this with a Louis Vuitton embossed steamer tote from a Virgil Abloh collection. On other occasions at the airport, he’s also been spotted out and about in a leather jacket with ripped jeans and baggy pants.

Tweed Pieces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norms Jeon (@purpleluv30)

A timeless material that’s known for its durability and high resistance to cold temperatures – tweed has gone in and out of fashion multiple times over the years. Major brands, however, from Chanel to Balenciaga – have always held on to it. And with its current resurgence, they’ve incorporated the material into everything from cropped tops to mini skirts and co-ord sets. That said, if you’re headed to a spot that’s quite cold or tend to get a bit chilly in aircrafts – take inspiration from this particular look of Suga’s – featuring Valentino Garavani head to toe where he pairs a Rockstud Tweet Shirt in classic black and white with a navy V-logo bucket hat, embroidered logo-patch hoodie, baggy straight jeans, leather shoulder bag and low-top sneakers. The jacket adds a dressy touch to his otherwise laidback and understated fit. The perfect intersection of casual and chic.

Bucket hats and beanies

#SUGA’s Incheon Airport Departure HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGI pic.twitter.com/S4SHOMzLol — Min Suga HQ⁷ (@MINSUGAHQ) September 27, 2022

If it wasn’t evident already, Suga’s fashion taste is underlined by a love for headwear – beanies, bucket hats, baseball caps, the whole shebang. These protect you from weather conditions (rain or shine) and are quite comfortable. Not to mention, they’re great accessories to elevate any outfit. Take for instance this all-black outfit featuring a rockstud spike silk faille shirt by Valentino and Valentino crossbody bag. The addition of a black t-shirt and trousers as well as a monochromatic beanie adds a casual touch to this otherwise luxurious attire – helping Suga achieve his quintessential comfortable chic persona and allowing him to travel warm.

Baggy varsity jackets

[K-media] Suga departs through Incheon International Airport on the morning of the 24th for Paris Fashion Week Have a safe flight Yoongi 💜 pic.twitter.com/rS1kAohjsh — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) January 24, 2023

There’s just something so fresh about the Gen-Z favoured academia aesthetic that is a nod to American academic staples. The varsity jacket – or letterman jacket, if you will – is a staple of this vibe – often featuring everywhere from runways to vintage shoots. Not only is it cool and preppy, it’s also quite comfortable – making for the perfect airport fashion essential, especially if you ask Suga. Take this monochromatic pastel, tan-brown look for instance, where he pairs a Valentino varsity V-logo jacket with chunky white sneakers, and hoodie and trousers. He adds a pop of colour to the look with a green Valentino tote bag. Unlike most other looks listed out, this look is wholly comfortable and casual – with the spotlight being the jacket, which makes the fit look cohesive.

Shoulder and tote bags

Rounding out this list is an accessory that’s consistently featured in all of Suga’s looks – a bag, either slung across his shoulder or displayed proudly by his side. The artist brings solid pieces to either complement his all-black looks (as evidenced in the pictures above) or opts for vibrant numbers to break the monotony. His collection – aside from Valentino – features roomy totes and shoulder bags by Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi. Not only do they help you carry a few essentials through your travel but also add an elegant, dressy touch to your outfit. Investing in a good quality bag, is hence, one airport look must-do.

Which of these pieces are you prepped to sport on your next visit to the airport?

All images: Courtesy BTS V (Suga, AgustD)/Instagram